Clippers Nuggets
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Three Takeaways after Paul George, Kawhi Leonard lift Clippers past Nuggets

By Kurt HelinSep 8, 2020, 2:34 AM EDT
Denver had control — the Nuggets were up 97-90 with 8:29 left in the game — but with everything on the line the Clippers cranked up their defense, Kawhi Leonard was blocking shots, Paul George was getting buckets, and Los Angeles went on a 14-4 run that extended to a 23-10 finish to the game.

Los Angeles pulled away for a 113-107 win in Game 2 that puts the Clippers ahead 2-1 in the series. Game 4 is Wednesday night.

Here are three takeaways from the Clippers’ win

1) Kawhi Leonard, Paul George too much in the clutch for Denver

This is exactly why the Clippers went and got Kawhi Leonard and Paul George — they are both elite, clutch, and they can overcome the mistakes and muck around them, make big plays, and drag a team a win.

Leonard made the most dramatic of those plays. Late in the fourth quarter and with the Clippers starting to pull away, Jamal Murray blew by Montrezl Harrell out top and went hard for a dunk looking to change the game’s momentum — and Leonard was there to shut him down. With one finger.

Paul George had 32 points to lead the Clippers and was the go-to guy when the Clippers needed a bucket most of the night (Leonard had 23 points and 14 rebounds).

It wasn’t just the Clippers two stars — Ivica Zubac had a solid game on both ends, Marcus Morris scored a dozen, Lou Williams and Harrell combined for 21 points — but it was Leonard and George who led the Clippers in the clutch.

“We were not gonna be the team that lost tonight,” George said.

2) Nikola Jokic best player in this series

With all due respect to the Clippers’ stars, Jokic has been the single best player the last two games.

He finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists for Denver and kept the Nuggets in the game (although his seven turnovers hurt). All that after he had been questionable due to a sprained wrist, but he didn’t show any signs of slowing, especially in the third quarter when Zubac looked helpless trying to guard him.

Jokic went missing for too long during the Clippers fourth-quarter run, and the turnovers hurt, but he has still put together a couple of masterpieces in a row.

Jokic needs more help.

Murray had a rough outing, shooting 5-of-17 for the night and having a long stretch through of not impacting the game at all. Nobody should have expected Murray to go off like he did against Denver when facing the Clippers gauntlet of perimeter defenders, but still he has to be better for Denver to have a chance. To his credit, Murray owned it.

“I missed so many shots…” Murray said after the game. “I just gotta be better.”

The one guy who did pitch in was Michael Porter Jr., who finished with 18 points and the dunk of the night.

3) The Clippers bench has hurt team against Nuggets

The Clippers bench was supposed to be one of their strengths this postseason, but they have been a liability this series.

The Clippers bench defense (with Lou Williams out there) has never been great, but an efficient scoring punch has made up for it. Not this series. Williams was 4-of-11 shooting, speaking to the inefficient shooting, and the Clippers also got crushed on the offensive glass when the bench was in.

The Clippers will need more out of their bench against Denver, which certainly will play with more desperation in Game 4, and in future rounds (should L.A. advance).

Celtics committing $25 million to address racial injustice

Boston Celtics owners Wycliffe Grousbeck (R) and Steve Pagliuca (L)
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Associated PressSep 8, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics and their charitable arm, the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, are committing $25 million over the next 10 years for initiatives to address racial injustice and social inequities in the greater Boston area.

The commitment will include $20 million in cash and $5 million in media assets to support the NBA’s efforts, as well as local programs focused on six specific areas that were identified in discussions with community leaders and Celtics players. The collective effort will be called Boston Celtics United for Social Change.

The six areas the efforts will focus on are equity in education, economic opportunity, equity in health care, criminal and law enforcement, breaking down barriers and building bridges between communities, and voting and civic engagement.

“We feel both the urgency of the moment and the weight of the centuries of injustices as we undertake this critically important work,” Steve Pagliuca, Celtics managing partner chairman of the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, said in a statement.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, who has been outspoken on social issues in recent months, said the goal is to have an immediate and direct impact.

“We don’t need to pacify the situation with empty gestures. We need to hold ourselves, the Celtics organization and the city of Boston accountable,” he said. “Monetary commitment is a great first step, but we need to commit to this process by creating a balance of short and long-term change. The time is now.”

Anthony Davis (flagrant), James Harden (technical) given retroactive fouls

Anthony Davis and James Harden in Lakers-Rockets Game 2
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 8, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
The Rockets keep getting hit in the nuts.

The NBA has now mostly taken notice.

Houston guard Ben McLemore took the first hit from Thunder star Chris Paul:

Dave McMenamin and Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

Sources told ESPN that the Rockets were upset that Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul’s jab to Ben McLemore’s groin area in overtime of Game 3 of their first round series — a play extremely similar to Davis’ drive — was not reviewed by the league office. Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni received a technical foul for angrily arguing that the referees should have reviewed the play to determine if it was a flagrant foul, and sources said the Rockets believed a suspension should have been considered for Paul due to his history of similar incidents.

In Game 5 of that first-round series, Dennis Schroder got P.J. Tucker in the crotch and got fined for it.

Then, in Game 2 of Lakers-Rockets, Anthony Davis tagged Jeff Green in the groin. A day later, the league ruled it a flagrant foul:

Maybe Houston’s opponents are just deliberately taking a ton of crotch shots.

We shouldn’t assume a few potentially random examples are a larger trend, though.

Actions look more deliberate in slow motion. Players are moving quickly. Their arms are swinging. Sometimes, unfortunate contact happens.

It should be punished. Regardless of intent, players should ensure they don’t cross that line. That’s their responsibility.

But if everything is so deliberate and dirty, the Rockets must also explain James Harden elbowing Davis after the whistle, which the league retroactively called a technical foul:

Serge Ibaka unsure whether he’ll play in Raptors-Celtics Game 6

Serge Ibaka in Raptors-Celtics Game 5
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 8, 2020, 12:50 PM EDT
A suggested adjustment for the Raptors after their Game 5 loss to the Celtics: “More Serge Ibaka and less Marc Gasol.”

That might not be available to Toronto in Game 6 tomorrow, though.

Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today:

Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun:

Down 3-2, the Raptors already have their backs against the wall.

Downgrading from Ibaka to Chris Boucher or Rondae Hollis-Jefferson would make it even tougher for Toronto. Ditto relying on Gasol, who has struggled in this series.

Report: NBA allowing coaches and staff, but only some, to bring guests into bubble

Nuggets coach Michael Malone
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 8, 2020, 11:04 AM EDT
Celtics coach Brad Stevens and the Clippers reportedly pushed privately for coaches to be allowed to bring family to the bubble. Fed up, Nuggets coach Michael Malone demanded publicly.

Finally, the NBA is relenting.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Teams were allowed to bring 37 people, including up to 17 players, to the bubble. So, that means at least 20 staff members.

And just 10 staff guests.

Which staff members get to bring guests? Which staff members get to bring multiple guests? Which staff members get no guest because another staff member brought multiple guests?

The intra-team politics could get complicated.

Because this is a complicated situation.

It’s difficult to be separated from family and friends for months. But limiting the number of entrants is a key way to prevent coronavirus from infiltrating the bubble.

Will this compromise satisfy anyone? Ten staff members per conference-finals team — at most. Even some of them won’t get their full desired guest allotment.