Lakers dominate listless Rockets for 40+ minutes, hang on to take 3-1 series lead

By Kurt HelinSep 10, 2020, 11:03 PM EDT
The Houston Rockets picked the worst time for their worst game of the playoffs.

Needing a win to even the series and not fall in a deep 3-1 hole behind the Lakers, the Rockets came out in Game 4 and were flat. Listless. Tired. Disinterested. All of the above. James Harden was asked how the Rockets could come out like that in a game so important to their season.

“Good question.”

And Harden left it right there.

While the Rockets went on a too-little-too-late run in the second half of the fourth quarter to cut the lead and only lose by 10, the game was not that close.

The Lakers dominated behind 29 points from Anthony Davis and a LeBron James effort that was one assist shy of a triple-double to win 110-100. Los Angeles now leads the series 3-1 and can close it out in Game 5 on Saturday.

Statistics don’t often tell the story, but in this game they did:

• James Harden took six threes, tied for the second-fewest he has taken all season.
Russell Westbrook, who has shot 25.8% from three this season, took eight.
• The Rockets got up 33 shots from beyond the arc, their second-lowest number since committing to small-ball (they had just 30 last game). Houston averaged 51 threes against OKC last round.
• Harden was 2-of-11 shooting (but did get to the free-throw line 20 times).
P.J. Tucker had zero points.
• Houston had just 41 points in the first half (coming off scoring 38 in the second half of Game 3).
• The Lakers had 12 offensive rebounds, meaning they got a second chance on 35.6% of their misses. The Rockets had one.
• The Lakers got to the rim at will, taking 45.5% of their shot attempts within eight feet of the basket.

More disturbing than all those numbers for Houston: The Lakers have run the same basic defense at Harden (especially in the second half) for the last three games, a straight-forward blitzing double. The Rockets have not had an answer.

The big change in this game was the Lakers finally started “small” with Davis at center and LeBron at the four — no JaVale McGee or Dwight Howard all game. Or, put more accurately, the Lakers started the way they should always line up against the Rockets (and most teams, for that matter).

“We can play big. We can play small. We can play in between,” Davis said after the game.

The Lakers also got 16 points off the bench from Alex Caruso, including a dagger three in the fourth to end the Rockets’ comeback dreams. Rajon Rondo had 11 points and another Playoff Rondo game.

The Rockets played this game without sixth man Danuel House, who remains under investigation for a possible violation of bubble protocol. He allegedly let a female, who tests players for the coronavirus, into his room (or at least the Rockets’ hotel) at night, when she was not there in her work capacity. He could face a 10-day coronavirus quarantine as punishment. The Rockets likely will not last that long in the bubble.

Houston’s backs are against the wall. Coming back from 3-1 down is not impossible — Denver just did it last round — but it might as well be if a team plays without passion and effort, as the Rockets did Thursday.

“I don’t have an explanation for you,” Westbrook said when asked about the flat game. “There should have been a sense of urgency on everybody’s part.”

“We know we’re in a big hole now, but the next game is the game we’ve got to win,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “We’ll go out and if we lay it on the line like the way we did in the fourth quarter, we’ll be fine.”

Or not. LeBron is 13-0 in his career when his team leads 3-1 in a playoff series.

Jaylen Brown bothered by Jayson Tatum-Nick Nurse play (video)

By Dan FeldmanSep 10, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT
Tension flared on the court after the Raptors’ Game 6 win over the Celtics last night.

It continued into Jaylen Brown‘s postgame press conference.

In double overtime games, there are always plays that could have swung the result in the other direction. One came late in regulation, when Jayson Tatum drove and passed… directly to Toronto coach Nick Nurse, who was standing near Celtics center Daniel Theis in the corner. Nurse was hunched over and touching the out-of-bounds lines – maybe even crossing them at one point.

Tatum, via Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston:

“That was my fault. Can’t blame Nick Nurse. He’s not playing. It was my fault,” Tatum told reporters.

Jaylen Brown, via Hartwell:

“Things like that — sometimes things seem to go overboard at times,” Brown told reporters when asked about Tatum’s turnover. “Let’s keep it in check. Let’s keep it respectable, and let’s keep playing basketball. Grown men should be able to control themselves, especially coaching staffs.”

Tatum showed a lot of maturity with that answer. It is his responsibility to avoid a turnover.

But that play shouldn’t fall on him.

The NBA should crack down on coaches and bench players crowding the court. It’s not safe. It’s not basketball.

This had been better in the bubble – a potential factor in the offensive surge. But it’s obviously not good enough.

Kevin Durant: “I never planned on it — going to the Knicks”

Kevin Durant Knicks
Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 10, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT
Much of the season before he became a free agent, the buzz around the league was Kevin Durant was headed to Madison Square Garden to be the savior of the Knicks. Even after Durant and Kyrie Irving chose Brooklyn, the rumors about how close the former MVP was to going to the Knicks would not stop.

Durant went on J.J. Redick’s podcast with Tommy Alter and shot that idea down. (Hat tip Dime)

No, I never planned on it — going to the Knicks. That was just the media putting that out there… I think the media just hyped it up and wanted to create drama around our team so much and around me that they made up this Knicks thing.

