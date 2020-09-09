Antetokounmpo trade
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo on forcing trade this offseason, “It’s not happening. That’s not happening.”

By Kurt HelinSep 9, 2020, 2:21 AM EDT
Leave a comment

With the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks eliminated in the second round by the No. 5 seed Miami Heat, fans and front offices from Golden State to Miami then north to Toronto — and everywhere in between — are plotting how to entice and trade for another disgruntled superstar.

Except, Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t forcing a trade out of Milwaukee this summer. Via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, who got an exclusive with the Greek Freak after he watched his Bucks get eliminated.

“It’s not happening. That’s not happening,” Antetokounmpo told Yahoo Sports…

“Some see a wall and go in [another direction]. I plow through it. We just have to get better as a team, individually and get right back at it next season.”

That is music to Milwaukee fans’ ears.

They also are not safe from losing their superstar.

Antetokounmpo is eligible for a supermax extension this offseason, worth about $222 million (assuming the salary cap stays even for a couple of seasons). The Bucks are going to present him the offer, the question is, will he sign the contract, or wait to try and put pressure on the organization to improve?

What this is not is another unhappy superstar desperate to force his way out of a place he doesn’t want to be, or to the place he wants to be. This is not Anthony Davis or Kawhi Leonard or a long list of other superstars. Milwaukee is the only home Antetokounmpo has ever known in the United States, the place where his partner and son are, the only place he and his family have been able to live together safely (growing up as a poor immigrant in Athens was not close to safe). Antetokounmpo wants to stay and make it work.

“If winning a championship was easy, everyone would have one,” Antetokounmpo told Yahoo Sports. “We lost. Everyone saw that we lost. It’s disappointing, but what are we going to do? We’re going to keep working. I’ve got confidence in my teammates.”

Antetokounmpo is also incredibly competitive and wants to win. Meaning win championships. And if he doesn’t think that can happen in Milwaukee, then all bets are off.

Expect the Bucks to be aggressive in reshaping the roster, GM Jon Horst has shown to be a risk-taker. Chris Paul‘s name has come up in rumors. Milwaukee is not going to trade Antetokounmpo unless he demands it — small market teams do not land MVPs/Defensive Players of the Year very often, whatever they got back in a trade would be a downgrade.

Antetokounmpo is not giving up on the Bucks, yet. The rumors and speculation will fly, but Antetokounmpo has a tight inner circle that is not going to leak. He, with those advisors, will make his decision ultimately.

In the short term, he is not forcing his way out of Milwaukee.

LeBron James sets playoff wins record with Lakers’ Game 3 victory over Rockets

LeBron James in Lakers-Rockets Game 3
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 9, 2020, 12:42 AM EDT
Leave a comment

When LeBron James won his first playoff game, Rajon Rondo wasn’t even in the NBA yet.

Keep in mind, Rondo has had a pretty full career. He became a star with the Celtics then spent several years as a journeyman. He built a resumé that will get him Hall of Fame consideration. He even aged enough to appear over the hill.

Well, LeBron is still winning playoff games.

And Rondo is still shining.

LeBron – with a major boost from Rondo – led the Lakers to a 112-102 win over the Rockets in Game 3 Tuesday. The victory gave LeBron the record for career playoff wins (162).

With Los Angeles up 3-1 in the series, LeBron will try to add to the total in Game 4 Thursday.

LeBron (36 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four blocks) dominated tonight, especially early. Rondo (21 points on 8-of-11 shooting – including 3-of-5 on 3-pointers! – with nine assists) helped blow open the game late to give LeBron his latest record.

Here are the players with the most career playoff wins:

How did LeBron do it? Three reasons stand out:

  • He’s a great player.
  • He ruled the lesser Eastern Conference for nearly a decade.
  • He plays in the largest postseason format, both by number of teams included and games per round, the NBA has used.

Of course, LeBron credited his teammates and coaches.

Both stood out tonight.

Anthony Davis (26 points and 15 rebounds and six assists) played excellently. Rondo and Kyle Kuzma (14 points on 7-of-10 shooting) added a lift off the bench.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel made a key adjustment, starting started power forward Markieff Morris over center JaVale McGee in the second half. The Lakers’ defense became far more versatile and active, especially when double-teaming James Harden (33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists).

