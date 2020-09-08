Bucks forward Marvin Williams
Marvin Williams retires after 15-year career

By Dan FeldmanSep 8, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT
For nearly a decade after the 2005 NBA Draft, a debate raged – Chris Paul or Deron Williams? Marvin Williams drew occasional mention. As in: How the heck did the Hawks – who needed a point guard – pick Marvin Williams No. 2 over Deron Williams (who went No. 3 to the Jazz) and Chris Paul (who went No. 4 to the Hornets)?

But Marvin Williams outlasted that conversation, turned into a quality player and carved out a 15-year NBA career.

That success story ended with the Bucks’ loss to the Heat tonight.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

The Hawks drafted Williams, who didn’t even start in his lone season at North Carolina, based on his upside. He had the size, athleticism and diverse skill set to intrigue. But Williams never put it all together, creating plenty of frustration in Atlanta.

He joined the Jazz and fit into a newly emerging role around the league – stretch four. That suited him perfectly. He was a reliable outside shooter and good defender. And he wasn’t asked to do too much. Williams then went to Charlotte, got even sharper in his role and secured a big contract.

The Hornets bought out Williams this season so he could join Milwaukee. After never advancing past the second round, this was Williams’ chance on a championship contender. But Milwaukee fizzled in the second round.

Nobody calls Williams a bust anymore. He’s respected and liked throughout the league. He could’ve continued his career and probably even held a rotation role on a good team if he desired.

Instead, he walks away with his head held high.

Billy Donovan out as Oklahoma City Thunder coach

donovan out Oklahoma City
By Kurt HelinSep 8, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT
Thunder coach Billy Donovan finished third in this year’s Coach of the Year voting. He earned those votes, helping turn a team most thought was lottery bound into a fifth seed and dangerous playoff team (they went seven games with the Rockets in the first round before falling).

Now Billy Donovan is out as the Oklahoma City coach.

“I have great respect for Billy and will always appreciate our work together,” said Thunder General Manager Sam Presti in a statement. “He is a terrific basketball coach and we are proud of what he has accomplished with the Thunder. We had planned to sit down at the end of the season and discuss the best way to move forward for both of us. After those discussions, it became apparent that we couldn’t provide him the information on the future direction of the team over the next several seasons to give him the level of clarity that he understandably desires at this stage of his career. Therefore, we close this chapter and reflect fondly on all that he has given to the team, organization and community.

“Billy will always have a place in the Thunder family.”

Donovan had a 243-157 record (.608) record as the Thunder coach.

“Coaching the Oklahoma City Thunder the past five seasons has been a great honor, and I thank Mr. Bennett, Sam and the entire organization for the opportunity,” Donovan said. “I have a great respect and admiration for the players I coached in Oklahoma, and I also want to thank the coaches I worked with, who gave unbelievable time and expertise to our common goal. Lastly, I want to thank the Oklahoma City community for being so welcoming to my family during our time here.”

Donovan will have options on the market, where multiple teams looking to win now could have openings. The Bulls will be on that list, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (who also broke the story).

As Presti said, Donovan had no contract for next season and the sides could not reach a deal on an extension.

Read the tea leaves on all this and it means the rebuild is about to start in OKC — Donovan is a fantastic coach who came out of the college ranks (he won national titles at Florida), but he did not want to stick around and be the player development guy racking up losses for an extended period (at least not at the price the Thunder were offering).

It means expect veterans Chris Paul (two years, $85 million total remaining), Steven Adams, and Dennis Schroder to be on the trade block. As Marc Stein of the New York Times noted, there’s been a lot of buzz (as their playoff exit became clear) that Milwaukee may be willing to take on Chris Paul’s contract. If so (and that deal would be complex and hard to pull off), the Thunder can find homes for Adams and Schroder and start their rebuild around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

All of which would have the Thunder looking at player development coaches such as Kenny Atkinson (recently of Brooklyn).

For now, it’s another unexpected coaching shakeup in the NBA

Report: As expected, NBA to push back 2020 NBA Draft, free agency

By Kurt HelinSep 8, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT
The original plan: The 2020 NBA Draft takes place on Oct. 16, free agency would open two days later on Oct. 18, and the regular season would open Dec. 1.

