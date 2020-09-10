Houston Rockets reserve Danuel House Jr. is under investigation by the league for allegedly allowing a female COVID-19 testing official into his hotel room, and his status for the remainder of the Western Conference semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers is in question, sources told Yahoo Sports.
House maintains his innocence, sources said, and a decision from the league is expected before Game 4 on Thursday.
This situation invites plenty of questions for everyone involved.
Report: Pacers considering hiring Chauncey Billups as coach
Five-time NBA All-Star Chauncey Billups has emerged as a candidate in the Indiana Pacers’ coaching search, sources told ESPN.
Billups has no coaching experience. But as the Nets just showed with Steve Nash, that isn’t a deal breaker.
Like Nash, Billups was a star point guard with plenty of skills that should translate well to coaching. Billups connects well with people, communicates clearly and understands basketball on both ends of the floor.
Is he a safe hire? No. But he has the upside of an excellent coach.
Doris Burke will reach another milestone later this month when she calls the conference and NBA Finals for ESPN Radio, becoming the first woman to serve as a game analyst on a network television or radio broadcast this deep into the postseason.
“Doris is a trailblazer who continues to reimagine what is possible for women in broadcasting and we know she’ll thrive in this history-making radio analyst role,” said Stephanie Druley, ESPN’s executive vice president of event and studio production.
Burke has been part of ESPN’s coverage since the network resumed televising the NBA in 2003. She became the first woman to serve as a full-time network NBA game analyst in 2017. She has also been part of the crew doing the finals since 2009 as a sideline reporter.
Burke will join Marc Kestecher and fellow analyst Jon Barry when the conference finals begin.
With Burke heading to radio, Rachel Nichols will become the sideline reporter for the NBA Finals as well as continuing to host “The Jump” from the NBA bubble in Florida. Nichols will also host the trophy presentation at the end of the finals.
The plan going into the season was for “The Jump” to also serve as the pregame show during the finals, but those plans have been changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. “NBA Countdown” will be the pregame and halftime show, with Maria Taylor hosting from ESPN’s studio in New York. She will be joined by Stephen A. Smith, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams, Adrian Wojnarowski and Paul Pierce.
“We’re so proud of our deep, diverse roster of women leading our NBA Playoffs coverage and we’re grateful to them for their leadership and exemplary work,” Druley said.
Kawhi Leonard makes case for Bubble MVP, lifts Clippers to 3-1 lead
The Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard put an exclamation point on his case with 30 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, four steals, and a couple of blocks on Wednesday night. He was dominant on both ends. Denver has no answer for him.
The Clippers are now one win away from somewhere the franchise has never been: the conference finals.
“That’s not our goal, so I don’t think anyone cares,” Doc Rivers said of being that close to the WCF and franchise history. “It was a zero reaction. We haven’t done anything yet.”
It’s wins like this that make the Clippers look like the best team in the NBA restart in Orlando. Los Angeles held Denver to 39.7% shooting as a team and a 93.4 offensive rating. Nikola Jokic got 26 points on 11-of-23 shooting, Jamal Murray had 18 points but was 6-of-15, but across the board Nuggets players were thrown out of rhythm and struggled to get clean looks. The Clippers’ defense was smothering. The Nuggets were getting frustrated.
“We’re finally figuring out once our defense is there, it creates everything for us,” Paul George said.
“We’re still trying to come together,” Leonard said. “I don’t know where we’re at. I know that we’re going to keep getting better and that’s the purpose each and every day.”
The Clippers came together early and threw a blanket over the Nuggets offense. The Nuggets scored 12 first-quarter points, shot 25% overall and were 0-of-8 from three. The Clippers built that lead up to 18 points in the first half at one point.
Denver, to its credit, fought back, played some solid defense of their own, and tied the game early in the third quarter.
But the role players around the Nuggets stars were not getting the job done, outside of Michael Porter Jr., who had 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting, then after the game sounded very frustrated he was not getting more touches.
“We just went to [Jokic] and [Murray]…” Porter Jr. said of Denver’s offense. “I just think to beat that team, we got to get more players involved.”
He and Mike Malone will talk.
The Clippers built the lead back up to 16 and were never seriously threatened again. Montrezl Harrellhad 15 points and Lou Williams 12 off the bench. The Clippers’ scoring was balanced, but based around Leonard.
“I think our continuity is growing,” George said. “I think this team is getting more and more comfortable together. I think the challenge, it’s allowing us to come together and we are accepting these challenges. We are having fun with it and we are growing at the same time with it.”
The Clippers look like a team that will keep growing into a place the franchise has never been.
