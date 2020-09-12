Jayson Tatum Kobe
Jayson Tatum follows in footsteps of his idol Kobe Bryant in Game 7 win

By Kurt HelinSep 12, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Who is the youngest player in NBA history to have 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists in a Game 7?

Kobe Bryant at age 21 (in the 2000 comeback win vs. Portland that included the legendary alley-oop to Shaq).

Who is the second youngest?

Boston’s Jayson Tatum, 22, after his performance leading the Celtics’ to a Game 7 win over the defending champion Raptors Friday night.

Tatum grew up idolizing Kobe — he even got the chance to work out with him for a summer, where Kobe told him to shoot more — and Ernie Johnson asked him about that connection after the game.

“Anytime you mention somebody like that, it means you’re doing something good.”

Tatum has evolved into a superstar player, a cornerstone that the Celtics can build around and be contenders — just like his idol, Kobe.

Tatum takes the next step on that journey starting Tuesday when the Celtics face the Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Toronto’s Pascal Siakam: “I take a lot of the blame”

By Kurt HelinSep 12, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
It was a rough series for Pascal Siakam. Brutal, really.

In seven games against Boston he averaged 14.9 points a game (down from 22.9 during the regular season), he shot 38.2% overall (45.3%) and 12.5% from three (35.9%). With gutty but undersized playmaking guards in Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet, Toronto needed someone who could create their own shot and shoot over the top of defenders. Siakam could not do it against the long, physical, athletic defenders of Boston.

After the Raptors lost in Game 7 Friday night, Pascal Siakam fell on the sword and took the blame for the struggles of Toronto’s halfcourt offense.

“I take a lot of the blame, man,” Siakam said. “It was definitely a learning moment for me just learning from this experience and just learning that you’ve gotta be ready and I wasn’t able to help my teammates. I take a lot of the blame…

“Obviously, I felt like I didn’t really give what was expected from me, and I definitely take a lot of that blame. But as a team, I think we played well and we fought. Like, that’s something that we did all season when things weren’t going well. We always fought and till the end, and I’m proud of those guys and I think everyone gave everything they had and, like I said, obviously, I’ve got to do better.”

Some on NBA Twitter have ripped Siakam for his performance, mostly because big picture thinking is lost in that swirling vortex. Siakam is going to improve from this experience and be the anchor of whatever comes next north of the border when Marc Gasol and Kyle Lowry are gone.

Siakam, 25, has played just four NBA seasons and made a leap in each one — he won Most Improved Player a year ago and made another big jump this season. He puts in the work.

He played brilliantly before the pandemic hit, and during the season Pascal Siakam was able to step into that Kawhi Leonard role of shot-creator in the halfcourt and do it at an All-Star level — that is an important thing. He didn’t run into trouble until the bubble, and until he ran into a very good defensive team in Boston that could roll out Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Daniel Theis at him. The Celtics had the fourth-best defense in the league in the regular season for a reason.

Expect Siakam to come back better than ever. Here is what coach Nick Nurse said about him after the loss, via Blake Murphy at The Athletic.

“I’m really confident. I think there has been nothing but progress like this (climbing a ladder) for him, and this was a weird and unique scenario. Again, I can’t stress enough how well he was playing leading into this pandemic break,” coach Nick Nurse said. “He was absolutely dominating game down the stretch for us, either at the basket or shooting the ball or kicking it out for wide-open shots. For whatever reason, all of us have been affected differently by this, but I’m not going to sit here and try to read too much into it. I think we’ve got to get to work. I totally believe in the kid. He’s a great person and a hard worker, and his trajectory was heading skyward rapidly. He answered every call. This is a minor setback for him that he can build from.”

Siakam is going to get better from this experience. Next time, Boston is not going to find it quite so easy to slow him down.

Report: GMs told two-part 2020 NBA Draft Combine starts later this month

2020 NBA Draft Combine
By Kurt HelinSep 12, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
There will be a 2020 NBA Draft Combine, but like so many other things in 2020 it will not look or feel like anything that has come before it.

A two-part Draft Combine will take place starting later this month, the league told general managers on a conference call Friday. Shams Charania of The Athletic has the report.

The idea being floated is players would get medical reviews by a team doctor at a local hospital (info can be shared with other teams), there would be guided on-court work, and the interviews would be virtual. As the process moved forward there would be in-person interviews for teams in the run-up to the draft.

