Report: Kings’ GM search includes Timberwolves, Heat, Nuggets, Rockets executives

By Dan FeldmanSep 9, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT
The Kings reportedly won’t keep Joe Dumars as their general manager.

Who will get the job?

Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic:

The Kings have requested permission to interview the following candidates, sources have told The Athletic: Timberwolves executive vice president Sachin Gupta, Heat assistant general manager Adam Simon, Nuggets GM Calvin Booth, Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon, Rockets assistant GM Monte McNair and former Hawks GM Wes Wilcox.

Will Guillory of The Athletic:

This a relatively bad job.

Kings owner Vivek Ranadive is often difficult. The roster is lacking. Sacramento is not a prime NBA market.

There are only 30 positions leading an NBA front office, and plenty of people would love to have one. But the Kings will have a tough time luring the most-impressive-looking candidates.

NBA playoffs schedule 2020: Dates, times, matchups for all games

By Kurt HelinSep 9, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT
The NBA is deep into the second round, families have arrived in the bubble (just not LeBron’s kids), and the intrigue is picking up. The 2020 NBA playoffs schedule is out, and changing, and we’ve got it.

Here are a few notes on the NBA playoffs schedule 2020:

• The NBA is continuing to push the pace to start the second round with two games a day.
• Games are played every other day in every series.
• The NBA has released an NBA Finals schedule to teams and their target is still a Sept. 30 Game 1.

Here is the NBA playoffs schedule 2020 (all times are Eastern):

SECOND ROUND

Eastern Conference

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 3 Boston Celtics

Game 1: Celtics 112, Raptors 94
Game 2: Celtics 102, Raptors 99
Game 3: Raptors 104, Celtics 103
Game 4: Raptors 100, Celtics 93
Game 5: Celtics 111, Raptors 89
Game 6: Raptors 125, Celtics 122 (2OT) (series tied 3-3)
Game 7: Sept. 11, 9 p.m. (TNT)

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 5 Miami Heat

Game 1: Heat 115, Bucks 104
Game 2: Heat 116, Bucks 114
Game 3: Heat 115, Bucks 100
Game 4: Bucks 118, Heat 115 (OT)
Game 5: Heat 103, Bucks 94 (Miami wins series 4-1)

Western Conference

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 4 Houston Rockets

Game 1: Rockets 112, Lakers 97
Game 2: Lakers 117, Rockets 109
Game 3: Lakers 112, Rockets 102 (Lakers lead series 2-1)
Game 4: Sept. 10, 7 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Sept. 12, TBD (ESPN)
Game 6: Sept. 14, TBD (TNT)
Game 7: Sept. 16, TBD (TNT)

No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 3 Denver Nuggets

Game 1: Clippers 120, Nuggets 97
Game 2: Nuggets 110, Clippers 101
Game 3: Clippers 113, Nuggets 107 (Clippers lead series 2-1)
Game 4: Sept. 9, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 5: Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Sept. 13, TBD (ESPN)
Game 7: Sept. 15, TBD (ESPN)

NBA playoffs schedule 2020: First Round results

Western Conference

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers beat No. 8 Portland 4-1

No. 2 L.A. Clippers beat. No. 7 Dallas 4-2

No. 3 Denver beat. No. 6 Utah 4-3

No. 4 Houston beat No. 5 Oklahoma City 4-3

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Milwaukee beat No. 8 Orlando 4-1

No. 2 Toronto beat No. 7 Brooklyn 4-0

No. 3 Boston beat No. 6 Philadelphia 4-0

No. 5 Miami beat No. 4 Indiana 4-0

Steve Nash talks white privilege, getting Brooklyn coaching job, more

Steve Nash Brooklyn
By Kurt HelinSep 9, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT
When Steve Nash was hired as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, it turned a few heads around the NBA: How did a white former player with no coaching experience leapfrog a number of Black assistant coaches (some former players, also) who had been paying their dues? ESPN’s bombastic Stephen A. Smith called it a case of white privilege.

