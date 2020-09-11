…it’s because racial lines play a major part in people’s relationship with mental health — “opening up about a mental illness can feel like giving one more weapon to someone you know can use it against you.”….
Skip missed fact that BECAUSE Dak is the quarterback and leader of America’s team — him outwardly expressing this will lead to young men and women of every demographic to feel less alone and express themselves openly. Mental health issues rob us of achieving our full potenial.
What Prescott did was brave. Because, despite Love’s best efforts, there’s still a stigma on mental-health issues perpetuated by people like Bayless.
There shouldn’t be.
For all Bayless’ talk about just dealing with it, that’s exactly what Prescott did. He sought help from people, including a sports psychologist, equipped to help him. Now, Prescott sounds like he’s in a better place mentally.
Prescott also spoke about his journey to set a positive example for anyone else facing these issues.
That’s great leadership.
NBA homestands? Bubble has teams thinking reduced travel
It’s been something known but not discussed much by scouts and GMs around the NBA for years: about three weeks to a month into the NBA season, the quality of play drops some. Players across the board are not as sharp with their rotations, not as crisp with their actions, their legs seem a little bit dead. It’s league-wide, all teams and all players, and it’s just accepted as part of the travel and grind of the NBA season wearing guys down.
That hasn’t happened in the NBA’s restart campus in Orlando (the “bubble”). Four months off followed by no travel, and players have stayed sharp. It’s led to big individual performances and dramatic games.
Which has some GMs and team staff talking about possible tweaks to the NBA schedule, reports Baxter Holmes at ESPN, who had details from an August call with front office staffs and Adam Silver, among others.
A second GM then chimed in on the same theme, sources said, echoing that the lack of travel and additional rest contributed to better play and helped even out the competition. Sources said a league official on the call then brought up the concept of teams heading into cities to play a potential series of games — fly into a city and play the host team in two games over a short time span. The idea, which several GMs considered akin to a baseball homestand, was discussed in an effort to reduce the mileage teams might have to fly during the regular season…
In a call with reporters Wednesday, Utah Jazz EVP of Basketball Operations Dennis Lindsey also mentioned this concept. “The league … teams specifically and the health performance group has gotten a lot of feedback from the players that the reduced travel, they physically feel better,” Lindsey said. “So, would we ever get to a situation like baseball where you play a team more than one time in the market. Obviously, there’s some business concerns there, but that reduced travel, I definitely think the product is more compelling because of that. The players feel better and, frankly, we need to listen to the players.”
There are more than a few business concerns.
If the Miami Heat have a homestand and play two games in three nights against Indiana, then two games in a row against Charlotte, are fans going to come out to the arena the same way? As noted by one exec in the ESPN story, in baseball different pitchers every night change the game up. The NBA would roll out the same product two out of three nights, how would fans react to that? In trying economic times for the league, does the NBA want to break out something new like this?
That’s just the tip of the iceberg of challenges. For example, teams share their arenas with other teams (NHL squads, mostly) as well as concerts and events, putting homestands into that mix would be difficult.
But if it’s better for the players, and maybe there are some reduced expenses with flying, it will get discussed. The NBA has worked hard in recent years to reduce back-to-backs, to cut back on team travel where possible, to help players. This is another step down that road.
With the NBA’s schedule and economics turned upside down by the coronavirus, everything is on the table. Radical ideas are getting discussed. Homestands for NBA teams is going to be part of that.
NBA tells owners next season will not start until Christmas as earliest
What will that date be? As has been the case with all things pandemic, there are no easy answers. Everything is a compromise.
Some owners are willing to push back the start of next season into February or later in hopes of getting more games with fans in the building — Silver said 40% of league revenue comes from fans in arenas. Complicating a late start would be scheduling problems, including the Tokyo Olympics in July — where dozens of NBA players would compete on a huge international stage — and the season running so late the league struggles to get back on a preferred schedule for the 2021-22 season.
No NBA on Christmas would seem wrong.
As he has done every step of the way through the pandemic, expect Adam Silver to be patient, gather as much information as he can, and not make a decision until he has to. It’s how he operates. It’s also worked so far.
But the questions will just get harder for Silver.
Lakers dominate listless Rockets for 40+ minutes, hang on to take 3-1 series lead
The Houston Rockets picked the worst time for their worst game of the playoffs.
Needing a win to even the series and not fall in a deep 3-1 hole behind the Los Angeles Lakers, the Rockets came out in Game 4 and were flat. Listless. Tired. Disinterested. All of the above. James Harden was asked how the Rockets could come out like that in a game so important to their season.
“Good question.”
And Harden left it right there.
While the Rockets went on a too-little-too-late run in the second half of the fourth quarter to cut the lead and only lose by 10, the game was not that close.
The Lakers dominated behind 29 points from Anthony Davis and a LeBron James effort that was one assist shy of a triple-double to win 110-100. Los Angeles now leads the series 3-1 and can close it out in Game 5 on Saturday.
Statistics don’t often tell the story, but in this game they did:
• James Harden took six threes, tied for the second-fewest he has taken all season.
• Russell Westbrook, who has shot 25.8% from three this season, took eight.
• The Rockets got up 33 shots from beyond the arc, their second-lowest number since committing to small-ball (they had just 30 last game). Houston averaged 51 threes against OKC last round.
• Harden was 2-of-11 shooting (but did get to the free-throw line 20 times).
• P.J. Tucker had zero points.
• Houston had just 41 points in the first half (coming off scoring 38 in the second half of Game 3).
• The Lakers had 12 offensive rebounds, meaning they got a second chance on 35.6% of their misses. The Rockets had one.
• The Lakers got to the rim at will, taking 45.5% of their shot attempts within eight feet of the basket.
More disturbing than all those numbers for Houston: The Lakers have run the same basic defense at Harden (especially in the second half) for the last three games, a straight-forward double. Get the ball out of Harden’s hands is the plan. The Rockets have not had an answer. It’s troubling in the big picture for Houston.
The big change in this game was the Lakers finally started “small” with Davis at center and LeBron at the four — no JaVale McGee or Dwight Howard all game. Or, put more accurately, the Lakers started the way they should always line up against the Rockets (and most teams, for that matter).
“We can play big. We can play small. We can play in between,” Davis said after the game.
The Lakers also got 16 points off the bench from Alex Caruso, including a dagger three in the fourth to end the Rockets’ comeback dreams. Rajon Rondo had 11 points and another Playoff Rondo game.
The Rockets played this game without sixth man Danuel House, who remains under investigation for a possible violation of bubble protocol. He allegedly let a female, who tests players for the coronavirus, into his room (or at least the Rockets’ hotel) at night, when she was not there in her work capacity. He could face a 10-day coronavirus quarantine as punishment. The Rockets likely will not last that long in the bubble.
Houston’s backs are against the wall. Coming back from 3-1 down is not impossible — Denver just did it last round — but it might as well be if a team plays without passion and effort, as the Rockets did Thursday.
“I don’t have an explanation for you,” Westbrook said when asked about the flat game. “There should have been a sense of urgency on everybody’s part.”
“We know we’re in a big hole now, but the next game is the game we’ve got to win,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “We’ll go out and if we lay it on the line like the way we did in the fourth quarter, we’ll be fine.”
Or not. LeBron is 13-0 in his career when his team leads 3-1 in a playoff series.