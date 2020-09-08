Celtics committing $25 million to address racial injustice

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics and their charitable arm, the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, are committing $25 million over the next 10 years for initiatives to address racial injustice and social inequities in the greater Boston area.
The commitment will include $20 million in cash and $5 million in media assets to support the NBA’s efforts, as well as local programs focused on six specific areas that were identified in discussions with community leaders and Celtics players. The collective effort will be called Boston Celtics United for Social Change.
The six areas the efforts will focus on are equity in education, economic opportunity, equity in health care, criminal and law enforcement, breaking down barriers and building bridges between communities, and voting and civic engagement.
“We feel both the urgency of the moment and the weight of the centuries of injustices as we undertake this critically important work,” Steve Pagliuca, Celtics managing partner chairman of the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, said in a statement.
“We don’t need to pacify the situation with empty gestures. We need to hold ourselves, the Celtics organization and the city of Boston accountable,” he said. “Monetary commitment is a great first step, but we need to commit to this process by creating a balance of short and long-term change. The time is now.”
Rallying to win Game 4 after Antetokounmpo’s injury was particularly impressive.
But don’t overthink this. Antetokounmpo is the reigning MVP and likely back-to-back MVP. This is a HUGE loss. Though he wasn’t meeting expectations in this series, Antetokounmpo was definitely a positive contributor.
Defensively, the Bucks’ paint-protection system relies on the unique skills of Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. Will Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer vary his scheme sans Antetokounmpo?
The Bucks can win this game and maybe extend the series long enough to get Antetokounmpo back (and make adjustments to get him flowing again). But each step will be difficult, starting with winning tonight without their best player.
Anthony Davis (flagrant), James Harden (technical) given retroactive fouls
Sources told ESPN that the Rockets were upset that Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul’s jab to Ben McLemore’s groin area in overtime of Game 3 of their first round series — a play extremely similar to Davis’ drive — was not reviewed by the league office. Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni received a technical foul for angrily arguing that the referees should have reviewed the play to determine if it was a flagrant foul, and sources said the Rockets believed a suspension should have been considered for Paul due to his history of similar incidents.
One thing I'd point out about the Ibaka walking boot: Obviously it doesn't look good, but it's been standard Raptors protocol to put them in a boot right away regardless of severity of sprain. Doesn't mean he's out for sure.