The 2020 NBA Draft is set for Nov. 18. The NBA Draft Lottery already took place, with the Minnesota Timberwolves landing the No. 1 pick.

The NBA Draft Combine is really about the interviews and the measurements — top prospects rarely workout at the combine. That is certainly not changing this year. No in-person workouts can be conducted at first, which tends to hurt guys trying to move into the first round, or into the daft at all. What moves guys up boards is often the interview portion, or when they post a wingspan or vertical leap that turns heads.

That said, teams used the hiatus to do an incredible amount of film study on players — teams are not going to be surprised on draft night. They just want more information to help them make the right pick.

Report: Bucks insist they won’t trade Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo
By Dan FeldmanSep 12, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo said he wouldn’t force a trade from the Bucks.

But it’s not up to him.

Milwaukee still has the MVP under contract for another season.

Unless he signs an extension, Antetokounmpo is headed toward 2021 unrestricted free agency. He could walk and leave the Bucks with nothing, which at least opens the possibility of them trading him first.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

If Antetokounmpo passes on signing the supermax, multiple sources are adamant that the Bucks won’t trade him

Antetokounmpo could end this entire saga by signing his super-max extension. But the economic downturn caused by coronavirus complicates the decision. Antetokounmpo could get the same contract terms from Milwaukee on an extension this offseason or in free agency in 2021. He could also re-sign with the Bucks on a shorter deal and continue to reassess, maybe with an eye on locking in long-term once the salary cap rises.

As long as Antetokounmpo remains on an expiring contract, other teams will test Milwaukee’s resolve with trade offers. But it’ll be difficult for those other teams to send enough that the Bucks willingly forgo their shots at winning the 2021 championship and keeping Antetokounmpo long-term.

That’s risky for Milwaukee. With their older roster, the Bucks could slide and become less appealing to Antetokounmpo.

But unless Antetokounmpo says he plans to leave in free agency (which is technically different than a trade request), it’s probably a risk Milwaukee must take. And even in that scenario, the Bucks could keep him, try to win a title next year (which would be rewarding even if he leaves) and hope he changes his mind.

Toronto fights to end, but Jayson Tatum lifts Boston to series win, conference finals

By Kurt HelinSep 12, 2020, 1:17 AM EDT
Last season, when Toronto was in a hard-fought and tight second-round battle, the Raptors showed their defense, their resilience, their role-players all were good enough to get the job done.

This season, when Toronto was in a hard-fought and tight second-round battle, they showed all those same things.

What changed this year was Boston had the best player on the court: Jayson Tatum.

In a seven-game series that was in doubt until the final minutes, Tatum was the difference, the true Alpha player the Celtics could lean on to get buckets in the clutch and help make stops. Tatum had 29 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists in Game 7, helping Boston hold on for a 92-87 win that advances it to the Eastern Conference Finals against Miami. Game 1 of that series is next Tuesday.

In what had been a defensive, physical, back-and-forth Game 7, Boston went on a 7-0 run to open the fourth and then everyone got tight — Boston scored just 13 points the rest of the way, Toronto had only 16 for the quarter. The little bit of a lead Boston built up in those opening minutes held up because Kemba Walker scored eight points in the frame, and Boston cranked up its defense. Marcus Smart made the defensive play of the night.

Jaylen Brown had 21 points while Smart had 16 to go with that block.

“It took everything,” Jayson Tatum said after the game (via Keith Smith). “When you’re trying to achieve something special like winning a championship, you’re gonna have to go through some stuff. I think we responded.”

As they have all series, the Raptors struggled to score efficiently in the halfcourt — Fred VanVleet had 20 points but needed 20 shots to get there, Pascal Siakam scored 13 but on 12 shots. Following a breakout season from Siakam he struggled against the Celtics’ length and athleticism.

“I wasn’t really able to help my teammates. I take a lot of the blame,” Siakam said after the game.

Kyle Lowry, who had his share of tough losses on the court but now also has a ring, had advice for Siakam.

“The advice I would give him: Look at everything. Find out who is saying what. You’re going to use it as fuel,” Lowry said.

In the end, Lowry and Nick Nurse looked back at the last two seasons of Raptors basketball with a smile — they had made memories the city of Toronto would never forget.

“I already miss this team, you know what I mean?” Nick Nurse said. “That was a hell of a two-year run with the core group of these guys.”

Now Boston advances to try and make its own memories.