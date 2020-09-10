Kawhi Leonard Clippers
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard makes case for Bubble MVP, lifts Clippers to 3-1 lead

By Kurt HelinSep 10, 2020, 1:46 AM EDT
Who is the NBA Bubble MVP to this point?

James Harden? Jimmy Butler has a case as a leader for Miami. Anthony Davis? Damian Lillard won the vote for the seeding games, but his team was eliminated too early.

The Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard put an exclamation point on his case with 30 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, four steals, and a couple of blocks on Wednesday night. He was dominant on both ends. Denver has no answer for him.

Combine Kawhi Leonard with the best Clippers defensive outing of the series and Los Angeles won 96-85 to take a 3-1 series lead against Denver. Game 5 is on Friday night.

The Clippers are now one win away from somewhere the franchise has never been: the conference finals.

“That’s not our goal, so I don’t think anyone cares,” Doc Rivers said of being that close to the WCF and franchise history. “It was a zero reaction. We haven’t done anything yet.”

It’s wins like this that make the Clippers look like the best team in the NBA restart in Orlando. Los Angeles held Denver to 39.7% shooting as a team and a 93.4 offensive rating. Nikola Jokic got 26 points on 11-of-23 shooting, Jamal Murray had 18 points but was 6-of-15, but across the board Nuggets players were thrown out of rhythm and struggled to get clean looks. The Clippers’ defense was smothering. The Nuggets were getting frustrated.

“We’re finally figuring out once our defense is there, it creates everything for us,” Paul George said.

“We’re still trying to come together,” Leonard said. “I don’t know where we’re at. I know that we’re going to keep getting better and that’s the purpose each and every day.”

The Clippers came together early and threw a blanket over the Nuggets offense. The Nuggets scored 12 first-quarter points, shot 25% overall and were 0-of-8 from three. The Clippers built that lead up to 18 points in the first half at one point.

Denver, to its credit, fought back, played some solid defense of their own, and tied the game early in the third quarter.

But the role players around the Nuggets stars were not getting the job done, outside of Michael Porter Jr., who had 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting, then after the game sounded very frustrated he was not getting more touches.

“We just went to [Jokic] and [Murray]…” Porter Jr. said of Denver’s offense. “I just think to beat that team, we got to get more players involved.”

He and Mike Malone will talk.

The Clippers built the lead back up to 16 and were never seriously threatened again. Montrezl Harrell had 15 points and Lou Williams 12 off the bench. The Clippers’ scoring was balanced, but based around Leonard.

“I think our continuity is growing,” George said. “I think this team is getting more and more comfortable together. I think the challenge, it’s allowing us to come together and we are accepting these challenges. We are having fun with it and we are growing at the same time with it.”

The Clippers look like a team that will keep growing into a place the franchise has never been.

Report: Rockets’ Danuel House being investigated for bubble violation

Rockets forward Danuel House
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 9, 2020, 11:48 PM EDT
Clippers guard Lou Williams became the face of violating the NBA’s bubble protocols when he – while on leave for a memorial service – got photographed visiting a strip club (to get chicken wings, he said).

Rockets forward Danuel House might join Williams in the bubble-recklessness spotlight.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

If House didn’t bring coronavirus into the bubble, there should be narrow consequences.

But even narrow consequences could be detrimental to Houston. Really, they probably already have been.

With a tight rotation, the Rockets ran out of gas late in their Game 3 loss to the Lakers. A solid 3-point shooter and active/versatile defender, House fits well in Houston’s micro-ball system.

At least Robert Covington is expected to play in Game 4 Thursday.

And at least the 27-year-old House – who’s under contract for two more seasons (at $3,717,000 and $3,894,000) – won’t have to enter free agency coming off this episode.

Raptors beat Celtics in 2OT classic, force Game 7

By Dan FeldmanSep 9, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT
The Raptors had a three-point lead and the ball with less than second remaining in double overtime, but Marcus Smart didn’t give up. The Celtics guard flopped to try drawing a foul. That desperate move rightfully got ignored (for now).

The battle wasn’t over.

As Smart hung around the court after time expired, Toronto guard Fred VanVleet jawed at Smart. Smart became increasingly animated, and Boston personnel restrained him as Raptors lined up across from him.

The battle isn’t over.

Toronto beat the Celtics 125-122 in double overtime in Game 6 Wednesday to force Game 7 of the second-round series Friday.

How much will either team have left in the tank? In the first multi-overtime game this deep in a playoff series since Bulls-Celtics Game 6 in 2009 (triple overtime), nine players played at least 47 minutes.