So around February, as I was thinking, I didn’t want to be the savior of the Knicks or New York. I didn’t care about being the King of New York, that never really moved me. I didn’t care about being on Broadway or that sh*t, I just wanted to go ball, go to the crib, and chill. So I felt like that’s what Brooklyn embodied, and I wanted to live in New York. So I felt like Brooklyn was what I’m all about: chill, on the low, all black everything. We quiet, just focused on basketball. There’s no show when you come to our games. No Madison Square Mecca, all of that s***. We just gonna hoop and build something new in Brooklyn. I felt that way in February, leading up to March and then once free agency hit it was time.

There was a lot of smoke around Durant to the Knicks, now a year after the fact he is saying there was no fire. KD is putting the best possible spin on his decision (as he should). If you want to take that with a grain of salt, it’s understandable.

However, it’s clear that to Durant, building what he wanted within the Nets culture was more appealing than the challenges that came with Madison Square Garden. The mystique of that building is something Knicks fans and the media love to talk about, but for younger players that doesn’t always ring true.  It didn’t for Durant.

Durant found what he wanted, to be the face of a franchise and have the chance to lead that team to a title. A team that has the pieces to be contenders with him and Irving (providing everyone stays healthy).

It’s going to be another player that restores the luster to the Garden, but first the Knicks need to build a foundation — no more skipping steps. Put together a culture and a solid roster that can attract a superstar. (If not attract, NY would have the pieces to trade for one, not unlike what the Lakers did to get Anthony Davis.) It’s a process that will take years, patience, and smart basketball decisions by the front office.

Just like that team over the Brooklyn Bridge did.

Report: Mike Budenholzer will return as Bucks’ coach

Mike Budenholzer Bucks
Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 10, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT
As the Milwaukee Bucks stumbled toward early playoff elimination at the hands of the Heat, the blame game started. Someone had to be at fault, and a lot of fingers were pointed at coach Mike Budenholzer. His inflexible systems, his playing Giannis Antetokounmpo 36 or fewer minutes a night (before Antetokounmpo’s ankle injury), and some questionable rotations had some fans calling for his head.

Budenholzer is going nowhere; he will be back. From Shams Charania of The Athletic.

As for head coach Mike Budenholzer, he is safe, according to sources. This much is certain, though: Across the Bucks‘ leadership group, there’s an understanding everyone must learn from this season and be better. They need to continue building a winning mentality, stocking the roster with key decision-makers.

If Budenholzer is safe, it’s because Antetokounmpo wants him back. With the potential of his contract extension coming up, potentially followed by free agency (or a trade), Antetokounmpo has a lot of power in the organization. It’s not his style to wield it like LeBron James, but if the Milwaukee front office thought there was tension between the coach and their star player, the coach would be shown the door.

For the Bucks to take the next step forward, there needs to be improvements across the board. The roster needs more playmaking and shooting, which is why the Chris Paul trade rumors are bouncing around the league. Budenholzer does need to be more flexible and play Antetokounmpo more minutes in big games. And then there is Antetokounmpo himself — the man needs a pull-up 15-foot jumper as a counter to teams forming a wall on his drives.

Milwaukee is in a desperate place — it needs to get better fast to prove to Antetokounmpo he can form the dynasty he wants there. To Antetokounmpo’s credit, he’s not forcing his way out of town, he wants to win in Milwaukee. But there needs to be changes and improvements.

Budenholzer included.

Danuel House out for Game 4 for Houston, investigation continues

Danuel House out
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 10, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT
In a story that feels far more TMZ than Dunc’d On — but with the integrity of the bubble at the heart of it —  Houston’s Danuel House is out for Game 4 against the Lakers Thursday as the investigation into whether he let a female coronavirus tester into his hotel room is ongoing.

Rockets’ coach Mike D’Antoni made the announcement.

“As far as I know, he’s out…” D’Antoni said in his pregame call with the media. “I don’t know, the investigation is ongoing. When they come out with their ruling, we’ll just go from there.”

House missed Houston’s Game 3 loss to the Lakers for “personal reasons.” House is the Rockets’ sixth man, and his shooting was missed as the Lakers have worked to take the ball out of James Harden‘s hands and dare any other Rocket to beat them. Los Angeles leads the series 2-1.

The NBA and the players’ union (representing House) reportedly are in discussions about the claims House let a woman into the Rockets’ hotel Monday night, and she spent the night in the hotel. She reportedly is one of the people doing COVID-19 testing on the players, but she was not there in that capacity. The woman reportedly has been questioned by NBA security. Exactly how she got in and who she had contact with are part of the investigation. There reportedly is not video that directly links her to House, but there is also a lot we do not know about the investigation and the evidence it has.

The integrity of the bubble, and keeping the virus out, has been at the heart of the NBA’s restart plan. Which is why the idea this is not an isolated incident — and rumors about how guys are getting around the league protocols are a regular topic in league circles — feels like people laughing behind the league’s back.

Whatever one thinks of the investigation, it will keep House out of a critical game for the Rockets on Thursday.

 

 