Report: Clippers would be in mix for Giannis Antetokounmpo trade or free agency

By Kurt HelinSep 10, 2020, 12:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

“Hopefully, we can build a culture in Milwaukee for many years that we can come out here and compete every single year for a championship.”

That was Giannis Antetokounmpo right after the Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs in a fast five games by the Heat.  He didn’t sound like a guy itching to get out of Milwaukee, and he said he’s not going to ask for a trade. The Bucks will offer Antetokounmpo a supermax contract this offseason, and if he doesn’t sign it then things get interesting.

Whether he signs the extension or not, Milwaukee has work to do to make this work (and maybe keep him). But, as much fans love team-switching drama, the Bucks remain the heavy frontrunner to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo, even if he reaches free agency.

Still, teams are lining up for a shot at the soon-to-be two-time MVP, whether via trade or free agency. That includes the Los Angeles Clippers, reports Kevin O’Conner at The Ringer.

The Heat are setting up to make a splash in 2021, whether it’s Giannis or another top free agent. Golden State, Toronto, and Dallas hope to make runs at Antetokounmpo too, league sources say…

Multiple league sources have recently said the Clippers plan to pursue a deal for Giannis. One of the sources said Giannis has an “admiration” for Clippers head coach Doc Rivers.

“A deal” implies a trade. That is unlikely, and if it happens it is only because next season comes apart for Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo comes to GM Jon Horst and says he is not re-signing, and they have to make a move at the next trade deadline. Fans/talking heads will make the “you have to get something for him before he leaves” argument, but it’s flawed on two levels. First, he doesn’t want to leave (read the quotes above and remember Milwaukee is the only home he’s had in the United States, it’s where his partner and son are). Second, Milwaukee knows it is a mid-sized, non-glamour market in the NBA — this is their one chance with a superstar for a decade or more, and it is going to go down swinging trying to keep him.

Which would lead to the summer of 2021 and a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo free agency.

The Clippers as a free agency destination would have sounded like the ramblings of hippie burnout on an LSD trip 10 years ago, but anymore — this is the team that landed Kawhi Leonard last summer. Owner Steve Ballmer is wealthier than any other NBA owner by far (and any NFL owner, for that matter), and while that doesn’t let Los Angeles violate the salary cap rules, it does allow them to do everything else first class. The Clippers have built a reputation among players and agents as player-friendly, and they’re about to have a new, state-of-the-art arena (well, in four years). For the generation of players coming up, Donald Sterling is ancient history.

If Antetokounmpo becomes a free agent and tests the market, 29 other teams will be ready to take their shot. Remember, the Greek Freak will be 26 then — he is just entering his prime. While he needs to improve parts of his game (he needs a Kawhi-style pull-up 15 footer from the elbow or nail, it would transform his game), he’s still as good a player as there is in the league.

The Clippers would have a legitimate shot. The Bucks and Antetokounmpo may not let it get to that point.

Michael Porter Jr.: Nuggets coaches should adjust offensive strategy

By Dan FeldmanSep 10, 2020, 3:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Michael Porter Jr. in the Nuggets’ Game 4 loss to the Clippers last night:

  • First half: 15 points on six shots in 16 minutes
  • Second half: 0 points on two shots (the second a putback of his own miss) in 18 minutes

What changed?

Porter:

I just didn’t touch the ball. They didn’t do anything differently.

That’s really up to the playcalls. That’s up to the coaches, who they want to put the ball in whose hands. We kept going to Jok and ‘Mal. And they’re two amazing players. You can can never get mad at that. But I just think to beat that team, we’ve got to get more players involved. We’ve got to move the ball a little bit better. We can’t be predictable against that team.

If I’m going to be out there on the floor playing a lot of minutes, I think I should voice that. So, I’ll probably talk to the coaches, just tell them what I see being out there on the floor, just letting them know, look, they know what we’re doing. We’ve go to swing the ball. We’ve got a lot of players that can play basketball and score. So, we’ve got to get some more guys involved.

That’s a heck of a thing for a rookie to say publicly during the second round of the playoffs.

