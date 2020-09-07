Boston Toronto
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Three takeaways from Boston dominating Toronto in Game 5

By Kurt HelinSep 7, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In a series between evenly matched teams, this game felt like an outlier. Boston cranked up their defensive level, its starters played their best game of the postseason, and Toronto came nowhere close to matching it.

The result was a blowout where the Celtics were up by 14 after one quarter, 27 at the half, and cruised in for a 111-89 win. The Celtics now lead the series 3-2 and can try to eliminate the defending champions in Game 6 on Wednesday night.

Here are three takeaways from Boston’s Game 5 rout:

1) Boston’s defense smothered Toronto all game long

“I think the numbers bear out it’s two really good defensive teams, and it’s physical and makes it hard to score,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said before the game. “I don’t know if the offenses will improve or not.”

That was Raptors’ coach Nick Nurse pregame, and he was half right — Boston was a really good defensive team on Monday and the Raptors offense did not improve.

Toronto shot 38.8% as a team for the game and had an offensive rating of just 92.7 (far less than a point per possession). Toronto shot just 13-of-31 (41.9%) in the restricted area, and was 12-of-40 (30%) from three — they shot well from the midrange, but that’s a tough way to beat Boston.

Brad Stevens put Marcus Smart on Kyle Lowry and the Celtics switched every pick-and-roll with Lowry, but that usually meant another strong defender (Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, even Daniel Theis) was on him, and the Celtics did a great job switching back or jump-switching later to get back to the matchup they wanted. It worked brilliantly, and Lowry was just 3-of-8 shooting for the game and had 10 points.

Fred VanVleet was funneled into waiting defenders in the lane and couldn’t hit shots or find passing lanes. It was too late in the game when Toronto started running P&R sets for Pascal Siakam. But whatever Toronto went to, Boston smothered it. It threw the Raptors off their game.

Toronto needs to find those shots by Game 6.

2) Jaylen Brown bounces back; Celtics starters dominate

After a rough night in Game 4, Jaylen Brown bounced back and was the best player on the floor in Game 5 — 27 points, strong play defensively, and the dunk of the series.

Brown wasn’t alone, all the Celtics starters played well. Kemba Walker had 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting, Jayson Tatum had 18 points and his pick-and-roll decision making is impeccable, Theis had 15, and Smart had a dozen. Off the bench, Brad Wanamaker had 15 and that was all the Celtics bench scoring before the last shot of the game (a Grant Williams three).

Celtics fans can complain about bench play if they want, but if the starters play like this it doesn’t matter.

3) Toronto needs to get Siakam in more pick-and-rolls

First, the Raptors can flush this game… although they may want to watch the first quarter, see the hunger Boston came out with, and see if they can match it on Wednesday.

A couple of things became clear in Game 5. More Serge Ibaka and less Marc Gasol is in order, the matchups are just better for him. The other is Siakam has to be part of more pick-and-rolls, it was the only thing that showed promise offensively. Please don’t take my word for it.

Toronto played well against Philadelphia a year ago when facing elimination, but still ultimately needed Kawhi Leonard and four bounces on the rim to advance. This year the rest of the players have to step up, or the Raptors defense of their title ends on Wednesday night.

Take this fun and challenging quiz about NBA defense

Raptors-Celtics Game 4
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 7, 2020, 10:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBA defense is not a series of one-on-one battles. Teams help and rotate… and help and rotate some more.

How well do you understand everything happening on the court?

Stephen Noh created this quiz to test your recognition of defensive schemes.

I got 10/11. Can you beat my score?

Nikola Jokic is active, will play in Game 3 vs. Clippers

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 7, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s a playoff game, Denver’s Nikola Jokic was going to be out on the court if he is at all able, despite a sprained wrist.

While coach Mike Malone would not commit to whether or not Jokic would play in Game 3 against the Clippers Monday, the Denver Nuggets center went through a full warmup, the team listed him as active and said he would play despite a sprained wrist.

Jokic hurt his wrist on this play early in Game 2 vs. the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Despite the injury, Jokic was critical to Denver’s Game 2 win over the Clippers, scoring 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting, knocking down four threes, plus had 18 rebounds and four assists.

The Clippers vs. Nuggets series is tied 1-1.

Report: Entering Game 5, Giannis Antetokounmpo feels similar to entering Game 4

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 7, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Giannis Antetokounmpo is battling an ankle injury.

What’s his status entering Bucks-Heat Game 5 tomorrow?

Officially he is listed as questionable. Shams Charania of Stadium provides more detail:

There are two ways of spinning this:

  • Antetokounmpo played Game 4. If he feels the same way entering Game 5, he’ll play that, too.
  • Antetokounmpo aggravated his injury and left Game 4. That showed he shouldn’t have been playing in the first place while feeling like this – especially with the Milwaukee Bucks down 3-0 or even 3-1 now.

It seems Antetokounmpo is near the line of whether or not he’ll play. If he’s healthy enough, he will. But it’s a close call of whether he’ll be healthy enough.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell after first-round loss: ‘This won’t happen again’

Denver Utah
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
By Dan FeldmanSep 7, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Jazz entered the bubble with Donovan Mitchell‘s and Rudy Gobert‘s relationship reportedly appearing unsalvageable. Bojan Bogdanovic missed the entire restart to injury. Mike Conley missed the start of the playoffs for the birth of his child.

All things considered, losing to the Nuggets in a thrilling seven-gam first-round series wasn’t such a bad outcome for the Utah Jazz.

Mitchell, via Tony Jones of The Athletic:

We went from being an “unsalvageable” team three months ago to this, and I don’t think anybody outside of us expected that,” Mitchell said. “I’m happy with the way we played, obviously not the result. Look man, like, we’ve got things that we know we can fix and like I said, we felt like we kind of gave (away) situations when we had control of the series and we let it get out of hand.

“If you had told us before coming here that we’d have control of the series 3-1 without Bojan, not to say I would have said you were lying, I have complete faith in us, but some of that just didn’t seem, I guess a team like that it didn’t seem as real as it was, but we just got down here and we worked and everybody just locked in, from the rookies to the coaches, but we just got to do more. With Bojan coming back, not putting everything on Bojan, but with him coming back it’s another weapon. This won’t happen again.”

This has some Devin BookerI’m done with not making the playoffs” energy. The Western Conference is good! It’s difficult to make the postseason, let alone advance regularly.

Like Booker, Mitchell is clearly saying this to hold himself to a high standard. That can be helpfully motivating.

It can also make players look silly. The Suns haven’t made the playoffs in the two seasons since Booker said that.

The Jazz made moves to accelerate their ascent last summer, trading for Conley and signing Bogdanovic. With those two on the wrong side of 30, Utah wanted to accomplish more this season. The costs – the surrendered draft picks and financial flexibility – will be felt later.

The Jazz’s window isn’t closed, though. Conley developed better chemistry with his new teammates as the season progressed. Gobert remains in his prime. And Mitchell isn’t going anywhere.

After an impressive first three seasons, he sounds even more committed to carrying Utah forward.