Mike Budenholzer Bucks
Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images

Report: Mike Budenholzer will return as Bucks’ coach

By Kurt HelinSep 10, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

As the Milwaukee Bucks stumbled toward early playoff elimination at the hands of the Heat, the blame game started. Someone had to be at fault, and a lot of fingers were pointed at coach Mike Budenholzer. His inflexible systems, his playing Giannis Antetokounmpo 36 or fewer minutes a night (before Antetokounmpo’s ankle injury), and some questionable rotations had some fans calling for his head.

Budenholzer is going nowhere; he will be back. From Shams Charania of The Athletic.

As for head coach Mike Budenholzer, he is safe, according to sources. This much is certain, though: Across the Bucks‘ leadership group, there’s an understanding everyone must learn from this season and be better. They need to continue building a winning mentality, stocking the roster with key decision-makers.

If Budenholzer is safe, it’s because Antetokounmpo wants him back. With the potential of his contract extension coming up, potentially followed by free agency (or a trade), Antetokounmpo has a lot of power in the organization. It’s not his style to wield it like LeBron James, but if the Milwaukee front office thought there was tension between the coach and their star player, the coach would be shown the door.

For the Bucks to take the next step forward, there needs to be improvements across the board. The roster needs more playmaking and shooting, which is why the Chris Paul trade rumors are bouncing around the league. Budenholzer does need to be more flexible and play Antetokounmpo more minutes in big games. And then there is Antetokounmpo himself — the man needs a pull-up 15-foot jumper as a counter to teams forming a wall on his drives.

Milwaukee is in a desperate place — it needs to get better fast to prove to Antetokounmpo he can form the dynasty he wants there. To Antetokounmpo’s credit, he’s not forcing his way out of town, he wants to win in Milwaukee. But there needs to be changes and improvements.

Budenholzer included.

Danuel House out for Game 4 for Houston, investigation continues

Danuel House out
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 10, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In a story that feels far more TMZ than Dunc’d On — but with the integrity of the bubble at the heart of it —  Houston’s Danuel House is out for Game 4 against the Lakers Thursday as the investigation into whether he let a female coronavirus tester into his hotel room is ongoing.

Rockets’ coach Mike D’Antoni made the announcement.

“As far as I know, he’s out…” D’Antoni said in his pregame call with the media. “I don’t know, the investigation is ongoing. When they come out with their ruling, we’ll just go from there.”

House missed Houston’s Game 3 loss to the Lakers for “personal reasons.” House is the Rockets’ sixth man, and his shooting was missed as the Lakers have worked to take the ball out of James Harden‘s hands and dare any other Rocket to beat them. Los Angeles leads the series 2-1.

The NBA and the players’ union (representing House) reportedly are in discussions about the claims House let a woman into the Rockets’ hotel Monday night, and she spent the night in the hotel. She reportedly is one of the people doing COVID-19 testing on the players, but she was not there in that capacity. The woman reportedly has been questioned by NBA security. Exactly how she got in and who she had contact with are part of the investigation. There reportedly is not video that directly links her to House, but there is also a lot we do not know about the investigation and the evidence it has.

The integrity of the bubble, and keeping the virus out, has been at the heart of the NBA’s restart plan. Which is why the idea this is not an isolated incident — and rumors about how guys are getting around the league protocols are a regular topic in league circles — feels like people laughing behind the league’s back.

Whatever one thinks of the investigation, it will keep House out of a critical game for the Rockets on Thursday.

 

 

Michael Porter Jr.: Nuggets coaches should adjust offensive strategy

By Dan FeldmanSep 10, 2020, 3:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Michael Porter Jr. in the Nuggets’ Game 4 loss to the Clippers last night:

  • First half: 15 points on six shots in 16 minutes
  • Second half: 0 points on two shots (the second a putback of his own miss) in 18 minutes

What changed?

Porter:

I just didn’t touch the ball. They didn’t do anything differently.

That’s really up to the playcalls. That’s up to the coaches, who they want to put the ball in whose hands. We kept going to Jok and ‘Mal. And they’re two amazing players. You can can never get mad at that. But I just think to beat that team, we’ve got to get more players involved. We’ve got to move the ball a little bit better. We can’t be predictable against that team.

If I’m going to be out there on the floor playing a lot of minutes, I think I should voice that. So, I’ll probably talk to the coaches, just tell them what I see being out there on the floor, just letting them know, look, they know what we’re doing. We’ve go to swing the ball. We’ve got a lot of players that can play basketball and score. So, we’ve got to get some more guys involved.

That’s a heck of a thing for a rookie to say publicly during the second round of the playoffs.

But Porter has shown he’ll, um, share his thoughts about things.

Let’s get to the most important aspect: Is he right?

Somewhat.

The Nuggets’ offense rightfully runs through Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic. Could Denver benefit from better ball movement at times? Sure.

But the Clippers’ defense is good and hitting its stride. Getting more touches for lesser players probably isn’t some magical solution for the Nuggets. They just don’t have L.A.’s talent.