Nash addressed that idea in his introductory press conference Wednesday, admitting he has benefitted from white privilege in his life, and that he “skipped the line” in landing this job, but adding this case is different. Via Yahoo Sports:

“I have benefited from white privilege,” Nash said. “Our society has a lot of ground to make up. I’m not saying that this position is a factor as far as white privilege. … I think as white people we have to understand that we get served a privilege and a benefit (because of) the color of our skin in our communities. We have a long way to go to find equality and social and racial justice. I hope that I’m a great ally to that cause. This is something that Clara and Joe Tsai have really made an incredible gesture to help within our organization, but also in our communities to help stem the gap in racial injustice.

“I’m very sensitive to the cause and the goal. I’m not sure that this is an example that materially fits that conversation. But I own it, and I understand why that’s important to talk about it and that we do need more diversity and more opportunity for African American coaches and staff in all capacities.”

Nash was hired as the Nets coach because a few things came together for him. First and foremost, he had a strong relationship with Kevin Durant going back to the Warriors (where Nash was a consultant helping with player development). Nobody was getting hired to coach the Nets without a thumbs up from Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Second, Nash also had a strong relationship with Nets GM Sean Marks, going back 20 years, before they were teammates in Phoenix. The NBA is all about relationships, and this one paved the way for Nash to be the coach. Finally, Nash was the kind of splashy, big-name hire the Nets needed in the New York market.

Nash talked about more than just his hiring. He praised Irving as a player.

Nash also addressed why he wanted to make this move now.

 

 

NBA reportedly looking at Nov. 18 date for NBA Draft

NBA draft date
By Kurt HelinSep 9, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT
It’s not about the lack of workouts or interviews with potential draftees. It’s certainly not about the lack of time to watch film and prepare for a draft (during the NBA’s hiatus, front office’s did mountains of draft prep).

It’s about the money. Specifically, where next season’s salary cap will be set — trades can’t happen until that number is in place.

Trades are a big part of draft night, which is why the NBA is looking at a Nov. 18 date for the 2020 NBA Draft, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Setting a salary cap number means the league has to finalize revenue for this upended season, project next year’s revenue (good luck with that), and negotiate with players’ union if there is going to be smoothing. That’s not happening overnight.

Pushing back the NBA draft date also means pushing back the start of free agency (which would now come in November and likely bleed into the Thanksgiving holiday) and, ultimately, the start of next season. All of those dates are still up in the air.

There is a willingness in some quarters of the league to push the start of next season back to February or later, making it more likely fans will be able to be in arenas for some, or most, of next season. Fans in buildings account for 40% of league revenues, according to Adam Silver. However, that later start means the season would conflict with the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, which start on July 23 and would feature a number of NBA players representing nations from around the globe. The league is trying to find a solution, but like everything else coronavirus-related, there are no good options, just degrees of bad.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will have the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft whenever it takes place. So long as they don’t trade it.

Bucks took shortcut to contention around Giannis Antetokounmpo and came up short

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo
By Dan FeldmanSep 9, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to their best season in seven years and won Most Improved Player in 2017. He began the following season absolutely dominating.

But Milwaukee started just 4-5.

That type of backslide had become the norm for the Bucks. They hadn’t made the playoffs in consecutive seasons in 14 years. They’d gone even longer since winning a postseason series. Milwaukee had become defined by unsustained moderate success.

The Bucks were determined to break the trend, though. Antetokounmpo was special and deserved a commensurate supporting cast.

Less than a year later, Milwaukee had a championship contender.

That sudden emergence is an incredible success story. It also raised expectations – making this year’s second-round loss to the Heat a bitter disappointment – and creates long-term complications as the Bucks approach Antetokounmpo’s super-max decision.

How did Milwaukee get here?

Adding proven contributors around mainstays Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, who both continued to improve. The Bucks traded for Eric Bledsoe, hired Mike Budenholzer, signed Brook Lopez, traded for George Hill and signed Wesley Matthews to form the rest of the main playoff rotation.

The catch with proven contributors: They cost.

Milwaukee surrendered first-round picks in trading for Bledsoe and Hill. The Bucks got Lopez cheap after a down year, but only because they offered the one-year contract he desired. Lopez rebuilt his stock and cashed in. Hill also got a lucrative contract in re-signing last summer. Bledsoe previously signed a big extension while his value his high.

