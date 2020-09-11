Kemba Walker in Celtics-Raptors Game 6
NBA: Two late missed calls benefited Raptors vs. Celtics in Game 6

By Dan FeldmanSep 11, 2020, 2:15 PM EDT
The Celtics and Raptors will play Game 7 tonight.

But Boston came quite close to winning the series earlier.

The Celtics led by two points in the final second of Game 3. But Toronto perfectly executed the game-winning playKyle Lowry making a brilliant pass, OG Anunoby drilling a 3-pointer. Otherwise, Boston would’ve taken a 3-0 series lead, which has never been overcome.

Up 3-2, the Celtics also had opportunities to end the series in a double-overtime Game 6. However, a two late incorrect calls favored Toronto, according to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report.

With the game tied and 4.4 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Kemba Walker should’ve drawn a shooting foul on Anunoby, per the league:

Anunoby (TOR) makes contact to Walker’s (BOS) arm during his shooting motion that affects his driving shot attempt.

That wouldn’t have necessarily given Boston a win. As Lowry and Anunoby showed in Game 3, Toronto didn’t need much time to score on a last possession.

But with Walker – who made 86% of his free throws this season – at the line for two attempts, the Celtics very likely would’ve won with a correct call.

Instead, the game went to overtime.

With 1:35.1 left in the first overtime, Norman Powell got away with travelling, according to the two-minute report:

Powell (TOR) slides his pivot foot at the start of his dribble.

Powell used his too-quick first step to draw a foul. He made both free throws, two key points in forcing a second overtime, where Boston won.

Of course, there were also missed calls before the game’s final 12 minutes. They might have benefited the Celtics.

But the league publicly ruled only these two as errors, and they were big.

If Boston wins tonight, these missed calls get forgotten.

If Toronto wins, they loom even larger.

The NBA also said Raptors coach Nick Nurse didn’t commit a violation when crowding the court and potentially inducing a Jayson Tatum turnover:

Coaches may be on or off the bench from the substitution box line (closest to the coach’s bench) to the baseline. Coach Nurse’s (TOR) presence in the corner is not illegal and he does not directly interfere with the play.

If a coach getting that close to the action is allowed, the rule should be changed. It’s not safe. It’s not basketball.

Report: Person close to Danuel House claims star would get treated differently

Rockets forward Danuel House
By Dan FeldmanSep 11, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT
The Danuel House situation is believed not to be an isolated incident.

Heck, the House situation wasn’t isolated to just him.

The female coronavirus tester who allegedly entered his hotel room reportedly said she had contact with Tyson Chandler and another Rockets player but not House. House missed Games 3 and 4 of Houston’s series against the Lakers. Chandler missed Game 3 then got cleared.

As for the other player? He apparently got cleared.

But plenty of controversy still surrounds House.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:

The league has information that one of its contracted COVID-19 testing employees entered the Rockets’ Grand Floridian Hotel late night on Monday and has based its investigation of House on “door data” which showed House’s hotel room door opened sometime in those hours.

The woman, however, implicated Rockets center Tyson Chandler and another player and not House, the individual said. Chandler was cleared by the NBA investigation on Wednesday. The information on the other player was deemed not credible.

Ben Golliver of The Washington Post:

People with knowledge of the situation, who were granted anonymity to speak candidly about the ongoing investigation, said that the Rockets were “blindsided” by the NBA’s decision and that there had been little direct communication between the league office and team officials and Houston had received no formal presentation of evidence. Instead, communication continues between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association.

“The NBA is treating [House] as guilty until proven innocent for safety reasons,” said one person with knowledge of the situation. “They’re prioritizing their perception of safety over everything else. The NBPA feels its hands are tied. Any time [the union] talks about due process or presumption of guilt, [the NBA] immediately says, ‘Safety, safety, safety.’ There has to be some limit or balance.”

“If it was a star player, there’s no way [the NBA] would handle it this way,” said a person close to House with direct knowledge of the investigation. “They want to make an example out of somebody.”

These are all reasonable concerns – safety, due process, fairness. It’s difficult to balance everything.

Meanwhile, the Rockets-Lakers series is proceeding. Which means something must give. So, far it has been House’s availability.

Safety is often cited when denying someone due process. Sometimes, that’s reasonable. Often, it is not.

