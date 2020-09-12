Patrick McCaw
Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

For the first time ever, Patrick McCaw has lost a playoff series

By Kurt HelinSep 12, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
Patrick McCaw is a three-time NBA champion.

Which is insane to say for a guy who has played in fewer than 200 NBA games over four seasons and has been on the court for 245 total minutes of playoff basketball (Jayson Tatum played more than that in his last series). But if you follow the arc of McCaw’s career, as Austin63867 did at Reddit, you see a guy always in the right place. Until Friday night.

He was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft (38th overall) by the Milwaukee Bucks, who sold his rights for $2.4 million to the Golden State Warriors. McCaw spent the next two seasons on the Warriors — the two seasons Golden State won rings behind a Stephen Curry/Kevin Durant/Klay Thompson/Draymond Green lineup no other team could match. That first season, he did have an 18-point playoff game for the Warriors, but there were not a lot of wing minutes to be had on that roster.

McCaw wanted out, then in came Cleveland with an offer sheet — two years, $6 million, none of it guaranteed. The Warriors let him walk. Then the Cavaliers waived McCaw before his contract became guaranteed, so they paid him nothing.

In steps Toronto, who picked him up in January of last season, and McCaw largely watched (48 total playoff minutes) as Kawhi Leonard led Toronto to its first-ever title.

That’s three rings. After that, McCaw signed an extension to stay in Toronto as they worked to develop him, but he was held back this season due to health complications.

Friday night, when Jayson Tatum led the Celtics past the Raptors, it was the first time McCaw had ever been on a team that lost a playoff series. When next season starts, it will be the first time McCaw didn’t watch a banner go up and collect a ring on opening night since his rookie year.

For a Bucks team that has struggled to get over the hump, maybe the key for next season is to trade for McCaw.

Toronto’s Pascal Siakam: ‘I take a lot of the blame’

By Kurt HelinSep 12, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
It was a rough series for Pascal Siakam. Brutal, really.

In seven games against Boston he averaged 14.9 points a game (down from 22.9 during the regular season), he shot 38.2% overall (45.3%) and 12.5% from three (35.9%). With gutty but undersized playmaking guards in Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet, Toronto needed someone who could create their own shot and shoot over the top of defenders. Siakam could not do it against the long, physical, athletic defenders of Boston.

After the Raptors lost in Game 7 Friday night, Pascal Siakam fell on the sword and took the blame for the struggles of Toronto’s halfcourt offense.

“I take a lot of the blame, man,” Siakam said. “It was definitely a learning moment for me just learning from this experience and just learning that you’ve gotta be ready and I wasn’t able to help my teammates. I take a lot of the blame…

“Obviously, I felt like I didn’t really give what was expected from me, and I definitely take a lot of that blame. But as a team, I think we played well and we fought. Like, that’s something that we did all season when things weren’t going well. We always fought and till the end, and I’m proud of those guys and I think everyone gave everything they had and, like I said, obviously, I’ve got to do better.”

Some on NBA Twitter have ripped Siakam for his performance, mostly because big picture thinking is lost in that swirling vortex. Siakam is going to improve from this experience and be the anchor of whatever comes next north of the border when Marc Gasol and Kyle Lowry are gone.

Siakam, 25, has played just four NBA seasons and made a leap in each one — he won Most Improved Player a year ago and made another big jump this season. He puts in the work.

He played brilliantly before the pandemic hit, and during the season Pascal Siakam was able to step into that Kawhi Leonard role of shot-creator in the halfcourt and do it at an All-Star level — that is an important thing. He didn’t run into trouble until the bubble, and until he ran into a very good defensive team in Boston that could roll out Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Daniel Theis at him. The Celtics had the fourth-best defense in the league in the regular season for a reason.

Expect Siakam to come back better than ever. Here is what coach Nick Nurse said about him after the loss, via Blake Murphy at The Athletic.

