Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Nikola Jokic is active, will play in Game 3 vs. Clippers

By Kurt HelinSep 7, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s a playoff game, Denver’s Nikola Jokic was going to be out on the court if he is at all able, despite a sprained wrist.

While coach Mike Malone would not commit to whether or not Jokic would play in Game 3 against the Clippers Monday, the Nuggets center went through a full warmup, the team listed him as active and said he would play despite a sprained wrist.

Jokic hurt his wrist on this play early in Game 2 vs. Los Angeles on Saturday.

Despite the injury, Jokic was critical to Denver’s Game 2 win over the Clippers, scoring 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting, knocking down four threes, plus had 18 rebounds and four assists.

The Clippers vs. Nuggets series is tied 1-1.

Report: Entering Game 5, Giannis Antetokounmpo feels similar to entering Game 4

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 7, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Giannis Antetokounmpo is battling an ankle injury.

What’s his status entering Bucks-Heat Game 5 tomorrow?

Officially he is listed as questionable. Shams Charania of Stadium provides more detail:

There are two ways of spinning this:

  • Antetokounmpo played Game 4. If he feels the same way entering Game 5, he’ll play that, too.
  • Antetokounmpo aggravated his injury and left Game 4. That showed he shouldn’t have been playing in the first place while feeling like this – especially with Milwaukee down 3-0 or even 3-1 now.

It seems Antetokounmpo is near the line of whether or not he’ll play. If he’s healthy enough, he will. But it’s a close call of whether he’ll be healthy enough.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell after first-round loss: ‘This won’t happen again’

Denver Utah
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
By Dan FeldmanSep 7, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Jazz entered the bubble with Donovan Mitchell‘s and Rudy Gobert‘s relationship reportedly appearing unsalvageable. Bojan Bogdanovic missed the entire restart to injury. Mike Conley missed the start of the playoffs for the birth of his child.

All things considered, losing to the Nuggets in a thrilling seven-gam first-round series wasn’t such a bad outcome for Utah.

Mitchell, via Tony Jones of The Athletic:

We went from being an “unsalvageable” team three months ago to this, and I don’t think anybody outside of us expected that,” Mitchell said. “I’m happy with the way we played, obviously not the result. Look man, like, we’ve got things that we know we can fix and like I said, we felt like we kind of gave (away) situations when we had control of the series and we let it get out of hand.

“If you had told us before coming here that we’d have control of the series 3-1 without Bojan, not to say I would have said you were lying, I have complete faith in us, but some of that just didn’t seem, I guess a team like that it didn’t seem as real as it was, but we just got down here and we worked and everybody just locked in, from the rookies to the coaches, but we just got to do more. With Bojan coming back, not putting everything on Bojan, but with him coming back it’s another weapon. This won’t happen again.”

This has some Devin BookerI’m done with not making the playoffs” energy. The Western Conference is good! It’s difficult to make the postseason, let alone advance regularly.

Like Booker, Mitchell is clearly saying this to hold himself to a high standard. That can be helpfully motivating.

It can also make players look silly. The Suns haven’t made the playoffs in the two seasons since Booker said that.

The Jazz made moves to accelerate their ascent last summer, trading for Conley and signing Bogdanovic. With those two on the wrong side of 30, Utah wanted to accomplish more this season. The costs – the surrendered draft picks and financial flexibility – will be felt later.

The Jazz’s window isn’t closed, though. Conley developed better chemistry with his new teammates as the season progressed. Gobert remains in his prime. And Mitchell isn’t going anywhere.

After an impressive first three seasons, he sounds even more committed to carrying Utah forward.

Patrick Beverley fined $25K for outburst during Clippers-Nuggets Game 2

By Dan FeldmanSep 7, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Patrick Beverley made sure he was heard before getting ejected, while getting ejected and after getting ejected from the Clippers’ Game 2 loss to the Nuggets on Saturday.

Now, the league is having its say.

NBA:

LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has been fined $25,000 for verbal abuse of a game official, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident, for which Beverley was assessed two technical fouls and ejected, occurred with 1:04 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 110-101 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sept. 5

This is what you get with Beverley. His feistiness is why he has carved out an NBA career.

It also sometimes gets him fined.

LeBron James on not bringing kids to bubble: ‘This is not a kid-friendly place’

LeBron James with kids Zhuri James, Bronny James and Bryce Maximus James
Cassy Athena/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 7, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LeBron James said he considered leaving the bubble numerous times, because, well, everyone there has.

NBA players got mental boosts with their families joining them at Disney World. LeBron’s wife, Savannah James, came to Orlando.

But their kids – Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri – stayed in Los Angeles.

Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group:

LeBron:

There’s nothing for them to do. I mean, I’ve got a 16-year-old. I mean, he’s going to sit in the bubble and do what? I’ve got a 13-year-old. He’s going to do what? Five-year-old girl, there’s nothing for her to do. The park isn’t open. I mean, there’s only so many times she can go to the pool. My kids are too adventurous, and they love to do so much stuff. It makes no sense for them to be here. There’s nothing for them to do here. Go outside. Come back in. Go outside. Come back in. They can stay in L.A., and they’re great. There’s literally nothing for them to do here. This is not a kid-friendly place. Let’s be honest.

That’s an aspect of bubble life that has been underdiscussed. NBA players are focused on playing in the playoffs. Games and preparation take up a significant portion of time. For family members, that’s a lot of downtime – especially for children.

So, while it’s certainly difficult for LeBron and Savannah to be away from their kids, there’s certainly logic and care behind their choice.

However, I’d prefer to believe LeBron didn’t invite his kids only because he was bitter about Bryce’s spot-on impersonation of the Lakers star: