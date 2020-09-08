Serge Ibaka unsure whether he’ll play in Raptors-Celtics Game 6

One thing I'd point out about the Ibaka walking boot: Obviously it doesn't look good, but it's been standard Raptors protocol to put them in a boot right away regardless of severity of sprain. Doesn't mean he's out for sure.
Here are a few notes on the NBA playoffs schedule 2020:
• The NBA is continuing to push the pace to start the second round with two games a day.
• Games are played every other day in every series.
• The NBA has released an NBA Finals schedule to teams and their target is still a Sept. 30 Game 1.
Here is the NBA playoffs schedule 2020 (all times are Eastern):
With his incredible footwork and patience once he gets the ball, Nikola Jokic is a hard cover. Just ask the Clippers’ Ivica Zubac, who had an impressive game but fouled out of the Clippers’ Game 5 win trying to cover the Serbian big man.
“Jokic presents the same type of, I don’t know, I wouldn’t say problems, but he presents the same thing Doncic presents, Luka presents, a lot of flailing. You know, puts a lot of pressure on the referees to make the right call,” Beverley said after the game.
Clippers’ Patrick Beverley on Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic after Game 3 win: “He presents the same thing Luka Doncic presents: a lot of flailing. He puts a lot of pressure on the referees to make the right calls.” pic.twitter.com/KB7Hs8dTsr
This is also true, and the Clipper big men — Zubac and Montrezl Harrell — combined for 17 of those trips to the line. The Clipper big men are aggressive and do not back off looking for fouls.
Neither does Kawhi Leonard or Paul George. Or Nikola Jokic. Or the rest of the best players in the league. Everyone is trying to draw fouls and put pressure on the referee. All of them do some flailing (ever watch James Harden?). I don’t know that Luka Doncic or Jokic do it any more than many American players. Welcome to basketball.
Working the officials through the media in a tight series is a time-honored tradition Beverley has joined.
Three Takeaways from Paul George, Kawhi Leonard lifting Clippers past Denver
Denver had control — the Nuggets were up 97-90 with 8:29 left in the game — but with everything on the line the Clippers cranked up their defense, Kawhi Leonard was blocking shots, Paul George was getting buckets, and Los Angeles went on a 14-4 run that extended to a 23-10 finish to the game.
1) Kawhi Leonard, Paul George too much in the clutch for Denver
This is exactly why the Clippers went and got Kawhi Leonard and Paul George — they are both elite, clutch, and they can overcome the mistakes and muck around them, make big plays, and drag a team a win.
Leonard made the most dramatic of those plays. Late in the fourth quarter and with the Clippers starting to pull away, Jamal Murray blew by Montrezl Harrell out top and went hard for a dunk looking to change the game’s momentum — and Leonard was there to shut him down. With one finger.
Paul George had 32 points to lead the Clippers and was the go-to guy when the Clippers needed a bucket most of the night (Leonard had 23 points and 14 rebounds).
It wasn’t just the Clippers two stars — Ivica Zubac had a solid game on both ends, Marcus Morris scored a dozen, Lou Williams and Harrell combined for 21 points — but it was Leonard and George who led the Clippers in the clutch.
“We were not gonna be the team that lost tonight,” George said.
With all due respect to the Clippers’ stars, Jokic has been the single best player the last two games.
He finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists for Denver and kept the Nuggets in the game (although his seven turnovers hurt). All that after he had been questionable due to a sprained wrist, but he didn’t show any signs of slowing, especially in the third quarter when Zubac looked helpless trying to guard him.
Jokic went missing for too long during the Clippers fourth-quarter run, and the turnovers hurt, but he has still put together a couple of masterpieces in a row.
Jokic needs more help.
Murray had a rough outing, shooting 5-of-17 for the night and having a long stretch through of not impacting the game at all. Nobody should have expected Murray to go off like he did against Denver when facing the Clippers gauntlet of perimeter defenders, but still he has to be better for Denver to have a chance. To his credit, Murray owned it.
“I missed so many shots…” Murray said after the game. “I just gotta be better.”
The one guy who did pitch in was Michael Porter Jr., who finished with 18 points and the dunk of the night.
3) The Clippers bench has hurt team against Nuggets
The Clippers bench was supposed to be one of their strengths this postseason, but they have been a liability this series.
The Clippers bench defense (with Lou Williams out there) has never been great, but an efficient scoring punch has made up for it. Not this series. Williams was 4-of-11 shooting, speaking to the inefficient shooting, and the Clippers also got crushed on the offensive glass when the bench was in.
The Clippers will need more out of their bench against Denver, which certainly will play with more desperation in Game 4, and in future rounds (should L.A. advance).