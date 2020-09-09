Pacers coach
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Pacers begin search for coach, reportedly to include Dave Joerger, Becky Hammon

By Kurt HelinSep 9, 2020, 1:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Nate McMillan got his Pacers’ teams to play hard and defend, something not all NBA coaches can pull off. The Pacers were never easy to play against. Their offense also was old school, with a slower pace and fewer threes than the direction the league is going, which is why McMillan was fired after the Heat eliminated the Pacers in the first round (McMillan’s teams made the playoffs every year in Indiana but never got out of the first round).

Who takes his place? The Pacers and GM Neil Olshey have begun a wide-ranging search for a new coach, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon and former Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger are among more than a dozen candidates who are expected to participate in a first round of virtual interviews for the Indiana Pacers coaching job, sources told ESPN.

The Pacers are embarking on a wide-ranging search that has included seeking permission to speak to several assistant coaches in the league, including the Spurs’ Hammon and Will Hardy, Miami’s Dan Craig and Chris Quinn, Dallas’ Jamahl Mosley and Stephen Silas, Milwaukee’s Darvin Ham and Charles Lee, Orlando’s Pat Delany, Minnesota’s David Vanterpool, Philadelphia’s Ime Udoka, Brooklyn’s Jacque Vaughn and Portland’s Nate Tibbetts.

That’s a good list — New Orleans and Chicago should have similar ones — and it gives Olshey a chance to feel out what direction this moves into the later rounds of interviews.

Joerger is widely respected as a tactician around the league — other coaches list him as one of the guys with great game plans — and he built an up-tempo, modern offense around D’Aaron Fox in Sacramento. However, Joerger also has struggled to get along with the front office in each of his stops.

The Pacers’ coach list is also filled with quality assistant coaches who deserve a shot — the Bucks’ Ham, the Timberwolves’ Vanterpool, the Trail Blazers Tibbetts, and the 76ers Udoka are mentioned by a lot around the league as guys at the front of the line. The Spurs’ Hammon is right there with them, and would be the first female head coach in NBA history.

The Pacers have talent on the roster in Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon, T.J. Warren, and Myles Turner. The question becomes how to utilize them better and make the Pacers a threat in the East. There are a lot of coaches on that list who will have good ideas.

No concussion or broken nose, Rockets’ Robert Covington expected to play Game 4

Robert Covington
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 9, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It was ugly when it happened. The Rockets’ Robert Covington was sliding into the lane to get a potential rebound, got pushed in the back by the Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma and fell forward, and his face went right into the elbow of Anthony Davis (who got hit on the hip on the play and also went down).

Covington left the game at that point, bit did not suffer a concussion or broken nose and is expected to play in Game 4 on Thursday, reports Tim Bontemps at ESPN. Concussion symptoms can come on slowly, so Covington is not completely out of the woods, but this is a good sign.

A thin Rockets roster needs Robert Covington — a solid defender shooting 50.8% from three in the playoffs — especially with the status of Danuel House Jr. still unknown. House missed Game 3 for personal reasons, and the Rockets have said they hope to have him back for Game 4, but his status is up in the air.

The Rockets trail the Lakers 2-1 after Tuesday’s loss, making Game 4 critical if the Rockets are going to win the series.

Five names to watch who may be next Oklahoma City coach

next Oklahoma City coach
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 9, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Billy Donovan leaving as head coach of the Thunder signals a significant change coming to Oklahoma City. Donovan was the man plucked from a successful Florida program to coach Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant, and he did his job well (the Thunder didn’t win a playoff series after Durant left, but that’s about talent, not coaching).  Donovan helped lift this season’s Chris Paul led squad to unexpected heights and earned Coach of the Year votes along the way.

Donovan walking out the door sends a strong signal the Thunder rebuild is about to enter a new phase.

So who takes over to develop young talent around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? Who will be the next Oklahoma City coach? Not a lot of names buzzing around the league yet, because of the suddenness of the move, but here are five to watch.

1) Maurice Cheeks

If GM Sam Presti wants to keep the culture that has been built under Donovan in OKC, then choosing his lead assistant is the move. The Hall of Fame player has been Donovan’s right-hand man for five seasons, and before that was a head coach in Portland, Philadelphia, and Detroit. At the very least, expect Cheeks to get an interview and a chance at the big chair.

2) Kenny Atkinson

The biggest name player development coach available, he helped turn Brooklyn from a lost franchise to one that made the playoffs the past two years, building the kind of culture and roster that drew Durant. He helped find and develop players such as Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie. With the Thunder moving into a player development phase the next couple of years, Atkinson has to get consideration.

3) Brett Brown

Another proven player development coach now on the market. Brown was the guy Sam Hinkie brought to Philadelphia to be “The Process” coach and he helped develop guys like Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid into All-Stars (Brown’s struggles were trying to turn the team into a true contender). Both Presti and Brown come out of the Spurs system, so there should be an alignment of style and concepts.

4) Nate McMillan

The recently released Pacers coach made guys better — Victor Oladipo, Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis — and his teams always played hard, smart, and defended well. He’s a veteran coach who can build a foundation for the Thunder as they bring in new talent and change the roster over.

