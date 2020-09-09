Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Bucks took shortcut to contention around Giannis Antetokounmpo and came up short

By Dan FeldmanSep 9, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to their best season in seven years and won Most Improved Player in 2017. He began the following season absolutely dominating.

But Milwaukee started just 4-5.

That type of backslide had become the norm for the Bucks. They hadn’t made the playoffs in consecutive seasons in 14 years. They’d gone even longer since winning a postseason series. Milwaukee had become defined by unsustained moderate success.

The Bucks were determined to break the trend, though. Antetokounmpo was special and deserved a commensurate supporting cast.

Less than a year later, Milwaukee had a championship contender.

That sudden emergence is an incredible success story. It also raised expectations – making this year’s second-round loss to the Heat a bitter disappointment – and creates long-term complications as the Bucks approach Antetokounmpo’s super-max decision.

How did Milwaukee get here?

Adding proven contributors around mainstays Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, who both continued to improve. The Bucks traded for Eric Bledsoe, hired Mike Budenholzer, signed Brook Lopez, traded for George Hill and signed Wesley Matthews to form the rest of the main playoff rotation.

The catch with proven contributors: They cost.

Milwaukee surrendered first-round picks in trading for Bledsoe and Hill. The Bucks got Lopez cheap after a down year, but only because they offered the one-year contract he desired. Lopez rebuilt his stock and cashed in. Hill also got a lucrative contract in re-signing last summer. Bledsoe previously signed a big extension while his value his high.

Matthews got a minimum contract, but only because he’s older without untapped upside. In that regard, he’s not an outlier.

Ages of Antetokounmpo’s supporting cast:

  • Middleton 29
  • Lopez 32
  • Bledsoe 30
  • Matthews 33
  • Hill 34

Milwaukee’s seventh man, Marvin Williams, already retired!

Antetokounmpo’s supporting cast had an average age* of 30.5 this season. Assuming Antetokounmpo wins Most Valuable player, that’d be the fourth-oldest supporting cast for an MVP in NBA history:

*Using a player’s age on Feb. 1, weighted for playing time in the playoffs (or, in the case of 1976 MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, whose Lakers missed the playoffs, regular season)

This group wasn’t good enough this season, and it’s only getting older.

Does Antetokounmpo really want to commit the next six years of his career to this team?

Antetokounmpo sounds determined to win Milwaukee.

Next year, at least.

His contract is set to expire in 2021. He could sign a five-year super-max extension this offseason, but the economic downturn caused by coronavirus adds uncertainty. Antetokounmpo could wait until 2021 free agency, when the same contract terms will be available to him with the Bucks (and other teams can offer deals).

That’d also buy him more time evaluate this supporting cast.

It should include more players in Antetokounmpo’s age range. But Milwaukee committed so many errors in the ideal window to build around him.

The Bucks were awful Antetokounmpo’s rookie year. That got them the No. 2 pick, which they used on Jabari Parker. Then, they slowly let Parker’s value bottom out. Other subsequent picks – Rashad Vaughn (No. 17 in 2015) and Thon Maker (No. 10 in 2016) – busted.

Milwaukee’s own draft pick will never land near that high again as long as they have Antetokounmpo.

Key trades backfired, too. The Bucks found a team will to deal a coveted future Lakers first-rounder (which became Mikal Bridges) for Brandon Knight and instead opted for Michael Carter-Williams in a three-way trade. Milwaukee dealt a first-rounder (which became OG Anunoby) and a second-rounder (which became Norman Powell) for Greivis Vasquez.

And then there are the contracts.

Between 2015 and 2017, Milwaukee gave out some gnarly deals:

At best, those contracts served as roadblocks. But Milwaukee also surrendered a first-rounder to dump Henson and Dellavedova (and acquire Hill) and another first-rounder to dump Snell.

Every team has misses. Few teams have done as well to recover from theirs as the Bucks.

But those lost opportunities still loom large as the stakes rise.

Even a hit casts a shadow in this high-pressure situation.

Milwaukee drafted Malcolm Brogdon in the 2016 second round. He won Rookie of the Year and steadily developed into a quality starter.

But when it came time to pay him last summer, the Bucks balked. They signed-and-traded him to the Pacers for a future first-round pick.

The decision was understandable. Brogdon was expensive and had worrying health issues. Milwaukee replaced him remarkably well.

Yet, it’s impossible to watch Brogdon flourish in Indiana without wondering whether the Bucks should have kept him. It can’t be lost that letting Brogdon leave helped Milwaukee avoid the luxury tax.

Especially because the Bucks never flipped the Indiana first-round pick for a player this season.

Maybe Brogdon or someone acquired for the pick wouldn’t have put Milwaukee over the top against Miami. But a player would’ve helped. A future draft pick provided no value in that second-round series.

The Bucks will get the pick, No. 24, this year. It’s a key arrow in the quiver as they try to upgrade Antetokounmpo’s older supporting cast. Milwaukee also has Donte DiVincenzo, a 23-year-old who took a major step forward this year and could continue to improve.

Really, it might not take much. The Bucks are already very good, and the heartache of deep-playoff setbacks is a necessary perquisite to a championship. Antetokounmpo himself can play better, and he’s young enough to significantly refine his game.

It’s a tribute to Milwaukee management that the window is open around Antetokounmpo.

But it might not stay open long.

He’ll have to decide whether he wants that to be his problem or one he leaves behind.

NBA reportedly looking at Nov. 18 date for NBA Draft

NBA draft date
athaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 9, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s not about the lack of workouts or interviews with potential draftees. It’s certainly not about the lack of time to watch film and prepare for a draft (during the NBA’s hiatus, front office’s did mountains of draft prep).

It’s about the money. Specifically, where next season’s salary cap will be set — trades can’t happen until that number is in place.

Trades are a big part of draft night, which is why the NBA is looking at a Nov. 18 date for the 2020 NBA Draft, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Setting a salary cap number means the league has to finalize revenue for this upended season, project next year’s revenue (good luck with that), and negotiate with players’ union if there is going to be smoothing. That’s not happening overnight.

Pushing back the NBA draft date also means pushing back the start of free agency (which would now come in November and likely bleed into the Thanksgiving holiday) and, ultimately, the start of next season. All of those dates are still up in the air.

There is a willingness in some quarters of the league to push the start of next season back to February or later, making it more likely fans will be able to be in arenas for some, or most, of next season. Fans in buildings account for 40% of league revenues, according to Adam Silver. However, that later start means the season would conflict with the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, which start on July 23 and would feature a number of NBA players representing nations from around the globe. The league is trying to find a solution, but like everything else coronavirus-related, there are no good options, just degrees of bad.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will have the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft whenever it takes place. So long as they don’t trade it.

Pacers begin search for coach, reportedly to include Dave Joerger, Becky Hammon

Pacers coach
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 9, 2020, 1:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Nate McMillan got his Pacers’ teams to play hard and defend, something not all NBA coaches can pull off. The Pacers were never easy to play against. Their offense also was old school, with a slower pace and fewer threes than the direction the league is going, which is why McMillan was fired after the Heat eliminated the Pacers in the first round (McMillan’s teams made the playoffs every year in Indiana but never got out of the first round).

Who takes his place? The Pacers and GM Neil Olshey have begun a wide-ranging search for a new coach, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon and former Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger are among more than a dozen candidates who are expected to participate in a first round of virtual interviews for the Indiana Pacers coaching job, sources told ESPN.

The Pacers are embarking on a wide-ranging search that has included seeking permission to speak to several assistant coaches in the league, including the Spurs’ Hammon and Will Hardy, Miami’s Dan Craig and Chris Quinn, Dallas’ Jamahl Mosley and Stephen Silas, Milwaukee’s Darvin Ham and Charles Lee, Orlando’s Pat Delany, Minnesota’s David Vanterpool, Philadelphia’s Ime Udoka, Brooklyn’s Jacque Vaughn and Portland’s Nate Tibbetts.

That’s a good list — New Orleans and Chicago should have similar ones — and it gives Olshey a chance to feel out what direction this moves into the later rounds of interviews.