Even Adam Silver admits that timeline was not happening, and while nothing was official, things were going to get pushed back.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that a memo sent by the players’ union to agents on Tuesday said the draft and start of free agency are getting pushed back, but no date is yet set.

Much like playing in the bubble, this is all about the money.

The league and players union need to set the NBA salary cap and luxury-tax line before the offseason can truly begin (teams expect that number to be even with this season, an artificial number that will be smoothed over time). Those cap/tax numbers are based on league-wide revenue, and good luck nailing down (and projecting future) revenue during the coronavirus pandemic. A lot hinges on the development and distribution of a workable vaccine, which would help get fans back in buildings (40% of NBA revenue, according to Silver), but not even the experts can agree on when that will happen.

The other question that ties into the draft and free agency: When does next season start? The Tokyo Olympics next July complicate starting later.

Like everything else around the coronavirus, there are no easy answers. It should not be a surprise that Silver and the union — as they did with the restart and the bubble in Orlando — are going to be patient and take their time.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis headline NBA All-Defensive Team

NBA All-Defensive Team
By Kurt HelinSep 8, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT
Long, athletic big men who can protect the rim and still switch out and defend a wing are the anchors every team wants to build its defense around. Players such as Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo — there’s a reason those guys finished one-two in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

There’s also a reason they are both on the First-Team All-Defensive team, along with the other DPOY finalist Rudy Gobert of Utah.

The NBA announced its All-Defensive Team on Tuesday.

First team

G: Marcus Smart, Boston
G: Ben Simmons, Philadelphia
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
F: Anthony Davis, L.A. Lakers
C: Rudy Gobert, Utah

Second team

G: Eric Bledsoe, Milwaukee
G: Patrick Beverley, L.A. Clippers
F: Kawhi Leonard, L.A. Clippers
F: Bam Adebayo, Miami
C: Brook Lopez, Milwaukee

The three players with the highest vote totals not to make the team are Kris Dunn (Chicago, guard), P.J. Tucker (Houston, forward), and Jimmy Butler (Miami, forward). Joel Embiid was the center with the most votes behind Lopez, but there was a considerable gulf.

There is no wildcard, “What the heck were they thinking?” pick in this year’s NBA All-Defensive Team. If there is a glaring omission, it is that there is not one Toronto Raptors player on either team, and they had the second-best defense in the NBA this season. Kyle Lowry was fifth in guard voting.

Simmons, Adebayo, and Lopez all made the team for the first time.

Rudy Gobert gets a $500,000 bonus for making the All-NBA team, reports Bobby Marks of ESPN. He adds that Lowry missed out on a similar bonus.

There were a couple of interesting votes from the select media members who voted. Luka Doncic got one first-team vote, and Damian Lillard got one second-team vote. (Media members votes for all the awards will be released after the last award is announced.)

 

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Bucks-Heat Game 5

Giannis Antetokounmpo in Bucks-Heat Game 4
By Dan FeldmanSep 8, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
The Bucks entered the playoffs with a chance to win a championship and secure a long-term commitment from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Now, they’re just trying not to lose in the second round.

And – down 3-1 – they’ll have to avoid elimination in Game 5 against the Heat tonight without Antetokounmpo, who injured his ankle in Game 4.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Milwaukee performed well without Antetokounmpo during the regular season, and that has mostly continued against Miami. The Bucks without Antetokounmpo in this series:

  • Game 1: +3 in 11 minutes
  • Game 2: +5 in 12 minutes
  • Game 3: -2 in 13 minutes
  • Game 4: +1 in 37 minutes

Rallying to win Game 4 after Antetokounmpo’s injury was particularly impressive.

But don’t overthink this. Antetokounmpo is the reigning MVP and likely back-to-back MVP. This is a HUGE loss. Though he wasn’t meeting expectations in this series, Antetokounmpo was definitely a positive contributor.

Even more pressure will land on Khris Middleton to generate offense. George Hill and Eric Bledsoe can chip in. But Milwaukee is short on creators.

Defensively, the Bucks’ paint-protection system relies on the unique skills of Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. Will Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer vary his scheme sans Antetokounmpo?

The Bucks can win this game and maybe extend the series long enough to get Antetokounmpo back (and make adjustments to get him flowing again). But each step will be difficult, starting with winning tonight without their best player.