5) Darvin Ham

The lead assistant under Mike Budenholzer deserves a chance in the big chair somewhere, and Oklahoma City could be a great fit. On this list, Ham represents a lot of top assistants (Adrian Griffin, Ime Udoka, David Vanterpool, Nate Tibbets, Becky Hammon, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg) who deserve consideration and a chance. It would be about fit, but these first-timers also will come cheaper than coaches with experience and options, and for small market OKC that may matter.

Clippers receive final approval from city to build Inglewood arena

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Associated PressSep 9, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have received final approval from Inglewood’s city government to begin construction on their new arena next summer.

The Clippers announced the approval from the city council Tuesday, along with a joint deal to buy the publicly owned property on the arena site for $66.25 million.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is building a privately financed 18,000-seat arena along with a practice facility and corporate offices for his NBA franchise, which has shared Staples Center downtown with the Los Angeles Lakers and the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings since it opened in 1999.

Ballmer intends to open his new arena in 2024, immediately following the expiration of his team’s lease at Staples Center. The Clippers plan to break ground on the estimated $1.2 billion project in 2021.

The Clippers immediately opened a wait list for season tickets at their new arena. The naming rights to the project currently called the Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Center are already being shopped worldwide in a partnership with CAA Sports.

“Today is a new chapter for the Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Center, as we move from the land use entitlement process and look toward construction,” Clippers President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker said in a statement. “Every part of IBEC is being designed with purpose – with an unapologetic intensity that will define the experience together for players, musical talent and fans alike. This arena will prove, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that there is no replacement for live basketball and entertainment.”

Inglewood’s approval was expected for a project that claims it will create 1,500 full-time jobs and $100 million in tax revenue over its first 15 years in business.

The only major obstacle to Ballmer’s plans to date has been the Madison Square Garden Company, which owned the venerable Forum just north of the Clippers’ proposed site. MSG sued Inglewood, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state Legislature to slow Ballmer’s progress, apparently fearing competition for concerts and other events.

Ballmer, the former Microsoft CEO with an estimated net worth of about $75 billion, solved that problem in March by buying the Forum outright for $400 million in cash. He says he will continue to operate the famed home of the 1980s Showtime Lakers as a live music venue.

The Clippers’ arena site and the Forum are separated only by SoFi Stadium, the new $5 billion football arena and surrounding development built by Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke. SoFi Stadium opens Sunday with the Rams’ season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

When the Clippers’ new home is built, four significant arenas – SoFi Stadium contains a 6,000-seat performance venue in addition to the main football stadium – will sit one mile apart.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on forcing trade this offseason, “It’s not happening. That’s not happening.”

Antetokounmpo trade
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 9, 2020, 2:21 AM EDT
Leave a comment

With the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks eliminated in the second round by the No. 5 seed Miami Heat, fans and front offices from Golden State to Miami then north to Toronto — and everywhere in between — are plotting how to entice and trade for another disgruntled superstar.

Except, Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t forcing a trade out of Milwaukee this summer. Via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, who got an exclusive with the Greek Freak after he watched his Bucks get eliminated.

“It’s not happening. That’s not happening,” Antetokounmpo told Yahoo Sports…

“Some see a wall and go in [another direction]. I plow through it. We just have to get better as a team, individually and get right back at it next season.”

That is music to Milwaukee fans’ ears.

They also are not safe from losing their superstar.

Antetokounmpo is eligible for a supermax extension this offseason, worth about $222 million (assuming the salary cap stays even for a couple of seasons). The Bucks are going to present him the offer, the question is, will he sign the contract, or wait to try and put pressure on the organization to improve?

What this is not is another unhappy superstar desperate to force his way out of a place he doesn’t want to be, or to the place he wants to be. This is not Anthony Davis or Kawhi Leonard or a long list of other superstars. Milwaukee is the only home Antetokounmpo has ever known in the United States, the place where his partner and son are, the only place he and his family have been able to live together safely (growing up as a poor immigrant in Athens was not close to safe). Antetokounmpo wants to stay and make it work.

“If winning a championship was easy, everyone would have one,” Antetokounmpo told Yahoo Sports. “We lost. Everyone saw that we lost. It’s disappointing, but what are we going to do? We’re going to keep working. I’ve got confidence in my teammates.”

Antetokounmpo is also incredibly competitive and wants to win. Meaning win championships. And if he doesn’t think that can happen in Milwaukee, then all bets are off.

Expect the Bucks to be aggressive in reshaping the roster, GM Jon Horst has shown to be a risk-taker. Chris Paul‘s name has come up in rumors. Milwaukee is not going to trade Antetokounmpo unless he demands it — small market teams do not land MVPs/Defensive Players of the Year very often, whatever they got back in a trade would be a downgrade.

Antetokounmpo is not giving up on the Bucks, yet. The rumors and speculation will fly, but Antetokounmpo has a tight inner circle that is not going to leak. He, with those advisors, will make his decision ultimately.

In the short term, he is not forcing his way out of Milwaukee.