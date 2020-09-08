Nikola Jokic
Patrick Beverley says Nikola Jokic does “a lot of flailing” to get calls

By Kurt HelinSep 8, 2020, 8:15 AM EDT
With his incredible footwork and patience once he gets the ball, Nikola Jokic is a hard cover. Just ask the Clippers’ Ivica Zubac, who had an impressive game but fouled out of the Clippers’ Game 5 win trying to cover the Serbian big man.

Or, ask Patrick Beverley, who is incredibly direct, as always.

“Jokic presents the same type of, I don’t know, I wouldn’t say problems, but he presents the same thing Doncic presents, Luka presents, a lot of flailing. You know, puts a lot of pressure on the referees to make the right call,” Beverley said after the game.

When told of Beverley’s comments, Jokic — always careful in interviews because English is his second language and he doesn’t want to misspeak — first asked what “flailing” meant. Then he had a great response (via Mike Singer of the Denver Post):

“They had 26 free throws, we had 10.”

This is also true, and the Clipper big men — Zubac and Montrezl Harrell — combined for 17 of those trips to the line. The Clipper big men are aggressive and do not back off looking for fouls.

Neither does Kawhi Leonard or Paul George. Or Nikola Jokic. Or the rest of the best players in the league. Everyone is trying to draw fouls and put pressure on the referee. All of them do some flailing (ever watch James Harden?). I don’t know that Luka Doncic or Jokic do it any more than many American players. Welcome to basketball.

Working the officials through the media in a tight series is a time-honored tradition Beverley has joined.

 

 

Three Takeaways from Paul George, Kawhi Leonard lifting Clippers past Denver

Clippers Nuggets
By Kurt HelinSep 8, 2020, 2:34 AM EDT
Denver had control — the Nuggets were up 97-90 with 8:29 left in the game — but with everything on the line the Clippers cranked up their defense, Kawhi Leonard was blocking shots, Paul George was getting buckets, and Los Angeles went on a 14-4 run that extended to a 23-10 finish to the game.

Los Angeles pulled away for a 113-107 win in Game 2 that puts the Clippers ahead 2-1 in the series. Game 4 is Wednesday night.

Here are three takeaways from the Clippers’ win

1) Kawhi Leonard, Paul George too much in the clutch for Denver

This is exactly why the Clippers went and got Kawhi Leonard and Paul George — they are both elite, clutch, and they can overcome the mistakes and muck around them, make big plays, and drag a team a win.

Leonard made the most dramatic of those plays. Late in the fourth quarter and with the Clippers starting to pull away, Jamal Murray blew by Montrezl Harrell out top and went hard for a dunk looking to change the game’s momentum — and Leonard was there to shut him down. With one finger.

Paul George had 32 points to lead the Clippers and was the go-to guy when the Clippers needed a bucket most of the night (Leonard had 23 points and 14 rebounds).

It wasn’t just the Clippers two stars — Ivica Zubac had a solid game on both ends, Marcus Morris scored a dozen, Lou Williams and Harrell combined for 21 points — but it was Leonard and George who led the Clippers in the clutch.

“We were not gonna be the team that lost tonight,” George said.

2) Nikola Jokic best player in this series

With all due respect to the Clippers’ stars, Jokic has been the single best player the last two games.

He finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists for Denver and kept the Nuggets in the game (although his seven turnovers hurt). All that after he had been questionable due to a sprained wrist, but he didn’t show any signs of slowing, especially in the third quarter when Zubac looked helpless trying to guard him.

Jokic went missing for too long during the Clippers fourth-quarter run, and the turnovers hurt, but he has still put together a couple of masterpieces in a row.

Jokic needs more help.

Murray had a rough outing, shooting 5-of-17 for the night and having a long stretch through of not impacting the game at all. Nobody should have expected Murray to go off like he did against Denver when facing the Clippers gauntlet of perimeter defenders, but still he has to be better for Denver to have a chance. To his credit, Murray owned it.

“I missed so many shots…” Murray said after the game. “I just gotta be better.”

The one guy who did pitch in was Michael Porter Jr., who finished with 18 points and the dunk of the night.

3) The Clippers bench has hurt team against Nuggets

The Clippers bench was supposed to be one of their strengths this postseason, but they have been a liability this series.

The Clippers bench defense (with Lou Williams out there) has never been great, but an efficient scoring punch has made up for it. Not this series. Williams was 4-of-11 shooting, speaking to the inefficient shooting, and the Clippers also got crushed on the offensive glass when the bench was in.

The Clippers will need more out of their bench against Denver, which certainly will play with more desperation in Game 4, and in future rounds (should L.A. advance).

Watch Kawhi Leonard block Jamal Murray at rim with middle finger

By Kurt HelinSep 8, 2020, 1:18 AM EDT
Kawhi Leonard‘s hands are freakishly large, it’s how he got his nickname “The Klaw.”

Just ask Jamal Murray.

Late in the fourth quarter and with the Clippers starting to pull away, Murray blows by Montrezl Harrell out top and goes in for a dunk looking to change the game’s momentum — and Leonard is there to meet him. It’s a one middle finger block.

Damn, that’s impressive.

“That’s an extra long middle finger, it kept growing or something,” Paul George said after the game.

While that block alone didn’t win the game, it was a series of plays like that over a few minutes — mostly from Leonard and George, who scored 32 points on the night — that got the Clippers a 113-107 win that has them up 2-1 in the series. Game 4 is Wednesday night.

Three takeaways from Boston dominating Toronto in Game 5

By Kurt HelinSep 7, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT
In a series between evenly matched teams, this game felt like an outlier. Boston cranked up their defensive level, its starters played their best game of the postseason, and Toronto came nowhere close to matching it.

The result was a blowout where the Celtics were up by 14 after one quarter, 27 at the half, and cruised in for a 111-89 win. The Celtics now lead the series 3-2 and can try to eliminate the defending champions in Game 6 on Wednesday night.

Here are three takeaways from Boston’s Game 5 rout:

1) Boston’s defense smothered Toronto all game long

“I think the numbers bear out it’s two really good defensive teams, and it’s physical and makes it hard to score,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said before the game. “I don’t know if the offenses will improve or not.”

That was Raptors’ coach Nick Nurse pregame, and he was half right — Boston was a really good defensive team on Monday and the Raptors offense did not improve.

Toronto shot 38.8% as a team for the game and had an offensive rating of just 92.7 (far less than a point per possession). Toronto shot just 13-of-31 (41.9%) in the restricted area, and was 12-of-40 (30%) from three — they shot well from the midrange, but that’s a tough way to beat Boston.

Brad Stevens put Marcus Smart on Kyle Lowry and the Celtics switched every pick-and-roll with Lowry, but that usually meant another strong defender (Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, even Daniel Theis) was on him, and the Celtics did a great job switching back or jump-switching later to get back to the matchup they wanted. It worked brilliantly, and Lowry was just 3-of-8 shooting for the game and had 10 points.

Fred VanVleet was funneled into waiting defenders in the lane and couldn’t hit shots or find passing lanes. It was too late in the game when Toronto started running P&R sets for Pascal Siakam. But whatever Toronto went to, Boston smothered it. It threw the Raptors off their game.

Toronto needs to find those shots by Game 6.

2) Jaylen Brown bounces back; Celtics starters dominate

After a rough night in Game 4, Jaylen Brown bounced back and was the best player on the floor in Game 5 — 27 points, strong play defensively, and the dunk of the series.

Brown wasn’t alone, all the Celtics starters played well. Kemba Walker had 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting, Jayson Tatum had 18 points and his pick-and-roll decision making is impeccable, Theis had 15, and Smart had a dozen. Off the bench, Brad Wanamaker had 15 and that was all the Celtics bench scoring before the last shot of the game (a Grant Williams three).

Celtics fans can complain about bench play if they want, but if the starters play like this it doesn’t matter.

3) Toronto needs to get Siakam in more pick-and-rolls

First, the Raptors can flush this game… although they may want to watch the first quarter, see the hunger Boston came out with, and see if they can match it on Wednesday.

A couple of things became clear in Game 5. More Serge Ibaka and less Marc Gasol is in order, the matchups are just better for him. The other is Siakam has to be part of more pick-and-rolls, it was the only thing that showed promise offensively. Please don’t take my word for it.

Toronto played well against Philadelphia a year ago when facing elimination, but still ultimately needed Kawhi Leonard and four bounces on the rim to advance. This year the rest of the players have to step up, or the Raptors defense of their title ends on Wednesday night.