Russell Westbrook (30 points, eight rebounds and six assists) bounced back from a horrendous Game 2.

But Houston has new problems. A bloodied Robert Covington left the game after colliding with Davis in the fourth quarter. Danuel House missed the game due to personal reasons.

The Rockets used just eight players, and only six played more than 11 minutes. Perhaps, fatigue caught up late.

The first three quarters included 15 ties and 14 lead changes. The margin never surpassed six points.

Then, the Lakers went on a 14-2 run early in the fourth quarter to surge ahead for good. Rondo scored or assisted the Lakers’ first 19 points in the fourth quarter.

LeBron is unrelenting.

And there’s just no escaping Rondo.

Miami advances with hard-fought win, Milwaukee enters summer of uncertainty

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 8, 2020, 11:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Giannis Antetokounmpo could not play, his sprained ankle not allowing him to move during warmups, but the rest of the Bucks would not go quietly into that good night.

Down 3-1 and fighting for their playoff lives, the Bucks got 23 points from Khris Middleton and an efficient 17 from the Greek Freak’s replacement, Donte DiVincenzo, but in the end it was just not enough.

Miami was 103-94 behind a balanced attack — Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic each had 17 points — and the Heat advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2014 (when some guy named LeBron James played for them). Miami will face either Boston or Toronto, the Celtics lead that series 3-2 with Game 6 on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee enters arguably the biggest and most uncertain off-season in franchise history.

The Bucks fought hard not to go down that road. While Milwaukee is not better without Antetokounmpo, they are different — he is not a threat as an outside shooter and his drives gave the Heat a defensive focus, to build a wall and cut him off, then chase down shooters. Without Antetokounmpo on the court, the Bucks’ ball handlers were threats to pull up and fire from three, which created more space and let Milwaukee play faster. It took time for Miami to adjust.

Milwaukee led by as many as 10 in the first quarter, but as the Heat settled down and in the second half their defense was much better. Middleton shot 3-of-15 in the second half as the Heat focused on him.

On the other end, Tyler Herro stepped up with a “how did he slip to 13th?” kind of game and finished with 14 points and was 3-of-7 from deep. Jae Crowder continued his hot shooting and had 16 points, Bam Adebayo pitched in 13.

Miami will advance to a series where they will match up well, the Heat were 2-1 against the Raptors this season and 1-2 against the Celtics (although comparing games in the pre-COVID-19 season to the bubble games is largely a waste). Jimmy Butler has been the MVP of the bubble so far, the Heat are deep and versatile, they have shooting, and Miami can defend. A trip to the Finals is possible, but first up is a few days of rest for Miami.

The Bucks are about to step into the heart of the NBA rumor mill.

Antetokounmpo is eligible for a supermax extension to his contract this offseason, and the Bucks have said they would offer it. There are few in the league as hungry for winning and validation as Antetokounmpo. After this earlier-than-expected playoff exit — where his flaws and the holes in the Bucks’ roster were exposed — there is a sense he is not going to leap at that extension. If he doesn’t sign it, Antetokounmpo becomes a free agent in the summer of 2021.

That would put pressure on the Bucks to reshape the roster — Chris Paul rumors are out there, and Mike Budenholzer could be on the hot seat — to win and keep Antetokounmpo happy. Trade rumors will fly, even though the only way the Bucks trade him is if Antetokounmpo tells them directly (this offseason or before the deadline) he absolutely will not re-sign with them.

That is not what Antetokounmpo was saying after the Game 5 loss Tuesday.

“Hopefully, we can learn from this and get better as a team and come back,” Antetokounmpo said. “And hopefully we can build a culture in Milwaukee that, for many years, we can come out and compete every single year for a championship.”

The Bucks have had the best record in the NBA two years running, but do not have a team and style that has succeeded in the playoffs. Antetokounmpo made it clear that bar is not good enough anymore, but also didn’t sound like a guy looking to bolt (Milwaukee is the only home he has ever known in the United States, his family, his partner, and his son is there).

