NBA All-Defensive Team
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis headline NBA All-Defensive Team

By Kurt HelinSep 8, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT
Long, athletic big men who can protect the rim and still switch out and defend a wing are the anchors every team wants to build its defense around. Players such as Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo — there’s a reason those guys finished one-two in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

There’s also a reason they are both on the First-Team All-Defensive team, along with the other DPOY finalist Rudy Gobert of Utah.

The NBA announced its All-Defensive Team on Tuesday.

First team

G: Marcus Smart, Boston
G: Ben Simmons, Philadelphia
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
F: Anthony Davis, L.A. Lakers
C: Rudy Gobert, Utah

Second team

G: Eric Bledsoe, Milwaukee
G: Patrick Beverley, L.A. Clippers
F: Kawhi Leonard, L.A. Clippers
F: Bam Adebayo, Miami
C: Brook Lopez, Milwaukee

The three players with the highest vote totals not to make the team are Kris Dunn (Chicago, guard), P.J. Tucker (Houston, forward), and Jimmy Butler (Miami, forward). Joel Embiid was the center with the most votes behind Lopez, but there was a considerable gulf.

There is no wildcard, “What the heck were they thinking?” pick in this year’s NBA All-Defensive Team. If there is a glaring omission, it is that there is not one Toronto Raptors player on either team, and they had the second-best defense in the NBA this season. Kyle Lowry was fifth in guard voting.

Simmons, Adebayo, and Lopez all made the team for the first time.

Rudy Gobert gets a $500,000 bonus for making the All-NBA team, reports Bobby Marks of ESPN. He adds that Lowry missed out on a similar bonus.

There were a couple of interesting votes from the select media members who voted. Luka Doncic got one first-team vote, and Damian Lillard got one second-team vote. (Media members votes for all the awards will be released after the last award is announced.)

 

 

Report: As expected, NBA to push back 2020 NBA Draft, free agency

By Kurt HelinSep 8, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT
The original plan: The 2020 NBA Draft takes place on Oct. 16, free agency would open two days later on Oct. 18, and the regular season would open Dec. 1.

Even Adam Silver admits that timeline was not happening, and while nothing was official, things were going to get pushed back.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that a memo sent by the players’ union to agents on Tuesday said the draft and start of free agency are getting pushed back, but no date is yet set.

Much like playing in the bubble, this is all about the money.

The league and players union need to set the NBA salary cap and luxury-tax line before the offseason can truly begin (teams expect that number to be even with this season, an artificial number that will be smoothed over time). Those cap/tax numbers are based on league-wide revenue, and good luck nailing down (and projecting future) revenue during the coronavirus pandemic. A lot hinges on the development and distribution of a workable vaccine, which would help get fans back in buildings (40% of NBA revenue, according to Silver), but not even the experts can agree on when that will happen.

The other question that ties into the draft and free agency: When does next season start? The Tokyo Olympics next July complicate starting later.

Like everything else around the coronavirus, there are no easy answers. It should not be a surprise that Silver and the union — as they did with the restart and the bubble in Orlando — are going to be patient and take their time.

Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Bucks-Heat Game 5

Giannis Antetokounmpo in Bucks-Heat Game 4
By Dan FeldmanSep 8, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
The Bucks entered the playoffs with a chance to win a championship and secure a long-term commitment from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Now, they’re just trying not to lose in the second round.

And – down 3-1 – they’ll have to avoid elimination in Game 5 against the Heat tonight without Antetokounmpo, who injured his ankle in Game 4.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Milwaukee performed well without Antetokounmpo during the regular season, and that has mostly continued against Miami. The Bucks without Antetokounmpo in this series:

  • Game 1: +3 in 11 minutes
  • Game 2: +5 in 12 minutes
  • Game 3: -2 in 13 minutes
  • Game 4: +1 in 37 minutes

Rallying to win Game 4 after Antetokounmpo’s injury was particularly impressive.

But don’t overthink this. Antetokounmpo is the reigning MVP and likely back-to-back MVP. This is a HUGE loss. Though he wasn’t meeting expectations in this series, Antetokounmpo was definitely a positive contributor.

Even more pressure will land on Khris Middleton to generate offense. George Hill and Eric Bledsoe can chip in. But Milwaukee is short on creators.

Defensively, the Bucks’ paint-protection system relies on the unique skills of Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. Will Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer vary his scheme sans Antetokounmpo?

The Bucks can win this game and maybe extend the series long enough to get Antetokounmpo back (and make adjustments to get him flowing again). But each step will be difficult, starting with winning tonight without their best player.

Celtics committing $25 million to address racial injustice

Boston Celtics owners Wycliffe Grousbeck (R) and Steve Pagliuca (L)
Associated PressSep 8, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics and their charitable arm, the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, are committing $25 million over the next 10 years for initiatives to address racial injustice and social inequities in the greater Boston area.

The commitment will include $20 million in cash and $5 million in media assets to support the NBA’s efforts, as well as local programs focused on six specific areas that were identified in discussions with community leaders and Celtics players. The collective effort will be called Boston Celtics United for Social Change.

The six areas the efforts will focus on are equity in education, economic opportunity, equity in health care, criminal and law enforcement, breaking down barriers and building bridges between communities, and voting and civic engagement.

“We feel both the urgency of the moment and the weight of the centuries of injustices as we undertake this critically important work,” Steve Pagliuca, Celtics managing partner chairman of the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, said in a statement.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, who has been outspoken on social issues in recent months, said the goal is to have an immediate and direct impact.

“We don’t need to pacify the situation with empty gestures. We need to hold ourselves, the Celtics organization and the city of Boston accountable,” he said. “Monetary commitment is a great first step, but we need to commit to this process by creating a balance of short and long-term change. The time is now.”

Anthony Davis (flagrant), James Harden (technical) given retroactive fouls

Anthony Davis and James Harden in Lakers-Rockets Game 2
By Dan FeldmanSep 8, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
The Rockets keep getting hit in the nuts.

The NBA has now mostly taken notice.

Houston guard Ben McLemore took the first hit from Thunder star Chris Paul:

Dave McMenamin and Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

Sources told ESPN that the Rockets were upset that Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul’s jab to Ben McLemore’s groin area in overtime of Game 3 of their first round series — a play extremely similar to Davis’ drive — was not reviewed by the league office. Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni received a technical foul for angrily arguing that the referees should have reviewed the play to determine if it was a flagrant foul, and sources said the Rockets believed a suspension should have been considered for Paul due to his history of similar incidents.

In Game 5 of that first-round series, Dennis Schroder got P.J. Tucker in the crotch and got fined for it.

Then, in Game 2 of Lakers-Rockets, Anthony Davis tagged Jeff Green in the groin. A day later, the league ruled it a flagrant foul:

Maybe Houston’s opponents are just deliberately taking a ton of crotch shots.

We shouldn’t assume a few potentially random examples are a larger trend, though.

Actions look more deliberate in slow motion. Players are moving quickly. Their arms are swinging. Sometimes, unfortunate contact happens.

It should be punished. Regardless of intent, players should ensure they don’t cross that line. That’s their responsibility.

But if everything is so deliberate and dirty, the Rockets must also explain James Harden elbowing Davis after the whistle, which the league retroactively called a technical foul: