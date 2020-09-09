Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Clippers receive final approval from city to build Inglewood arena

Associated PressSep 9, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have received final approval from Inglewood’s city government to begin construction on their new arena next summer.

The Clippers announced the approval from the city council Tuesday, along with a joint deal to buy the publicly owned property on the arena site for $66.25 million.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is building a privately financed 18,000-seat arena along with a practice facility and corporate offices for his NBA franchise, which has shared Staples Center downtown with the Los Angeles Lakers and the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings since it opened in 1999.

Ballmer intends to open his new arena in 2024, immediately following the expiration of his team’s lease at Staples Center. The Clippers plan to break ground on the estimated $1.2 billion project in 2021.

The Clippers immediately opened a wait list for season tickets at their new arena. The naming rights to the project currently called the Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Center are already being shopped worldwide in a partnership with CAA Sports.

“Today is a new chapter for the Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Center, as we move from the land use entitlement process and look toward construction,” Clippers President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker said in a statement. “Every part of IBEC is being designed with purpose – with an unapologetic intensity that will define the experience together for players, musical talent and fans alike. This arena will prove, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that there is no replacement for live basketball and entertainment.”

Inglewood’s approval was expected for a project that claims it will create 1,500 full-time jobs and $100 million in tax revenue over its first 15 years in business.

The only major obstacle to Ballmer’s plans to date has been the Madison Square Garden Company, which owned the venerable Forum just north of the Clippers’ proposed site. MSG sued Inglewood, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state Legislature to slow Ballmer’s progress, apparently fearing competition for concerts and other events.

Ballmer, the former Microsoft CEO with an estimated net worth of about $75 billion, solved that problem in March by buying the Forum outright for $400 million in cash. He says he will continue to operate the famed home of the 1980s Showtime Lakers as a live music venue.

The Clippers’ arena site and the Forum are separated only by SoFi Stadium, the new $5 billion football arena and surrounding development built by Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke. SoFi Stadium opens Sunday with the Rams’ season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

When the Clippers’ new home is built, four significant arenas – SoFi Stadium contains a 6,000-seat performance venue in addition to the main football stadium – will sit one mile apart.

Five names to watch who may be next Oklahoma City coach

next Oklahoma City coach
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 9, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Billy Donovan leaving as head coach of the Thunder signals a significant change coming to Oklahoma City. Donovan was the man plucked from a successful Florida program to coach Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant, and he did his job well (the Thunder didn’t win a playoff series after Durant left, but that’s about talent, not coaching).  Donovan helped lift this season’s Chris Paul led squad to unexpected heights and earned Coach of the Year votes along the way.

Donovan walking out the door sends a strong signal the Thunder rebuild is about to enter a new phase.

So who takes over to develop young talent around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? Who will be the next Oklahoma City coach? Not a lot of names buzzing around the league yet, because of the suddenness of the move, but here are five to watch.

1) Maurice Cheeks

If GM Sam Presti wants to keep the culture that has been built under Donovan in OKC, then choosing his lead assistant is the move. The Hall of Fame player has been Donovan’s right-hand man for five seasons, and before that was a head coach in Portland, Philadelphia, and Detroit. At the very least, expect Cheeks to get an interview and a chance at the big chair.

2) Kenny Atkinson

The biggest name player development coach available, he helped turn Brooklyn from a lost franchise to one that made the playoffs the past two years, building the kind of culture and roster that drew Durant. He helped find and develop players such as Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie. With the Thunder moving into a player development phase the next couple of years, Atkinson has to get consideration.

3) Brett Brown

Another proven player development coach now on the market. Brown was the guy Sam Hinkie brought to Philadelphia to be “The Process” coach and he helped develop guys like Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid into All-Stars (Brown’s struggles were trying to turn the team into a true contender). Both Presti and Brown come out of the Spurs system, so there should be an alignment of style and concepts.

4) Nate McMillan

The recently released Pacers coach made guys better — Victor Oladipo, Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis — and his teams always played hard, smart, and defended well. He’s a veteran coach who can build a foundation for the Thunder as they bring in new talent and change the roster over.

5) Davin Ham

The lead assistant under Mike Budenholzer deserves a chance in the big chair somewhere, and Oklahoma City could be a great fit. On this list, Ham represents a lot of top assistants (Adrian Griffin, Ime Udoka, Becky Hammon, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg) who deserve consideration and a chance. It would be about fit, but these first-timers also will come cheaper than coaches with experience and options, and for small market OKC that may matter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on forcing trade this offseason, “It’s not happening. That’s not happening.”

Antetokounmpo trade
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 9, 2020, 2:21 AM EDT
Leave a comment

With the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks eliminated in the second round by the No. 5 seed Miami Heat, fans and front offices from Golden State to Miami then north to Toronto — and everywhere in between — are plotting how to entice and trade for another disgruntled superstar.

Except, Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t forcing a trade out of Milwaukee this summer. Via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, who got an exclusive with the Greek Freak after he watched his Bucks get eliminated.

“It’s not happening. That’s not happening,” Antetokounmpo told Yahoo Sports…

“Some see a wall and go in [another direction]. I plow through it. We just have to get better as a team, individually and get right back at it next season.”

That is music to Milwaukee fans’ ears.

They also are not safe from losing their superstar.

Antetokounmpo is eligible for a supermax extension this offseason, worth about $222 million (assuming the salary cap stays even for a couple of seasons). The Bucks are going to present him the offer, the question is, will he sign the contract, or wait to try and put pressure on the organization to improve?

What this is not is another unhappy superstar desperate to force his way out of a place he doesn’t want to be, or to the place he wants to be. This is not Anthony Davis or Kawhi Leonard or a long list of other superstars. Milwaukee is the only home Antetokounmpo has ever known in the United States, the place where his partner and son are, the only place he and his family have been able to live together safely (growing up as a poor immigrant in Athens was not close to safe). Antetokounmpo wants to stay and make it work.

“If winning a championship was easy, everyone would have one,” Antetokounmpo told Yahoo Sports. “We lost. Everyone saw that we lost. It’s disappointing, but what are we going to do? We’re going to keep working. I’ve got confidence in my teammates.”

Antetokounmpo is also incredibly competitive and wants to win. Meaning win championships. And if he doesn’t think that can happen in Milwaukee, then all bets are off.

Expect the Bucks to be aggressive in reshaping the roster, GM Jon Horst has shown to be a risk-taker. Chris Paul‘s name has come up in rumors. Milwaukee is not going to trade Antetokounmpo unless he demands it — small market teams do not land MVPs/Defensive Players of the Year very often, whatever they got back in a trade would be a downgrade.

Antetokounmpo is not giving up on the Bucks, yet. The rumors and speculation will fly, but Antetokounmpo has a tight inner circle that is not going to leak. He, with those advisors, will make his decision ultimately.

In the short term, he is not forcing his way out of Milwaukee.

LeBron James sets playoff wins record with Lakers’ Game 3 victory over Rockets

LeBron James in Lakers-Rockets Game 3
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 9, 2020, 12:42 AM EDT
Leave a comment

When LeBron James won his first playoff game, Rajon Rondo wasn’t even in the NBA yet.

Keep in mind, Rondo has had a pretty full career. He became a star with the Celtics then spent several years as a journeyman. He built a resumé that will get him Hall of Fame consideration. He even aged enough to appear over the hill.

Well, LeBron is still winning playoff games.

And Rondo is still shining.

LeBron – with a major boost from Rondo – led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 112-102 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 3 Tuesday. The victory gave LeBron the record for career playoff wins (162).

With Los Angeles up 3-1 in the series, LeBron will try to add to the total in Game 4 Thursday.

LeBron (36 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four blocks) dominated tonight, especially early. Rondo (21 points on 8-of-11 shooting – including 3-of-5 on 3-pointers! – with nine assists) helped blow open the game late to give LeBron his latest record.

Here are the players with the most career playoff wins:

How did LeBron do it? Three reasons stand out:

  • He’s a great player.
  • He ruled the lesser Eastern Conference for nearly a decade.
  • He plays in the largest postseason format, both by number of teams included and games per round, the NBA has used.

Of course, LeBron credited his teammates and coaches.

Both stood out tonight.

Anthony Davis (26 points and 15 rebounds and six assists) played excellently. Rondo and Kyle Kuzma (14 points on 7-of-10 shooting) added a lift off the bench.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel made a key adjustment, starting started power forward Markieff Morris over center JaVale McGee in the second half. The Lakers’ defense became far more versatile and active, especially when double-teaming James Harden (33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists).

