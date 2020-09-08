NBA playoffs schedule 2020: Dates, times, matchups for all games

By Kurt HelinSep 8, 2020, 9:31 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA is deep into the second round, families have arrived in the bubble (just not LeBron’s kids), and the intrigue is picking up. The 2020 NBA playoffs schedule is out, and changing, and we’ve got it.

Here are a few notes on the NBA playoffs schedule 2020:

• The NBA is continuing to push the pace to start the second round with two games a day.
• Games are played every other day in every series.
• The NBA has released an NBA Finals schedule to teams and their target is still a Sept. 30 Game 1.

Here is the NBA playoffs schedule 2020 (all times are Eastern):

SECOND ROUND

Eastern Conference

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 3 Boston Celtics

Game 1: Celtics 112, Raptors 94
Game 2: Celtics 102, Raptors 99
Game 3: Raptors 104, Celtics 103
Game 4: Raptors 100, Celtics 93
Game 5: Celtics 111, Raptors 89 (Boston series 3-2)
Game 6: Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 7: Sept. 11, TBD (TNT)

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 5 Miami Heat

Game 1: Heat 115, Bucks 104
Game 2: Heat 116, Bucks 114
Game 3: Heat 115, Bucks 100
Game 4: Bucks 118, Heat 115 (OT) (Miami leads series 3-1)
Game 5: Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Sept. 10, TBD (ESPN)
Game 7: Sept. 12, TBD (TNT)

Western Conference

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 4 Houston Rockets

Game 1: Rockets 112, Lakers 97
Game 2: Lakers 117, Rockets 109 (series tied 1-1)
Game 3: Sept. 8, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Sept. 10, TBD (TNT)
Game 5: Sept. 12, TBD (ESPN)
Game 6: Sept. 14, TBD (TNT)
Game 7: Sept. 16, TBD (TNT)

No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 3 Denver Nuggets

Game 1: Clippers 120, Nuggets 97
Game 2: Nuggets 110, Clippers 101
Game 3: Clippers 113, Nuggets 107 (Clippers lead series 2-1)
Game 4: Sept. 9, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 5: Sept. 11, TBD (TNT)
Game 6: Sept. 13, TBD (ESPN)
Game 7: Sept. 15, TBD (ESPN)

NBA playoffs schedule 2020: First Round results

Western Conference

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers beat No. 8 Portland 4-1

No. 2 L.A. Clippers beat. No. 7 Dallas 4-2

No. 3 Denver beat. No. 6 Utah 4-3

No. 4 Houston beat No. 5 Oklahoma City 4-3

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Milwaukee beat No. 8 Orlando 4-1

No. 2 Toronto beat No. 7 Brooklyn 4-0

No. 3 Boston beat No. 6 Philadelphia 4-0

No. 5 Miami beat No. 4 Indiana 4-0

Report: NBA allowing coaches and staff, but only some, to bring guests into bubble

Nuggets coach Michael Malone
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 8, 2020, 11:04 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Celtics coach Brad Stevens and the Clippers reportedly pushed privately for coaches to be allowed to bring family to the bubble. Fed up, Nuggets coach Michael Malone demanded publicly.

Finally, the NBA is relenting.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Teams were allowed to bring 37 people, including up to 17 players, to the bubble. So, that means at least 20 staff members.

And just 10 staff guests.

Which staff members get to bring guests? Which staff members get to bring multiple guests? Which staff members get no guest because another staff member brought multiple guests?

The intra-team politics could get complicated.

Because this is a complicated situation.

It’s difficult to be separated from family and friends for months. But limiting the number of entrants is a key way to prevent coronavirus from infiltrating the bubble.

Will this compromise satisfy anyone? Ten staff members per conference-finals team — at most. Even some of them won’t get their full desired guest allotment.

Patrick Beverley says Nikola Jokic does “a lot of flailing” to get calls

Nikola Jokic
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 8, 2020, 8:15 AM EDT
Leave a comment

With his incredible footwork and patience once he gets the ball, Nikola Jokic is a hard cover. Just ask the Clippers’ Ivica Zubac, who had an impressive game but fouled out of the Clippers’ Game 5 win trying to cover the Serbian big man.

Or, ask Patrick Beverley, who is incredibly direct, as always.

“Jokic presents the same type of, I don’t know, I wouldn’t say problems, but he presents the same thing Doncic presents, Luka presents, a lot of flailing. You know, puts a lot of pressure on the referees to make the right call,” Beverley said after the game.

When told of Beverley’s comments, Jokic — always careful in interviews because English is his second language and he doesn’t want to misspeak — first asked what “flailing” meant. Then he had a great response (via Mike Singer of the Denver Post):

“They had 26 free throws, we had 10.”

