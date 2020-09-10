Kevin Durant Knicks
Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Durant: “I never planned on it — going to the Knicks”

By Kurt HelinSep 10, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Much of the season before he became a free agent, the buzz around the league was Kevin Durant was headed to Madison Square Garden to be the savior of the Knicks. Even after Durant and Kyrie Irving chose Brooklyn, the rumors about how close the former MVP was to going to the Knicks would not stop.

Durant went on J.J. Redick’s podcast with Tommy Alter and shot that idea down. (Hat tip Dime)

No, I never planned on it — going to the Knicks. That was just the media putting that out there… I think the media just hyped it up and wanted to create drama around our team so much and around me that they made up this Knicks thing.

So around February, as I was thinking, I didn’t want to be the savior of the Knicks or New York. I didn’t care about being the King of New York, that never really moved me. I didn’t care about being on Broadway or that sh*t, I just wanted to go ball, go to the crib, and chill. So I felt like that’s what Brooklyn embodied, and I wanted to live in New York. So I felt like Brooklyn was what I’m all about: chill, on the low, all black everything. We quiet, just focused on basketball. There’s no show when you come to our games. No Madison Square Mecca, all of that s***. We just gonna hoop and build something new in Brooklyn. I felt that way in February, leading up to March and then once free agency hit it was time.

There was a lot of smoke around Durant to the Knicks, now a year after the fact he is saying there was no fire. KD is putting the best possible spin on his decision (as he should). If you want to take that with a grain of salt, it’s understandable.

However, it’s clear that to Durant, building what he wanted within the Nets culture was more appealing than the challenges that came with Madison Square Garden. The mystique of that building is something Knicks fans and the media love to talk about, but for younger players that doesn’t always ring true.  It didn’t for Durant.

Durant found what he wanted, to be the face of a franchise and have the chance to lead that team to a title. A team that has the pieces to be contenders with him and Irving (providing everyone stays healthy).

It’s going to be another player that restores the luster to the Garden, but first the Knicks need to build a foundation — no more skipping steps. Put together a culture and a solid roster that can attract a superstar. (If not attract, NY would have the pieces to trade for one, not unlike what the Lakers did to get Anthony Davis.) It’s a process that will take years, patience, and smart basketball decisions by the front office.

Just like that team over the Brooklyn Bridge did.

Jaylen Brown bothered by Jayson Tatum-Nick Nurse play (video)

By Dan FeldmanSep 10, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tension flared on the court after the Raptors’ Game 6 win over the Celtics last night.

It continued into Jaylen Brown‘s postgame press conference.

In double overtime games, there are always plays that could have swung the result in the other direction. One came late in regulation, when Jayson Tatum drove and passed… directly to Toronto coach Nick Nurse, who was standing near Celtics center Daniel Theis in the corner. Nurse was hunched over and touching the out-of-bounds lines – maybe even crossing them at one point.

Tatum, via Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston:

“That was my fault. Can’t blame Nick Nurse. He’s not playing. It was my fault,” Tatum told reporters.

Jaylen Brown, via Hartwell:

“Things like that — sometimes things seem to go overboard at times,” Brown told reporters when asked about Tatum’s turnover. “Let’s keep it in check. Let’s keep it respectable, and let’s keep playing basketball. Grown men should be able to control themselves, especially coaching staffs.”

Tatum showed a lot of maturity with that answer. It is his responsibility to avoid a turnover.

But that play shouldn’t fall on him.

The NBA should crack down on coaches and bench players crowding the court. It’s not safe. It’s not basketball.

This had been better in the bubble – a potential factor in the offensive surge. But it’s obviously not good enough.

Report: Mike Budenholzer will return as Bucks’ coach

Mike Budenholzer Bucks
Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 10, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

As the Milwaukee Bucks stumbled toward early playoff elimination at the hands of the Heat, the blame game started. Someone had to be at fault, and a lot of fingers were pointed at coach Mike Budenholzer. His inflexible systems, his playing Giannis Antetokounmpo 36 or fewer minutes a night (before Antetokounmpo’s ankle injury), and some questionable rotations had some fans calling for his head.

Budenholzer is going nowhere; he will be back. From Shams Charania of The Athletic.

As for head coach Mike Budenholzer, he is safe, according to sources. This much is certain, though: Across the Bucks‘ leadership group, there’s an understanding everyone must learn from this season and be better. They need to continue building a winning mentality, stocking the roster with key decision-makers.