“I’m really confident. I think there has been nothing but progress like this (climbing a ladder) for him, and this was a weird and unique scenario. Again, I can’t stress enough how well he was playing leading into this pandemic break,” coach Nick Nurse said. “He was absolutely dominating game down the stretch for us, either at the basket or shooting the ball or kicking it out for wide-open shots. For whatever reason, all of us have been affected differently by this, but I’m not going to sit here and try to read too much into it. I think we’ve got to get to work. I totally believe in the kid. He’s a great person and a hard worker, and his trajectory was heading skyward rapidly. He answered every call. This is a minor setback for him that he can build from.”

Siakam is going to get better from this experience. Next time, Boston is not going to find it quite so easy to slow him down.

Jayson Tatum follows in footsteps of his idol Kobe Bryant in Game 7 win

Jayson Tatum Kobe
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 12, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Who is the youngest player in NBA history to have 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists in a Game 7?

Kobe Bryant at age 21 (in the 2000 comeback win vs. Portland that included the legendary alley-oop to Shaq).

Who is the second youngest?

Boston’s Jayson Tatum, 22, after his performance leading the Celtics’ to a Game 7 win over the defending champion Raptors Friday night.

Tatum grew up idolizing Kobe — he even got the chance to work out with him for a summer, where Kobe told him to shoot more — and Ernie Johnson asked him about that connection after the game.

“Anytime you mention somebody like that, it means you’re doing something good.”

Tatum has evolved into a superstar player, a cornerstone that the Celtics can build around and be contenders — just like his idol, Kobe.

Tatum takes the next step on that journey starting Tuesday when the Celtics face the Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Report: GMs told two-part 2020 NBA Draft Combine starts later this month

2020 NBA Draft Combine
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 12, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
There will be a 2020 NBA Draft Combine, but like so many other things in 2020 it will not look or feel like anything that has come before it.

A two-part Draft Combine will take place starting later this month, the league told general managers on a conference call Friday. Shams Charania of The Athletic has the report.

The idea being floated is players would get medical reviews by a team doctor at a local hospital (info can be shared with other teams), there would be guided on-court work, and the interviews would be virtual. As the process moved forward there would be in-person interviews for teams in the run-up to the draft.

The 2020 NBA Draft is set for Nov. 18. The NBA Draft Lottery already took place, with the Minnesota Timberwolves landing the No. 1 pick.

The NBA Draft Combine is really about the interviews and the measurements — top prospects rarely workout at the combine. That is certainly not changing this year. No in-person workouts can be conducted at first, which tends to hurt guys trying to move into the first round, or into the daft at all. What moves guys up boards is often the interview portion, or when they post a wingspan or vertical leap that turns heads.

That said, teams used the hiatus to do an incredible amount of film study on players — teams are not going to be surprised on draft night. They just want more information to help them make the right pick.

Report: Bucks insist they won’t trade Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 12, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo said he wouldn’t force a trade from the Bucks.

But it’s not up to him.

Milwaukee still has the MVP under contract for another season.

Unless he signs an extension, Antetokounmpo is headed toward 2021 unrestricted free agency. He could walk and leave the Bucks with nothing, which at least opens the possibility of them trading him first.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

If Antetokounmpo passes on signing the supermax, multiple sources are adamant that the Bucks won’t trade him

Antetokounmpo could end this entire saga by signing his super-max extension. But the economic downturn caused by coronavirus complicates the decision. Antetokounmpo could get the same contract terms from Milwaukee on an extension this offseason or in free agency in 2021. He could also re-sign with the Bucks on a shorter deal and continue to reassess, maybe with an eye on locking in long-term once the salary cap rises.

As long as Antetokounmpo remains on an expiring contract, other teams will test Milwaukee’s resolve with trade offers. But it’ll be difficult for those other teams to send enough that the Bucks willingly forgo their shots at winning the 2021 championship and keeping Antetokounmpo long-term.

That’s risky for Milwaukee. With their older roster, the Bucks could slide and become less appealing to Antetokounmpo.

But unless Antetokounmpo says he plans to leave in free agency (which is technically different than a trade request), it’s probably a risk Milwaukee must take. And even in that scenario, the Bucks could keep him, try to win a title next year (which would be rewarding even if he leaves) and hope he changes his mind.