The biggest boost for Denver will likely come from regression to the mean. In addition to being overmatched, the Nuggets ran unsustainably cold last night.

And it’s not as if getting Porter more involved would facilitate better ball movement. In this series, he has passed on just 64% of his touches (give or take inbound passes) – fewest among Denver’s rotation players.

That’s his game, and Porter provides value as an isolation scorer. He warrants opportunities.

It’s just off-putting to hear him talk about ball movement as a thinly veiled plea for the ball to get moved to him.

Report: Alleged Danuel House incident believed to be far from isolated

Rockets forward Danuel House
Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 10, 2020, 2:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA is reportedly investigating whether Rockets forward Danuel House let a female coronavirus tester into his hotel room.

More details are emerging.

Both House and Tyson Chandler missed Houston’s Game 3 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday for what were called “personal reasons.”

Shams  and Sam Amick of The Athletic:

A female entered the Rockets’ team hotel on Monday night, passing multiple security checkpoints before being flagged for her entry, sources said. She exited the hotel in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and the league cited early data points that implicated two members of the Rockets, House and Tyson Chandler, sources said. When the female was questioned by NBA security, she did not implicate House’s name and it is uncertain whether she remains on campus, sources said. She claimed to have contact with Chandler and another player, not named House, according to sources.

Those sources said there appears to be no video connecting House and the female; only the flagging of her entering and leaving the hotel, and the possibility of a door opening and closing to match those timelines. The NBA has informed involved parties that it has circumstantial evidence implicating House.

The league’s investigation cleared Chandler and focused toward House on Wednesday, sources said.

What’s more, there is a growing sense among team executives that this is far from an isolated incident.

Widespread violations of bubble protocols would be a HUGE development.

Both owners and players have a lot of money at stake in this resumption. It works only if the league prevents a coronavirus outbreak, which is why these restrictions were put into place.

After weekly announcements, the NBA has gone more than three weeks since its last update on coronavirus testing in the bubble.

Even with just this incident, there’s plenty to sort out. How did House get implicated if there’s no video of him and the woman didn’t name him? How did Chandler get cleared?

There are many unanswered questions from the outside. It’s also unclear how many answers the league has right now.

Report: Clippers would be in mix for Giannis Antetokounmpo trade or free agency

By Kurt HelinSep 10, 2020, 12:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

“Hopefully, we can build a culture in Milwaukee for many years that we can come out here and compete every single year for a championship.”

That was Giannis Antetokounmpo right after the Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs in a fast five games by the Heat.  He didn’t sound like a guy itching to get out of Milwaukee, and he said he’s not going to ask for a trade. The Bucks will offer Antetokounmpo a supermax contract this offseason, and if he doesn’t sign it then things get interesting.

Whether he signs the extension or not, Milwaukee has work to do to make this work (and maybe keep him). But, as much fans love team-switching drama, the Bucks remain the heavy frontrunner to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo, even if he reaches free agency.

Still, teams are lining up for a shot at the soon-to-be two-time MVP, whether via trade or free agency. That includes the Los Angeles Clippers, reports Kevin O’Conner at The Ringer.

The Heat are setting up to make a splash in 2021, whether it’s Giannis or another top free agent. Golden State, Toronto, and Dallas hope to make runs at Antetokounmpo too, league sources say…

Multiple league sources have recently said the Clippers plan to pursue a deal for Giannis. One of the sources said Giannis has an “admiration” for Clippers head coach Doc Rivers.

“A deal” implies a trade. That is unlikely, and if it happens it is only because next season comes apart for Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo comes to GM Jon Horst and says he is not re-signing, and they have to make a move at the next trade deadline. Fans/talking heads will make the “you have to get something for him before he leaves” argument, but it’s flawed on two levels. First, he doesn’t want to leave (read the quotes above and remember Milwaukee is the only home he’s had in the United States, it’s where his partner and son are). Second, Milwaukee knows it is a mid-sized, non-glamour market in the NBA — this is their one chance with a superstar for a decade or more, and it is going to go down swinging trying to keep him.

Which would lead to the summer of 2021 and a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo free agency.

The Clippers as a free agency destination would have sounded like the ramblings of hippie burnout on an LSD trip 10 years ago, but anymore — this is the team that landed Kawhi Leonard last summer. Owner Steve Ballmer is wealthier than any other NBA owner by far (and any NFL owner, for that matter), and while that doesn’t let Los Angeles violate the salary cap rules, it does allow them to do everything else first class. The Clippers have built a reputation among players and agents as player-friendly, and they’re about to have a new, state-of-the-art arena (well, in four years). For the generation of players coming up, Donald Sterling is ancient history.

If Antetokounmpo becomes a free agent and tests the market, 29 other teams will be ready to take their shot. Remember, the Greek Freak will be 26 then — he is just entering his prime. While he needs to improve parts of his game (he needs a Kawhi-style pull-up 15 footer from the elbow or nail, it would transform his game), he’s still as good a player as there is in the league.

The Clippers would have a legitimate shot. The Bucks and Antetokounmpo may not let it get to that point.