If Budenholzer is safe, it’s because Antetokounmpo wants him back. With the potential of his contract extension coming up, potentially followed by free agency (or a trade), Antetokounmpo has a lot of power in the organization. It’s not his style to wield it like LeBron James, but if the Milwaukee front office thought there was tension between the coach and their star player, the coach would be shown the door.

For the Bucks to take the next step forward, there needs to be improvements across the board. The roster needs more playmaking and shooting, which is why the Chris Paul trade rumors are bouncing around the league. Budenholzer does need to be more flexible and play Antetokounmpo more minutes in big games. And then there is Antetokounmpo himself — the man needs a pull-up 15-foot jumper as a counter to teams forming a wall on his drives.

Milwaukee is in a desperate place — it needs to get better fast to prove to Antetokounmpo he can form the dynasty he wants there. To Antetokounmpo’s credit, he’s not forcing his way out of town, he wants to win in Milwaukee. But there needs to be changes and improvements.

Budenholzer included.

Danuel House out for Game 4 for Houston, investigation continues

Danuel House out
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 10, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In a story that feels far more TMZ than Dunc’d On — but with the integrity of the bubble at the heart of it —  Houston’s Danuel House is out for Game 4 against the Lakers Thursday as the investigation into whether he let a female coronavirus tester into his hotel room is ongoing.

Rockets’ coach Mike D’Antoni made the announcement.

“As far as I know, he’s out…” D’Antoni said in his pregame call with the media. “I don’t know, the investigation is ongoing. When they come out with their ruling, we’ll just go from there.”

House missed Houston’s Game 3 loss to the Lakers for “personal reasons.” House is the Rockets’ sixth man, and his shooting was missed as the Lakers have worked to take the ball out of James Harden‘s hands and dare any other Rocket to beat them. Los Angeles leads the series 2-1.

The NBA and the players’ union (representing House) reportedly are in discussions about the claims House let a woman into the Rockets’ hotel Monday night, and she spent the night in the hotel. She reportedly is one of the people doing COVID-19 testing on the players, but she was not there in that capacity. The woman reportedly has been questioned by NBA security. Exactly how she got in and who she had contact with are part of the investigation. There reportedly is not video that directly links her to House, but there is also a lot we do not know about the investigation and the evidence it has.

The integrity of the bubble, and keeping the virus out, has been at the heart of the NBA’s restart plan. Which is why the idea this is not an isolated incident — and rumors about how guys are getting around the league protocols are a regular topic in league circles — feels like people laughing behind the league’s back.

Whatever one thinks of the investigation, it will keep House out of a critical game for the Rockets on Thursday.

 

 

Michael Porter Jr.: Nuggets coaches should adjust offensive strategy

By Dan FeldmanSep 10, 2020, 3:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Michael Porter Jr. in the Nuggets’ Game 4 loss to the Clippers last night:

  • First half: 15 points on six shots in 16 minutes
  • Second half: 0 points on two shots (the second a putback of his own miss) in 18 minutes

What changed?

Porter:

I just didn’t touch the ball. They didn’t do anything differently.

That’s really up to the playcalls. That’s up to the coaches, who they want to put the ball in whose hands. We kept going to Jok and ‘Mal. And they’re two amazing players. You can can never get mad at that. But I just think to beat that team, we’ve got to get more players involved. We’ve got to move the ball a little bit better. We can’t be predictable against that team.

If I’m going to be out there on the floor playing a lot of minutes, I think I should voice that. So, I’ll probably talk to the coaches, just tell them what I see being out there on the floor, just letting them know, look, they know what we’re doing. We’ve go to swing the ball. We’ve got a lot of players that can play basketball and score. So, we’ve got to get some more guys involved.

That’s a heck of a thing for a rookie to say publicly during the second round of the playoffs.

But Porter has shown he’ll, um, share his thoughts about things.

Let’s get to the most important aspect: Is he right?

Somewhat.

The Nuggets’ offense rightfully runs through Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic. Could Denver benefit from better ball movement at times? Sure.

But the Clippers’ defense is good and hitting its stride. Getting more touches for lesser players probably isn’t some magical solution for the Nuggets. They just don’t have L.A.’s talent.

The biggest boost for Denver will likely come from regression to the mean. In addition to being overmatched, the Nuggets ran unsustainably cold last night.

And it’s not as if getting Porter more involved would facilitate better ball movement. In this series, he has passed on just 64% of his touches (give or take inbound passes) – fewest among Denver’s rotation players.

That’s his game, and Porter provides value as an isolation scorer. He warrants opportunities.

It’s just off-putting to hear him talk about ball movement as a thinly veiled plea for the ball to get moved to him.