House is a helpful role player in Houston’s micro-ball system. But he is far from a star. Would a star get treated differently? It’s impossible to know for certain. Despite rumors to the contrary, no direct evidence has been presented of widespread bubble violations. But the NBA’s lack of transparency makes it more difficult to give the league benefit of the doubt.

That said, an anonymous accusation without evidence isn’t trustworthy, either.

Kevin Love: Dak Prescott saved lives, Skip Bayless missed mark

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
By Dan FeldmanSep 11, 2020, 12:20 PM EDT
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott opened up about dealing with depression and anxiety.

Skip Bayless said, given Prescott’s leadership position on the football team, Prescott shouldn’t have done that.

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, who has been outspoken on mental-health issues:

What Prescott did was brave. Because, despite Love’s best efforts, there’s still a stigma on mental-health issues perpetuated by people like Bayless.

There shouldn’t be.

For all Bayless’ talk about just dealing with it, that’s exactly what Prescott did. He sought help from people, including a sports psychologist, equipped to help him. Now, Prescott sounds like he’s in a better place mentally.

Prescott also spoke about his journey to set a positive example for anyone else facing these issues.

That’s great leadership.

Anthony Davis interview interrupted by barking dog: “All I heard was ‘ruff, ruff'” (video)

By Dan FeldmanSep 11, 2020, 11:05 AM EDT
The Lakers went small in their Game 4 win over the Rockets. That meant Anthony Davis playing more center, which he dislikes.

But he did the rough work of defending inside and battling on the glass. It took a dogged effort.

After the game, he got a fitting question during his video-conference interview.

Melissa Rohlin of Sports Illustrated:

Fun quote from Davis.

Even better pictures of Kai Kai.

NBA homestands? Bubble has teams thinking reduced travel

NBA
By Kurt HelinSep 11, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
It’s been something known but not discussed much by scouts and GMs around the NBA for years: about three weeks to a month into the NBA season, the quality of play drops some. Players across the board are not as sharp with their rotations, not as crisp with their actions, their legs seem a little bit dead. It’s league-wide, all teams and all players, and it’s just accepted as part of the travel and grind of the NBA season wearing guys down.

That hasn’t happened in the NBA’s restart campus in Orlando (the “bubble”). Four months off followed by no travel, and players have stayed sharp. It’s led to big individual performances and dramatic games.

Which has some GMs and team staff talking about possible tweaks to the NBA schedule, reports Baxter Holmes at ESPN, who had details from an August call with front office staffs and Adam Silver, among others.

A second GM then chimed in on the same theme, sources said, echoing that the lack of travel and additional rest contributed to better play and helped even out the competition. Sources said a league official on the call then brought up the concept of teams heading into cities to play a potential series of games — fly into a city and play the host team in two games over a short time span. The idea, which several GMs considered akin to a baseball homestand, was discussed in an effort to reduce the mileage teams might have to fly during the regular season…

In a call with reporters Wednesday, Utah Jazz EVP of Basketball Operations Dennis Lindsey also mentioned this concept. “The league … teams specifically and the health performance group has gotten a lot of feedback from the players that the reduced travel, they physically feel better,” Lindsey said. “So, would we ever get to a situation like baseball where you play a team more than one time in the market. Obviously, there’s some business concerns there, but that reduced travel, I definitely think the product is more compelling because of that. The players feel better and, frankly, we need to listen to the players.”

There are more than a few business concerns.

If the Miami Heat have a homestand and play two games in three nights against Indiana, then two games in a row against Charlotte, are fans going to come out to the arena the same way? As noted by one exec in the ESPN story, in baseball different pitchers every night change the game up. The NBA would roll out the same product two out of three nights, how would fans react to that? In trying economic times for the league, does the NBA want to break out something new like this?

That’s just the tip of the iceberg of challenges. For example, teams share their arenas with other teams (NHL squads, mostly) as well as concerts and events, putting homestands into that mix would be difficult.

But if it’s better for the players, and maybe there are some reduced expenses with flying, it will get discussed. The NBA has worked hard in recent years to reduce back-to-backs, to cut back on team travel where possible, to help players. This is another step down that road.

With the NBA’s schedule and economics turned upside down by the coronavirus, everything is on the table. Radical ideas are getting discussed. Homestands for NBA teams is going to be part of that.

 

 

 