It’s going to be an interesting and intense offseason for the Bucks.

It’s going to be an interesting and intense Eastern Conference Finals for the Heat.

Marvin Williams retires after 15-year career

Bucks forward Marvin Williams
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 8, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For nearly a decade after the 2005 NBA Draft, a debate raged – Chris Paul or Deron Williams? Marvin Williams drew occasional mention. As in: How the heck did the Hawks – who needed a point guard – pick Marvin Williams No. 2 over Deron Williams (who went No. 3 to the Jazz) and Chris Paul (who went No. 4 to the Hornets)?

But Marvin Williams outlasted that conversation, turned into a quality player and carved out a 15-year NBA career.

That success story ended with the Bucks’ loss to the Heat tonight.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

The Hawks drafted Williams, who didn’t even start in his lone season at North Carolina, based on his upside. He had the size, athleticism and diverse skill set to intrigue. But Williams never put it all together, creating plenty of frustration in Atlanta.

He joined the Jazz and fit into a newly emerging role around the league – stretch four. That suited him perfectly. He was a reliable outside shooter and good defender. And he wasn’t asked to do too much. Williams then went to Charlotte, got even sharper in his role and secured a big contract.

The Hornets bought out Williams this season so he could join Milwaukee. After never advancing past the second round, this was Williams’ chance on a championship contender. But Milwaukee fizzled in the second round.

Nobody calls Williams a bust anymore. He’s respected and liked throughout the league. He could’ve continued his career and probably even held a rotation role on a good team if he desired.

Instead, he walks away with his head held high.

Billy Donovan out as Oklahoma City Thunder coach

donovan out Oklahoma City
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 8, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Thunder coach Billy Donovan finished third in this year’s Coach of the Year voting. He earned those votes, helping turn a team most thought was lottery bound into a fifth seed and dangerous playoff team (they went seven games with the Rockets in the first round before falling).

Now Billy Donovan is out as the Oklahoma City coach.

“I have great respect for Billy and will always appreciate our work together,” said Thunder General Manager Sam Presti in a statement. “He is a terrific basketball coach and we are proud of what he has accomplished with the Thunder. We had planned to sit down at the end of the season and discuss the best way to move forward for both of us. After those discussions, it became apparent that we couldn’t provide him the information on the future direction of the team over the next several seasons to give him the level of clarity that he understandably desires at this stage of his career. Therefore, we close this chapter and reflect fondly on all that he has given to the team, organization and community.

“Billy will always have a place in the Thunder family.”

Donovan had a 243-157 record (.608) record as the Thunder coach.

“Coaching the Oklahoma City Thunder the past five seasons has been a great honor, and I thank Mr. Bennett, Sam and the entire organization for the opportunity,” Donovan said. “I have a great respect and admiration for the players I coached in Oklahoma, and I also want to thank the coaches I worked with, who gave unbelievable time and expertise to our common goal. Lastly, I want to thank the Oklahoma City community for being so welcoming to my family during our time here.”

Donovan will have options on the market, where multiple teams looking to win now could have openings. The Bulls will be on that list, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (who also broke the story).

As Presti said, Donovan had no contract for next season and the sides could not reach a deal on an extension.

Read the tea leaves on all this and it means the rebuild is about to start in OKC — Donovan is a fantastic coach who came out of the college ranks (he won national titles at Florida), but he did not want to stick around and be the player development guy racking up losses for an extended period (at least not at the price the Thunder were offering).

It means expect veterans Chris Paul (two years, $85 million total remaining), Steven Adams, and Dennis Schroder to be on the trade block. As Marc Stein of the New York Times noted, there’s been a lot of buzz (as their playoff exit became clear) that Milwaukee may be willing to take on Chris Paul’s contract. If so (and that deal would be complex and hard to pull off), the Thunder can find homes for Adams and Schroder and start their rebuild around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

All of which would have the Thunder looking at player development coaches such as Kenny Atkinson (recently of Brooklyn).

For now, it’s another unexpected coaching shakeup in the NBA