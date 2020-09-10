Rockets forward Danuel House
Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: Alleged Danuel House incident believed to be far from isolated

By Dan FeldmanSep 10, 2020, 2:15 PM EDT
The NBA is reportedly investigating whether Rockets forward Danuel House let a female coronavirus tester into his hotel room.

More details are emerging.

Both House and Tyson Chandler missed Houston’s Game 3 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday for what were called “personal reasons.”

Shams  and Sam Amick of The Athletic:

A female entered the Rockets’ team hotel on Monday night, passing multiple security checkpoints before being flagged for her entry, sources said. She exited the hotel in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and the league cited early data points that implicated two members of the Rockets, House and Tyson Chandler, sources said. When the female was questioned by NBA security, she did not implicate House’s name and it is uncertain whether she remains on campus, sources said. She claimed to have contact with Chandler and another player, not named House, according to sources.

Those sources said there appears to be no video connecting House and the female; only the flagging of her entering and leaving the hotel, and the possibility of a door opening and closing to match those timelines. The NBA has informed involved parties that it has circumstantial evidence implicating House.

The league’s investigation cleared Chandler and focused toward House on Wednesday, sources said.

What’s more, there is a growing sense among team executives that this is far from an isolated incident.

Widespread violations of bubble protocols would be a HUGE development.

Both owners and players have a lot of money at stake in this resumption. It works only if the league prevents a coronavirus outbreak, which is why these restrictions were put into place.

After weekly announcements, the NBA has gone more than three weeks since its last update on coronavirus testing in the bubble.

Even with just this incident, there’s plenty to sort out. How did House get implicated if there’s no video of him and the woman didn’t name him? How did Chandler get cleared?

There are many unanswered questions from the outside. It’s also unclear how many answers the league has right now.

Report: Clippers would be in mix for Giannis Antetokounmpo trade or free agency

By Kurt HelinSep 10, 2020, 12:22 PM EDT
“Hopefully, we can build a culture in Milwaukee for many years that we can come out here and compete every single year for a championship.”

That was Giannis Antetokounmpo right after the Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs in a fast five games by the Heat.  He didn’t sound like a guy itching to get out of Milwaukee, and he said he’s not going to ask for a trade. The Bucks will offer Antetokounmpo a supermax contract this offseason, and if he doesn’t sign it then things get interesting.

Whether he signs the extension or not, Milwaukee has work to do to make this work (and maybe keep him). But, as much fans love team-switching drama, the Bucks remain the heavy frontrunner to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo, even if he reaches free agency.

Still, teams are lining up for a shot at the soon-to-be two-time MVP, whether via trade or free agency. That includes the Los Angeles Clippers, reports Kevin O’Conner at The Ringer.

The Heat are setting up to make a splash in 2021, whether it’s Giannis or another top free agent. Golden State, Toronto, and Dallas hope to make runs at Antetokounmpo too, league sources say…

Multiple league sources have recently said the Clippers plan to pursue a deal for Giannis. One of the sources said Giannis has an “admiration” for Clippers head coach Doc Rivers.

“A deal” implies a trade. That is unlikely, and if it happens it is only because next season comes apart for Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo comes to GM Jon Horst and says he is not re-signing, and they have to make a move at the next trade deadline. Fans/talking heads will make the “you have to get something for him before he leaves” argument, but it’s flawed on two levels. First, he doesn’t want to leave (read the quotes above and remember Milwaukee is the only home he’s had in the United States, it’s where his partner and son are). Second, Milwaukee knows it is a mid-sized, non-glamour market in the NBA — this is their one chance with a superstar for a decade or more, and it is going to go down swinging trying to keep him.

Which would lead to the summer of 2021 and a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo free agency.

The Clippers as a free agency destination would have sounded like the ramblings of hippie burnout on an LSD trip 10 years ago, but anymore — this is the team that landed Kawhi Leonard last summer. Owner Steve Ballmer is wealthier than any other NBA owner by far (and any NFL owner, for that matter), and while that doesn’t let Los Angeles violate the salary cap rules, it does allow them to do everything else first class. The Clippers have built a reputation among players and agents as player-friendly, and they’re about to have a new, state-of-the-art arena (well, in four years). For the generation of players coming up, Donald Sterling is ancient history.

If Antetokounmpo becomes a free agent and tests the market, 29 other teams will be ready to take their shot. Remember, the Greek Freak will be 26 then — he is just entering his prime. While he needs to improve parts of his game (he needs a Kawhi-style pull-up 15 footer from the elbow or nail, it would transform his game), he’s still as good a player as there is in the league.

The Clippers would have a legitimate shot. The Bucks and Antetokounmpo may not let it get to that point.

Report: Pacers considering hiring Chauncey Billups as coach

Chauncey Billups
Jon Lopez/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 10, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
After firing Nate McMillan, the Indiana Pacers have begun a coaching search that includes the familiar list of former head coaches and current assistants.

Could Indiana make a bigger splash?

Former Pistons and Nuggets star Chauncey Billups, who has signaled his desire to become a coach, is apparently under consideration.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Five-time NBA All-Star Chauncey Billups has emerged as a candidate in the Indiana Pacers’ coaching search, sources told ESPN.

Billups has no coaching experience. But as the Nets just showed with Steve Nash, that isn’t a deal breaker.

Like Nash, Billups was a star point guard with plenty of skills that should translate well to coaching. Billups connects well with people, communicates clearly and understands basketball on both ends of the floor.

Is he a safe hire? No. But he has the upside of an excellent coach.

After being stuck in the middle so long, the Pacers might welcome the risk.

Doris Burke to make history by calling conference finals, NBA Finals on radio

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressSep 10, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
Doris Burke will reach another milestone later this month when she calls the conference and NBA Finals for ESPN Radio, becoming the first woman to serve as a game analyst on a network television or radio broadcast this deep into the postseason.

“Doris is a trailblazer who continues to reimagine what is possible for women in broadcasting and we know she’ll thrive in this history-making radio analyst role,” said Stephanie Druley, ESPN’s executive vice president of event and studio production.

Burke has been part of ESPN’s coverage since the network resumed televising the NBA in 2003. She became the first woman to serve as a full-time network NBA game analyst in 2017. She has also been part of the crew doing the finals since 2009 as a sideline reporter.

Burke will join Marc Kestecher and fellow analyst Jon Barry when the conference finals begin.

With Burke heading to radio, Rachel Nichols will become the sideline reporter for the NBA Finals as well as continuing to host “The Jump” from the NBA bubble in Florida. Nichols will also host the trophy presentation at the end of the finals.

The plan going into the season was for “The Jump” to also serve as the pregame show during the finals, but those plans have been changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. “NBA Countdown” will be the pregame and halftime show, with Maria Taylor hosting from ESPN’s studio in New York. She will be joined by Stephen A. Smith, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams, Adrian Wojnarowski and Paul Pierce.

“We’re so proud of our deep, diverse roster of women leading our NBA Playoffs coverage and we’re grateful to them for their leadership and exemplary work,” Druley said.