This is also true, and the Clipper big men — Zubac and Montrezl Harrell — combined for 17 of those trips to the line. The Clipper big men are aggressive and do not back off looking for fouls.

Neither does Kawhi Leonard or Paul George. Or Nikola Jokic. Or the rest of the best players in the league. Everyone is trying to draw fouls and put pressure on the referee. All of them do some flailing (ever watch James Harden?). I don’t know that Luka Doncic or Jokic do it any more than many American players. Welcome to basketball.

Working the officials through the media in a tight series is a time-honored tradition Beverley has joined.

 

 

Three Takeaways from Paul George, Kawhi Leonard lifting Clippers past Denver

Clippers Nuggets
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
By Kurt HelinSep 8, 2020, 2:34 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Denver had control — the Nuggets were up 97-90 with 8:29 left in the game — but with everything on the line the Clippers cranked up their defense, Kawhi Leonard was blocking shots, Paul George was getting buckets, and Los Angeles went on a 14-4 run that extended to a 23-10 finish to the game.

Los Angeles pulled away for a 113-107 win in Game 2 that puts the Clippers ahead 2-1 in the series. Game 4 is Wednesday night.

Here are three takeaways from the Clippers’ win

1) Kawhi Leonard, Paul George too much in the clutch for Denver

This is exactly why the Clippers went and got Kawhi Leonard and Paul George — they are both elite, clutch, and they can overcome the mistakes and muck around them, make big plays, and drag a team a win.

Leonard made the most dramatic of those plays. Late in the fourth quarter and with the Clippers starting to pull away, Jamal Murray blew by Montrezl Harrell out top and went hard for a dunk looking to change the game’s momentum — and Leonard was there to shut him down. With one finger.

Paul George had 32 points to lead the Clippers and was the go-to guy when the Clippers needed a bucket most of the night (Leonard had 23 points and 14 rebounds).

It wasn’t just the Clippers two stars — Ivica Zubac had a solid game on both ends, Marcus Morris scored a dozen, Lou Williams and Harrell combined for 21 points — but it was Leonard and George who led the Clippers in the clutch.

“We were not gonna be the team that lost tonight,” George said.

2) Nikola Jokic best player in this series

With all due respect to the Clippers’ stars, Jokic has been the single best player the last two games.

He finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists for Denver and kept the Nuggets in the game (although his seven turnovers hurt). All that after he had been questionable due to a sprained wrist, but he didn’t show any signs of slowing, especially in the third quarter when Zubac looked helpless trying to guard him.

Jokic went missing for too long during the Clippers fourth-quarter run, and the turnovers hurt, but he has still put together a couple of masterpieces in a row.

Jokic needs more help.

Murray had a rough outing, shooting 5-of-17 for the night and having a long stretch through of not impacting the game at all. Nobody should have expected Murray to go off like he did against Denver when facing the Clippers gauntlet of perimeter defenders, but still he has to be better for Denver to have a chance. To his credit, Murray owned it.

“I missed so many shots…” Murray said after the game. “I just gotta be better.”

The one guy who did pitch in was Michael Porter Jr., who finished with 18 points and the dunk of the night.

3) The Clippers bench has hurt team against Nuggets

The Clippers bench was supposed to be one of their strengths this postseason, but they have been a liability this series.

The Clippers bench defense (with Lou Williams out there) has never been great, but an efficient scoring punch has made up for it. Not this series. Williams was 4-of-11 shooting, speaking to the inefficient shooting, and the Clippers also got crushed on the offensive glass when the bench was in.

The Clippers will need more out of their bench against Denver, which certainly will play with more desperation in Game 4, and in future rounds (should L.A. advance).

Watch Kawhi Leonard block Jamal Murray at rim with middle finger

By Kurt HelinSep 8, 2020, 1:18 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Kawhi Leonard‘s hands are freakishly large, it’s how he got his nickname “The Klaw.”

Just ask Jamal Murray.

Late in the fourth quarter and with the Clippers starting to pull away, Murray blows by Montrezl Harrell out top and goes in for a dunk looking to change the game’s momentum — and Leonard is there to meet him. It’s a one middle finger block.

Damn, that’s impressive.

“That’s an extra long middle finger, it kept growing or something,” Paul George said after the game.

While that block alone didn’t win the game, it was a series of plays like that over a few minutes — mostly from Leonard and George, who scored 32 points on the night — that got the Clippers a 113-107 win that has them up 2-1 in the series. Game 4 is Wednesday night.