Russell Westbrook (30 points, eight rebounds and six assists) bounced back from a horrendous Game 2.

But Houston has new problems. A bloodied Robert Covington left the game after colliding with Davis in the fourth quarter. Danuel House missed the game due to personal reasons.

The Rockets used just eight players, and only six played more than 11 minutes. Perhaps, fatigue caught up late.

The first three quarters included 15 ties and 14 lead changes. The margin never surpassed six points.

Then, the Lakers went on a 14-2 run early in the fourth quarter to surge ahead for good. Rondo scored or assisted the Lakers’ first 19 points in the fourth quarter.

LeBron is unrelenting.

And there’s just no escaping Rondo.

Miami advances with hard-fought win, Milwaukee enters summer of uncertainty

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 8, 2020, 11:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Giannis Antetokounmpo could not play, his sprained ankle not allowing him to move during warmups, but the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks would not go quietly into that good night.

Down 3-1 and fighting for their playoff lives, the Bucks got 23 points from Khris Middleton and an efficient 17 from the Greek Freak’s replacement, Donte DiVincenzo, but in the end it was just not enough.

The Miami Heat won 103-94 behind a balanced attack — Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic each had 17 points — and the Heat advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2014 (when some guy named LeBron James played for them). Miami will face either Boston or Toronto, the Celtics lead that series 3-2 with Game 6 on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee enters arguably the biggest and most uncertain off-season in franchise history.

The Bucks fought hard not to go down that road. While Milwaukee is not better without Antetokounmpo, they are different — he is not a threat as an outside shooter and his drives gave the Heat a defensive focus, to build a wall and cut him off, then chase down shooters. Without Antetokounmpo on the court, the Bucks’ ball handlers were threats to pull up and fire from three, which created more space and let Milwaukee play faster. It took time for Miami to adjust.

Milwaukee led by as many as 10 in the first quarter, but as the Heat settled down and in the second half their defense was much better. Middleton shot 3-of-15 in the second half as the Heat focused on him.

On the other end, Tyler Herro stepped up with a “how did he slip to 13th?” kind of game and finished with 14 points and was 3-of-7 from deep. Jae Crowder continued his hot shooting and had 16 points, Bam Adebayo pitched in 13.

Miami will advance to a series where they will match up well, the Heat were 2-1 against the Raptors this season and 1-2 against the Celtics (although comparing games in the pre-COVID-19 season to the bubble games is largely a waste). Jimmy Butler has been the MVP of the bubble so far, the Heat are deep and versatile, they have shooting, and Miami can defend. A trip to the Finals is possible, but first up is a few days of rest for Miami.

The Bucks are about to step into the heart of the NBA rumor mill.

Antetokounmpo is eligible for a supermax extension to his contract this offseason, and the Bucks have said they would offer it. There are few in the league as hungry for winning and validation as Antetokounmpo. After this earlier-than-expected playoff exit — where his flaws and the holes in the Bucks’ roster were exposed — there is a sense he is not going to leap at that extension. If he doesn’t sign it, Antetokounmpo becomes a free agent in the summer of 2021.

That would put pressure on the Bucks to reshape the roster — Chris Paul rumors are out there, and Mike Budenholzer could be on the hot seat — to win and keep Antetokounmpo happy. Trade rumors will fly, even though the only way the Bucks trade him is if Antetokounmpo tells them directly (this offseason or before the deadline) he absolutely will not re-sign with them.

That is not what Antetokounmpo was saying after the Game 5 loss Tuesday.

“Hopefully, we can learn from this and get better as a team and come back,” Antetokounmpo said. “And hopefully we can build a culture in Milwaukee that, for many years, we can come out and compete every single year for a championship.”

The Bucks have had the best record in the NBA two years running, but do not have a team and style that has succeeded in the playoffs. Antetokounmpo made it clear that bar is not good enough anymore, but also didn’t sound like a guy looking to bolt (Milwaukee is the only home he has ever known in the United States, his family, his partner, and his son is there).

It’s going to be an interesting and intense offseason for the Bucks.

It’s going to be an interesting and intense Eastern Conference Finals for the Heat.