But both teams also surged late in what had been a slow-paced defensive slugfest (besides both teams shooting better than 40% on 3-pointers). The 35 combined points in the second overtime – Toronto 19, Boston 16 – were the fourth-most in a postseason overtime period in the shot-clock era.

Norman Powell particularly stepped up, scoring 15 of his 23 points in overtime.

As has been the case throughout the series, the Raptors were at there best when Kyle Lowry (33 points, eight rebounds and six assists) was assertive. As also has been the case: Pascal Siakam (12 points on 5-of-19 shooting) has struggled as a scorer.

Toronto made life difficult on Kemba Walker (five points on 2-of-11 shooting) and Jayson Tatum, though Tatum (29 points on 9-of-21 shooting with 14 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks) found plenty of ways to contribute.

Smart (23 points on 6-of-11 3-point shooting, 11 rebounds and 10 assists) played brilliantly. Jaylen Brown (31 points on 30 shots with 14 rebounds) willingly took a go-to role while his teammates were targeted.

Yet, the Raptors made just enough plays to extend their title defense five more minutes then five more minutes and now one more game.

NBA playoffs schedule 2020: Dates, times, matchups for all games

By Kurt HelinSep 9, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT
The NBA is deep into the second round, families have arrived in the bubble (just not LeBron’s kids), and the intrigue is picking up. The 2020 NBA playoffs schedule is out, and changing, and we’ve got it.

Here are a few notes on the NBA playoffs schedule 2020:

• The NBA is continuing to push the pace to start the second round with two games a day.
• Games are played every other day in every series.
• The NBA has released an NBA Finals schedule to teams and their target is still a Sept. 30 Game 1.

Here is the NBA playoffs schedule 2020 (all times are Eastern):

SECOND ROUND

Eastern Conference

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 3 Boston Celtics

Game 1: Celtics 112, Raptors 94
Game 2: Celtics 102, Raptors 99
Game 3: Raptors 104, Celtics 103
Game 4: Raptors 100, Celtics 93
Game 5: Celtics 111, Raptors 89
Game 6: Raptors 125, Celtics 122 (2OT) (series tied 3-3)
Game 7: Sept. 11, 9 p.m. (TNT)

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 5 Miami Heat

Game 1: Heat 115, Bucks 104
Game 2: Heat 116, Bucks 114
Game 3: Heat 115, Bucks 100
Game 4: Bucks 118, Heat 115 (OT)
Game 5: Heat 103, Bucks 94 (Miami wins series 4-1)

Western Conference

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 4 Houston Rockets

Game 1: Rockets 112, Lakers 97
Game 2: Lakers 117, Rockets 109
Game 3: Lakers 112, Rockets 102 (Lakers lead series 2-1)
Game 4: Sept. 10, 7 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Sept. 12, TBD (ESPN)
Game 6: Sept. 14, TBD (TNT)
Game 7: Sept. 16, TBD (TNT)

No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 3 Denver Nuggets

Game 1: Clippers 120, Nuggets 97
Game 2: Nuggets 110, Clippers 101
Game 3: Clippers 113, Nuggets 107
Game 4: Clippers 96, Nuggets 85 (Clippers lead series 3-1)
Game 5: Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Sept. 13, TBD (ESPN)
Game 7: Sept. 15, TBD (ESPN)

NBA playoffs schedule 2020: First Round results

Western Conference

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers beat No. 8 Portland 4-1

No. 2 L.A. Clippers beat. No. 7 Dallas 4-2

No. 3 Denver beat. No. 6 Utah 4-3

No. 4 Houston beat No. 5 Oklahoma City 4-3

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Milwaukee beat No. 8 Orlando 4-1

No. 2 Toronto beat No. 7 Brooklyn 4-0

No. 3 Boston beat No. 6 Philadelphia 4-0

No. 5 Miami beat No. 4 Indiana 4-0

Report: Kings’ GM search includes Timberwolves, Heat, Nuggets, Rockets executives

Sacramento Kings
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 9, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT
The Kings reportedly won’t keep Joe Dumars as their general manager.

Who will get the job?

Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic:

The Kings have requested permission to interview the following candidates, sources have told The Athletic: Timberwolves executive vice president Sachin Gupta, Heat assistant general manager Adam Simon, Nuggets GM Calvin Booth, Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon, Rockets assistant GM Monte McNair and former Hawks GM Wes Wilcox.

Will Guillory of The Athletic:

This a relatively bad job.

Kings owner Vivek Ranadive is often difficult. The roster is lacking. Sacramento is not a prime NBA market.

There are only 30 positions leading an NBA front office, and plenty of people would love to have one. But the Kings will have a tough time luring the most-impressive-looking candidates.