Raptors beat Celtics in 2OT classic, force Game 7

The Raptors had a three-point lead and the ball with less than second remaining in double overtime, but Marcus Smart didn’t give up. The Celtics guard flopped to try drawing a foul. That desperate move rightfully got ignored (for now).

The battle wasn’t over.

As Smart hung around the court after time expired, Toronto guard Fred VanVleet jawed at Smart. Smart became increasingly animated, and Boston personnel restrained him as Raptors lined up across from him.

The battle isn’t over.

Toronto beat the Celtics 125-122 in double overtime in Game 6 Wednesday to force Game 7 of the second-round series Friday.

How much will either team have left in the tank? In the first multi-overtime game this deep in a playoff series since Bulls-Celtics Game 6 in 2009 (triple overtime), nine players played at least 47 minutes.

But both teams also surged late in what had been a slow-paced defensive slugfest (besides both teams shooting better than 40% on 3-pointers). The 35 combined points in the second overtime – Toronto 19, Boston 16 – were the fourth-most in a postseason overtime period in the shot-clock era.

Norman Powell particularly stepped up, scoring 15 of his 23 points in overtime.

As has been the case throughout the series, the Raptors were at there best when Kyle Lowry (33 points, eight rebounds and six assists) was assertive. As also has been the case: Pascal Siakam (12 points on 5-of-19 shooting) has struggled as a scorer.

Toronto made life difficult on Kemba Walker (five points on 2-of-11 shooting) and Jayson Tatum, though Tatum (29 points on 9-of-21 shooting with 14 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks) found plenty of ways to contribute.

Smart (23 points on 6-of-11 3-point shooting, 11 rebounds and 10 assists) played brilliantly. Jaylen Brown (31 points on 30 shots with 14 rebounds) willingly took a go-to role while his teammates were targeted.

Yet, the Raptors made just enough plays to extend their title defense five more minutes then five more minutes and now one more game.

Report: Rockets’ Danuel House being investigated for bubble violation

Clippers guard Lou Williams became the face of violating the NBA’s bubble protocols when he – while on leave for a memorial service – got photographed visiting a strip club (to get chicken wings, he said).

Rockets forward Danuel House might join Williams in the bubble-recklessness spotlight.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

If House didn’t bring coronavirus into the bubble, there should be narrow consequences.

But even narrow consequences could be detrimental to Houston. Really, they probably already have been.

With a tight rotation, the Rockets ran out of gas late in their Game 3 loss to the Lakers. A solid 3-point shooter and active/versatile defender, House fits well in Houston’s micro-ball system.

At least Robert Covington is expected to play in Game 4 Thursday.

And at least the 27-year-old House – who’s under contract for two more seasons (at $3,717,000 and $3,894,000) – won’t have to enter free agency coming off this episode.

NBA playoffs schedule 2020: Dates, times, matchups for all games

The NBA is deep into the second round, families have arrived in the bubble (just not LeBron’s kids), and the intrigue is picking up. The 2020 NBA playoffs schedule is out, and changing, and we’ve got it.

Here are a few notes on the NBA playoffs schedule 2020:

• The NBA is continuing to push the pace to start the second round with two games a day.
• Games are played every other day in every series.
• The NBA has released an NBA Finals schedule to teams and their target is still a Sept. 30 Game 1.

Here is the NBA playoffs schedule 2020 (all times are Eastern):

SECOND ROUND

Eastern Conference

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 3 Boston Celtics

Game 1: Celtics 112, Raptors 94
Game 2: Celtics 102, Raptors 99
Game 3: Raptors 104, Celtics 103
Game 4: Raptors 100, Celtics 93
Game 5: Celtics 111, Raptors 89
Game 6: Raptors 125, Celtics 122 (2OT) (series tied 3-3)
Game 7: Sept. 11, 9 p.m. (TNT)

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 5 Miami Heat

Game 1: Heat 115, Bucks 104
Game 2: Heat 116, Bucks 114
Game 3: Heat 115, Bucks 100
Game 4: Bucks 118, Heat 115 (OT)
Game 5: Heat 103, Bucks 94 (Miami wins series 4-1)