But Porter has shown he’ll, um, share his thoughts about things.

Let’s get to the most important aspect: Is he right?

Somewhat.

The Nuggets’ offense rightfully runs through Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic. Could Denver benefit from better ball movement at times? Sure.

But the Clippers’ defense is good and hitting its stride. Getting more touches for lesser players probably isn’t some magical solution for the Nuggets. They just don’t have L.A.’s talent.

The biggest boost for Denver will likely come from regression to the mean. In addition to being overmatched, the Nuggets ran unsustainably cold last night.

And it’s not as if getting Porter more involved would facilitate better ball movement. In this series, he has passed on just 64% of his touches – fewest among Denver’s rotation players.

That’s his game, and Porter provides value as an isolation scorer. He warrants opportunities.

It’s just off-putting to hear him talk about ball movement as a thinly veiled plea for the ball to get moved to him.

Report: Alleged Danuel House incident believed to be far from isolated

Rockets forward Danuel House
Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 10, 2020, 2:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA is reportedly investigating whether Rockets forward Danuel House let a female coronavirus tester into his hotel room.

More details are emerging.

Both House and Tyson Chandler missed Houston’s Game 3 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday for what were called “personal reasons.”

Shams  and Sam Amick of The Athletic:

A female entered the Rockets’ team hotel on Monday night, passing multiple security checkpoints before being flagged for her entry, sources said. She exited the hotel in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and the league cited early data points that implicated two members of the Rockets, House and Tyson Chandler, sources said. When the female was questioned by NBA security, she did not implicate House’s name and it is uncertain whether she remains on campus, sources said. She claimed to have contact with Chandler and another player, not named House, according to sources.

Those sources said there appears to be no video connecting House and the female; only the flagging of her entering and leaving the hotel, and the possibility of a door opening and closing to match those timelines. The NBA has informed involved parties that it has circumstantial evidence implicating House.

The league’s investigation cleared Chandler and focused toward House on Wednesday, sources said.

What’s more, there is a growing sense among team executives that this is far from an isolated incident.

Widespread violations of bubble protocols would be a HUGE development.

Both owners and players have a lot of money at stake in this resumption. It works only if the league prevents a coronavirus outbreak, which is why these restrictions were put into place.

After weekly announcements, the NBA has gone more than three weeks since its last update on coronavirus testing in the bubble.

Even with just this incident, there’s plenty to sort out. How did House get implicated if there’s no video of him and the woman didn’t name him? How did Chandler get cleared?

There are many unanswered questions from the outside. It’s also unclear how many answers the league has right now.

Report: Rockets’ Danuel House allegedly let female coronavirus tester into his hotel room

Rockets forward Danuel House
David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 10, 2020, 10:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Rockets forward Danuel House is being investigated for violating the NBA’s bubble protocols.

What did he do?

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Houston Rockets reserve Danuel House Jr. is under investigation by the league for allegedly allowing a female COVID-19 testing official into his hotel room, and his status for the remainder of the Western Conference semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers is in question, sources told Yahoo Sports.

House maintains his innocence, sources said, and a decision from the league is expected before Game 4 on Thursday.

Well.

This situation invites plenty of questions for everyone involved.

Report: Pacers considering hiring Chauncey Billups as coach

Chauncey Billups
Jon Lopez/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 10, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

After firing Nate McMillan, the Indiana Pacers have begun a coaching search that includes the familiar list of former head coaches and current assistants.

Could Indiana make a bigger splash?

Former Pistons and Nuggets star Chauncey Billups, who has signaled his desire to become a coach, is apparently under consideration.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Five-time NBA All-Star Chauncey Billups has emerged as a candidate in the Indiana Pacers’ coaching search, sources told ESPN.

Billups has no coaching experience. But as the Nets just showed with Steve Nash, that isn’t a deal breaker.

Like Nash, Billups was a star point guard with plenty of skills that should translate well to coaching. Billups connects well with people, communicates clearly and understands basketball on both ends of the floor.

Is he a safe hire? No. But he has the upside of an excellent coach.

After being stuck in the middle so long, the Pacers might welcome the risk.