Matthews got a minimum contract, but only because he’s older without untapped upside. In that regard, he’s not an outlier.

Ages of Antetokounmpo’s supporting cast:

  • Middleton 29
  • Lopez 32
  • Bledsoe 30
  • Matthews 33
  • Hill 34

Milwaukee’s seventh man, Marvin Williams, already retired!

Antetokounmpo’s supporting cast had an average age* of 30.5 this season. Assuming Antetokounmpo wins Most Valuable player, that’d be the fourth-oldest supporting cast for an MVP in NBA history:

*Using a player’s age on Feb. 1, weighted for playing time in the playoffs (or, in the case of 1976 MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, whose Lakers missed the playoffs, regular season)

This group wasn’t good enough this season, and it’s only getting older.

Does Antetokounmpo really want to commit the next six years of his career to this team?

Antetokounmpo sounds determined to win Milwaukee.

Next year, at least.

His contract is set to expire in 2021. He could sign a five-year super-max extension this offseason, but the economic downturn caused by coronavirus adds uncertainty. Antetokounmpo could wait until 2021 free agency, when the same contract terms will be available to him with the Bucks (and other teams can offer deals).

That’d also buy him more time evaluate this supporting cast.

It should include more players in Antetokounmpo’s age range. But Milwaukee committed so many errors in the ideal window to build around him.

The Bucks were awful Antetokounmpo’s rookie year. That got them the No. 2 pick, which they used on Jabari Parker. Then, they slowly let Parker’s value bottom out. Other subsequent picks – Rashad Vaughn (No. 17 in 2015) and Thon Maker (No. 10 in 2016) – busted.

Milwaukee’s own draft pick will never land near that high again as long as they have Antetokounmpo.

Key trades backfired, too. The Bucks found a team will to deal a coveted future Lakers first-rounder (which became Mikal Bridges) for Brandon Knight and instead opted for Michael Carter-Williams in a three-way trade. Milwaukee dealt a first-rounder (which became OG Anunoby) and a second-rounder (which became Norman Powell) for Greivis Vasquez.

And then there are the contracts.

Between 2015 and 2017, Milwaukee gave out some gnarly deals:

At best, those contracts served as roadblocks. But Milwaukee also surrendered a first-rounder to dump Henson and Dellavedova (and acquire Hill) and another first-rounder to dump Snell.

Every team has misses. Few teams have done as well to recover from theirs as the Bucks.

But those lost opportunities still loom large as the stakes rise.

Even a hit casts a shadow in this high-pressure situation.

Milwaukee drafted Malcolm Brogdon in the 2016 second round. He won Rookie of the Year and steadily developed into a quality starter.

But when it came time to pay him last summer, the Bucks balked. They signed-and-traded him to the Pacers for a future first-round pick.

The decision was understandable. Brogdon was expensive and had worrying health issues. Milwaukee replaced him remarkably well.

Yet, it’s impossible to watch Brogdon flourish in Indiana without wondering whether the Bucks should have kept him. It can’t be lost that letting Brogdon leave helped Milwaukee avoid the luxury tax.

Especially because the Bucks never flipped the Indiana first-round pick for a player this season.

Maybe Brogdon or someone acquired for the pick wouldn’t have put Milwaukee over the top against Miami. But a player would’ve helped. A future draft pick provided no value in that second-round series.

The Bucks will get the pick, No. 24, this year. It’s a key arrow in the quiver as they try to upgrade Antetokounmpo’s older supporting cast. Milwaukee also has Donte DiVincenzo, a 23-year-old who took a major step forward this year and could continue to improve.

Really, it might not take much. The Bucks are already very good, and the heartache of deep-playoff setbacks is a necessary perquisite to a championship. Antetokounmpo himself can play better, and he’s young enough to significantly refine his game.

It’s a tribute to Milwaukee management that the window is open around Antetokounmpo.

But it might not stay open long.

He’ll have to decide whether he wants that to be his problem or one he leaves behind.