Western Conference

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 4 Houston Rockets

Game 1: Rockets 112, Lakers 97
Game 2: Lakers 117, Rockets 109
Game 3: Lakers 112, Rockets 102 (Lakers lead series 2-1)
Game 4: Sept. 10, 7 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Sept. 12, TBD (ESPN)
Game 6: Sept. 14, TBD (TNT)
Game 7: Sept. 16, TBD (TNT)

No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 3 Denver Nuggets

Game 1: Clippers 120, Nuggets 97
Game 2: Nuggets 110, Clippers 101
Game 3: Clippers 113, Nuggets 107 (Clippers lead series 2-1)
Game 4: Sept. 9, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 5: Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Sept. 13, TBD (ESPN)
Game 7: Sept. 15, TBD (ESPN)

NBA playoffs schedule 2020: First Round results

Western Conference

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers beat No. 8 Portland 4-1

No. 2 L.A. Clippers beat. No. 7 Dallas 4-2

No. 3 Denver beat. No. 6 Utah 4-3

No. 4 Houston beat No. 5 Oklahoma City 4-3

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Milwaukee beat No. 8 Orlando 4-1

No. 2 Toronto beat No. 7 Brooklyn 4-0

No. 3 Boston beat No. 6 Philadelphia 4-0

No. 5 Miami beat No. 4 Indiana 4-0

Report: Kings’ GM search includes Timberwolves, Heat, Nuggets, Rockets executives

The Kings reportedly won’t keep Joe Dumars as their general manager.

Who will get the job?

Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic:

The Kings have requested permission to interview the following candidates, sources have told The Athletic: Timberwolves executive vice president Sachin Gupta, Heat assistant general manager Adam Simon, Nuggets GM Calvin Booth, Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon, Rockets assistant GM Monte McNair and former Hawks GM Wes Wilcox.

Will Guillory of The Athletic:

This a relatively bad job.

Kings owner Vivek Ranadive is often difficult. The roster is lacking. Sacramento is not a prime NBA market.

There are only 30 positions leading an NBA front office, and plenty of people would love to have one. But the Kings will have a tough time luring the most-impressive-looking candidates.

Steve Nash talks white privilege, getting Brooklyn coaching job, more

Steve Nash Brooklyn
Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images
When Steve Nash was hired as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, it turned a few heads around the NBA: How did a white former player with no coaching experience leapfrog a number of Black assistant coaches (some former players, also) who had been paying their dues? ESPN’s bombastic Stephen A. Smith called it a case of white privilege.

Nash addressed that idea in his introductory press conference Wednesday, admitting he has benefitted from white privilege in his life, and that he “skipped the line” in landing this job, but adding this case is different. Via Yahoo Sports:

“I have benefited from white privilege,” Nash said. “Our society has a lot of ground to make up. I’m not saying that this position is a factor as far as white privilege. … I think as white people we have to understand that we get served a privilege and a benefit (because of) the color of our skin in our communities. We have a long way to go to find equality and social and racial justice. I hope that I’m a great ally to that cause. This is something that Clara and Joe Tsai have really made an incredible gesture to help within our organization, but also in our communities to help stem the gap in racial injustice.

“I’m very sensitive to the cause and the goal. I’m not sure that this is an example that materially fits that conversation. But I own it, and I understand why that’s important to talk about it and that we do need more diversity and more opportunity for African American coaches and staff in all capacities.”

Nash was hired as the Nets coach because a few things came together for him. First and foremost, he had a strong relationship with Kevin Durant going back to the Warriors (where Nash was a consultant helping with player development). Nobody was getting hired to coach the Nets without a thumbs up from Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Second, Nash also had a strong relationship with Nets GM Sean Marks, going back 20 years, before they were teammates in Phoenix. The NBA is all about relationships, and this one paved the way for Nash to be the coach. Finally, Nash was the kind of splashy, big-name hire the Nets needed in the New York market.

Nash talked about more than just his hiring. He praised Irving as a player.

Nash also addressed why he wanted to make this move now.

 

 