Joerger is widely respected as a tactician around the league — other coaches list him as one of the guys with great game plans — and he built an up-tempo, modern offense around D’Aaron Fox in Sacramento. However, Joerger also has struggled to get along with the front office in each of his stops.

The Pacers’ coach list is also filled with quality assistant coaches who deserve a shot — the Bucks’ Ham, the Timberwolves’ Vanterpool, the Trail Blazers Tibbetts, and the 76ers Udoka are mentioned by a lot around the league as guys at the front of the line. The Spurs’ Hammon is right there with them, and would be the first female head coach in NBA history.

The Pacers have talent on the roster in Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon, T.J. Warren, and Myles Turner. The question becomes how to utilize them better and make the Pacers a threat in the East. There are a lot of coaches on that list who will have good ideas.

No concussion or broken nose, Rockets’ Robert Covington expected to play Game 4

Robert Covington
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 9, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It was ugly when it happened. The Rockets’ Robert Covington was sliding into the lane to get a potential rebound, got pushed in the back by the Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma and fell forward, and his face went right into the elbow of Anthony Davis (who got hit on the hip on the play and also went down).

Covington left the game at that point, bit did not suffer a concussion or broken nose and is expected to play in Game 4 on Thursday, reports Tim Bontemps at ESPN. Concussion symptoms can come on slowly, so Covington is not completely out of the woods, but this is a good sign.

A thin Rockets roster needs Robert Covington — a solid defender shooting 50.8% from three in the playoffs — especially with the status of Danuel House Jr. still unknown. House missed Game 3 for personal reasons, and the Rockets have said they hope to have him back for Game 4, but his status is up in the air.

The Rockets trail the Lakers 2-1 after Tuesday’s loss, making Game 4 critical if the Rockets are going to win the series.

Five names to watch who may be next Oklahoma City coach

next Oklahoma City coach
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 9, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Billy Donovan leaving as head coach of the Thunder signals a significant change coming to Oklahoma City. Donovan was the man plucked from a successful Florida program to coach Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant, and he did his job well (the Thunder didn’t win a playoff series after Durant left, but that’s about talent, not coaching).  Donovan helped lift this season’s Chris Paul led squad to unexpected heights and earned Coach of the Year votes along the way.

Donovan walking out the door sends a strong signal the Thunder rebuild is about to enter a new phase.

So who takes over to develop young talent around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? Who will be the next Oklahoma City coach? Not a lot of names buzzing around the league yet, because of the suddenness of the move, but here are five to watch.

1) Maurice Cheeks

If GM Sam Presti wants to keep the culture that has been built under Donovan in OKC, then choosing his lead assistant is the move. The Hall of Fame player has been Donovan’s right-hand man for five seasons, and before that was a head coach in Portland, Philadelphia, and Detroit. At the very least, expect Cheeks to get an interview and a chance at the big chair.

2) Kenny Atkinson

The biggest name player development coach available, he helped turn Brooklyn from a lost franchise to one that made the playoffs the past two years, building the kind of culture and roster that drew Durant. He helped find and develop players such as Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie. With the Thunder moving into a player development phase the next couple of years, Atkinson has to get consideration.

3) Brett Brown

Another proven player development coach now on the market. Brown was the guy Sam Hinkie brought to Philadelphia to be “The Process” coach and he helped develop guys like Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid into All-Stars (Brown’s struggles were trying to turn the team into a true contender). Both Presti and Brown come out of the Spurs system, so there should be an alignment of style and concepts.

4) Nate McMillan

The recently released Pacers coach made guys better — Victor Oladipo, Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis — and his teams always played hard, smart, and defended well. He’s a veteran coach who can build a foundation for the Thunder as they bring in new talent and change the roster over.

5) Darvin Ham

The lead assistant under Mike Budenholzer deserves a chance in the big chair somewhere, and Oklahoma City could be a great fit. On this list, Ham represents a lot of top assistants (Adrian Griffin, Ime Udoka, David Vanterpool, Nate Tibbets, Becky Hammon, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg) who deserve consideration and a chance. It would be about fit, but these first-timers also will come cheaper than coaches with experience and options, and for small market OKC that may matter.