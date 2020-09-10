Danuel House out for Game 4 for Houston, investigation continues

In a story that feels far more TMZ than Dunc’d On — but with the integrity of the bubble at the heart of it — Houston’s Danuel House is out for Game 4 against the Lakers Thursday as the investigation into whether he let a female coronavirus tester into his hotel room is ongoing.

Rockets’ coach Mike D’Antoni made the announcement.

“As far as I know, he’s out…” D’Antoni said in his pregame call with the media. “I don’t know, the investigation is ongoing. When they come out with their ruling, we’ll just go from there.”



House missed Houston’s Game 3 loss to the Lakers for “personal reasons.” House is the Rockets’ sixth man, and his shooting was missed as the Lakers have worked to take the ball out of James Harden‘s hands and dare any other Rocket to beat them. Los Angeles leads the series 2-1.

The NBA and the players’ union (representing House) reportedly are in discussions about the claims House let a woman into the Rockets’ hotel Monday night, and she spent the night in the hotel. She reportedly is one of the people doing COVID-19 testing on the players, but she was not there in that capacity. The woman reportedly has been questioned by NBA security. Exactly how she got in and who she had contact with are part of the investigation. There reportedly is not video that directly links her to House, but there is also a lot we do not know about the investigation and the evidence it has.

The integrity of the bubble, and keeping the virus out, has been at the heart of the NBA’s restart plan. Which is why the idea this is not an isolated incident — and rumors about how guys are getting around the league protocols are a regular topic in league circles — feels like people laughing behind the league’s back.

Whatever one thinks of the investigation, it will keep House out of a critical game for the Rockets on Thursday.