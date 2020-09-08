Giannis Antetokounmpo in Bucks-Heat Game 4
Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Bucks-Heat Game 5

By Dan FeldmanSep 8, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
The Bucks entered the playoffs with a chance to win a championship and secure a long-term commitment from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Now, they’re just trying not to lose in the second round.

And – down 3-1 – they’ll have to avoid elimination in Game 5 against the Heat tonight without Antetokounmpo, who injured his ankle in Game 4.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Milwaukee performed well without Antetokounmpo during the regular season, and that has mostly continued against Miami. The Bucks without Antetokounmpo in this series:

  • Game 1: +3 in 11 minutes
  • Game 2: +5 in 12 minutes
  • Game 3: -2 in 13 minutes
  • Game 4: +1 in 37 minutes

Rallying to win Game 4 after Antetokounmpo’s injury was particularly impressive.

But don’t overthink this. Antetokounmpo is the reigning MVP and likely back-to-back MVP. This is a HUGE loss. Though he wasn’t meeting expectations in this series, Antetokounmpo was definitely a positive contributor.

Even more pressure will land on Khris Middleton to generate offense. George Hill and Eric Bledsoe can chip in. But Milwaukee is short on creators.

Defensively, the Bucks’ paint-protection system relies on the unique skills of Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. Will Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer vary his scheme sans Antetokounmpo?

The Bucks can win this game and maybe extend the series long enough to get Antetokounmpo back (and make adjustments to get him flowing again). But each step will be difficult, starting with winning tonight without their best player.

Celtics committing $25 million to address racial injustice

Boston Celtics owners Wycliffe Grousbeck (R) and Steve Pagliuca (L)
Associated PressSep 8, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics and their charitable arm, the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, are committing $25 million over the next 10 years for initiatives to address racial injustice and social inequities in the greater Boston area.

The commitment will include $20 million in cash and $5 million in media assets to support the NBA’s efforts, as well as local programs focused on six specific areas that were identified in discussions with community leaders and Celtics players. The collective effort will be called Boston Celtics United for Social Change.

The six areas the efforts will focus on are equity in education, economic opportunity, equity in health care, criminal and law enforcement, breaking down barriers and building bridges between communities, and voting and civic engagement.

“We feel both the urgency of the moment and the weight of the centuries of injustices as we undertake this critically important work,” Steve Pagliuca, Celtics managing partner chairman of the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, said in a statement.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, who has been outspoken on social issues in recent months, said the goal is to have an immediate and direct impact.

“We don’t need to pacify the situation with empty gestures. We need to hold ourselves, the Celtics organization and the city of Boston accountable,” he said. “Monetary commitment is a great first step, but we need to commit to this process by creating a balance of short and long-term change. The time is now.”

Anthony Davis (flagrant), James Harden (technical) given retroactive fouls

Anthony Davis and James Harden in Lakers-Rockets Game 2
By Dan FeldmanSep 8, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
The Rockets keep getting hit in the nuts.

The NBA has now mostly taken notice.

Houston guard Ben McLemore took the first hit from Thunder star Chris Paul:

Dave McMenamin and Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

Sources told ESPN that the Rockets were upset that Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul’s jab to Ben McLemore’s groin area in overtime of Game 3 of their first round series — a play extremely similar to Davis’ drive — was not reviewed by the league office. Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni received a technical foul for angrily arguing that the referees should have reviewed the play to determine if it was a flagrant foul, and sources said the Rockets believed a suspension should have been considered for Paul due to his history of similar incidents.

In Game 5 of that first-round series, Dennis Schroder got P.J. Tucker in the crotch and got fined for it.

Then, in Game 2 of Lakers-Rockets, Anthony Davis tagged Jeff Green in the groin. A day later, the league ruled it a flagrant foul:

Maybe Houston’s opponents are just deliberately taking a ton of crotch shots.

We shouldn’t assume a few potentially random examples are a larger trend, though.

Actions look more deliberate in slow motion. Players are moving quickly. Their arms are swinging. Sometimes, unfortunate contact happens.

It should be punished. Regardless of intent, players should ensure they don’t cross that line. That’s their responsibility.

But if everything is so deliberate and dirty, the Rockets must also explain James Harden elbowing Davis after the whistle, which the league retroactively called a technical foul:

Serge Ibaka unsure whether he’ll play in Raptors-Celtics Game 6

Serge Ibaka in Raptors-Celtics Game 5
By Dan FeldmanSep 8, 2020, 12:50 PM EDT
A suggested adjustment for the Raptors after their Game 5 loss to the Celtics: “More Serge Ibaka and less Marc Gasol.”

That might not be available to Toronto in Game 6 tomorrow, though.

Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today:

Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun:

Down 3-2, the Raptors already have their backs against the wall.

Downgrading from Ibaka to Chris Boucher or Rondae Hollis-Jefferson would make it even tougher for Toronto. Ditto relying on Gasol, who has struggled in this series.

Report: NBA allowing coaches and staff, but only some, to bring guests into bubble

Nuggets coach Michael Malone
By Dan FeldmanSep 8, 2020, 11:04 AM EDT
Celtics coach Brad Stevens and the Clippers reportedly pushed privately for coaches to be allowed to bring family to the bubble. Fed up, Nuggets coach Michael Malone demanded publicly.

Finally, the NBA is relenting.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Teams were allowed to bring 37 people, including up to 17 players, to the bubble. So, that means at least 20 staff members.

And just 10 staff guests.

Which staff members get to bring guests? Which staff members get to bring multiple guests? Which staff members get no guest because another staff member brought multiple guests?

The intra-team politics could get complicated.

Because this is a complicated situation.

It’s difficult to be separated from family and friends for months. But limiting the number of entrants is a key way to prevent coronavirus from infiltrating the bubble.

Will this compromise satisfy anyone? Ten staff members per conference-finals team — at most. Even some of them won’t get their full desired guest allotment.