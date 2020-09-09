Report: Rockets’ Danuel House being investigated for bubble violation

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Clippers guard Lou Williams became the face of violating the NBA’s bubble protocols when he – while on leave for a memorial service – got photographed visiting a strip club (to get chicken wings, he said).

Rockets forward Danuel House might join Williams in the bubble-recklessness spotlight.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Reporting with @ESPN_MacMahon: Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr.’s status for the remainder of the Western Conference semifinals is in jeopardy as the NBA probes a potential violation of bubble protocol. House has denied any wrongdoing to the league. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 10, 2020

House was a late scratch for Rockets’ Game 3 loss to the Lakers due to “personal reasons” and is listed as "out" for Thursday’s Game 4 on the official injury report. Sources say league hasn't cleared him to play in Game 4 yet, but NBPA and NBA are discussing issue. https://t.co/VFY865aLlH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 10, 2020

If House didn’t bring coronavirus into the bubble, there should be narrow consequences.

But even narrow consequences could be detrimental to Houston. Really, they probably already have been.

With a tight rotation, the Rockets ran out of gas late in their Game 3 loss to the Lakers. A solid 3-point shooter and active/versatile defender, House fits well in Houston’s micro-ball system.

At least Robert Covington is expected to play in Game 4 Thursday.

And at least the 27-year-old House – who’s under contract for two more seasons (at $3,717,000 and $3,894,000) – won’t have to enter free agency coming off this episode.