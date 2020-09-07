Denver Utah
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell after first-round loss: ‘This won’t happen again’

By Dan FeldmanSep 7, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT
The Jazz entered the bubble with Donovan Mitchell‘s and Rudy Gobert‘s relationship reportedly appearing unsalvageable. Bojan Bogdanovic missed the entire restart to injury. Mike Conley missed the start of the playoffs for the birth of his child.

All things considered, losing to the Nuggets in a thrilling seven-gam first-round series wasn’t such a bad outcome for Utah.

Mitchell, via Tony Jones of The Athletic:

We went from being an “unsalvageable” team three months ago to this, and I don’t think anybody outside of us expected that,” Mitchell said. “I’m happy with the way we played, obviously not the result. Look man, like, we’ve got things that we know we can fix and like I said, we felt like we kind of gave (away) situations when we had control of the series and we let it get out of hand.

“If you had told us before coming here that we’d have control of the series 3-1 without Bojan, not to say I would have said you were lying, I have complete faith in us, but some of that just didn’t seem, I guess a team like that it didn’t seem as real as it was, but we just got down here and we worked and everybody just locked in, from the rookies to the coaches, but we just got to do more. With Bojan coming back, not putting everything on Bojan, but with him coming back it’s another weapon. This won’t happen again.”

This has some Devin BookerI’m done with not making the playoffs” energy. The Western Conference is good! It’s difficult to make the postseason, let alone advance regularly.

Like Booker, Mitchell is clearly saying this to hold himself to a high standard. That can be helpfully motivating.

It can also make players look silly. The Suns haven’t made the playoffs in the two seasons since Booker said that.

The Jazz made moves to accelerate their ascent last summer, trading for Conley and signing Bogdanovic. With those two on the wrong side of 30, Utah wanted to accomplish more this season. The costs – the surrendered draft picks and financial flexibility – will be felt later.

The Jazz’s window isn’t closed, though. Conley developed better chemistry with his new teammates as the season progressed. Gobert remains in his prime. And Mitchell isn’t going anywhere.

After an impressive first three seasons, he sounds even more committed to carrying Utah forward.

Report: Entering Game 5, Giannis Antetokounmpo feels similar to entering Game 4

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 7, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo is battling an ankle injury.

What’s his status entering Bucks-Heat Game 5 tomorrow?

Shams Charania of Stadium:

There are two ways of spinning this:

  • Antetokounmpo played Game 4. If he feels the same way entering Game 5, he’ll play that, too.
  • Antetokounmpo aggravated his injury and left Game 4. That showed he shouldn’t have been playing in the first place while feeling like this – especially with Milwaukee down 3-0 or even 3-1 now.

It seems Antetokounmpo is near the line of whether or not he’ll play. If he’s healthy enough, he will. But it’s a close call of whether he’ll be healthy enough.

Patrick Beverley fined $25K for outburst during Clippers-Nuggets Game 2

By Dan FeldmanSep 7, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Patrick Beverley made sure he was heard before getting ejected, while getting ejected and after getting ejected from the Clippers’ Game 2 loss to the Nuggets on Saturday.

Now, the league is having its say.

NBA:

LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has been fined $25,000 for verbal abuse of a game official, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident, for which Beverley was assessed two technical fouls and ejected, occurred with 1:04 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 110-101 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sept. 5

This is what you get with Beverley. His feistiness is why he has carved out an NBA career.

It also sometimes gets him fined.

LeBron James on not bringing kids to bubble: ‘This is not a kid-friendly place’

LeBron James with kids Zhuri James, Bronny James and Bryce Maximus James
Cassy Athena/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 7, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
LeBron James said he considered leaving the bubble numerous times, because, well, everyone there has.

NBA players got mental boosts with their families joining them at Disney World. LeBron’s wife, Savannah James, came to Orlando.

But their kids – Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri – stayed in Los Angeles.

Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group:

LeBron:

There’s nothing for them to do. I mean, I’ve got a 16-year-old. I mean, he’s going to sit in the bubble and do what? I’ve got a 13-year-old. He’s going to do what? Five-year-old girl, there’s nothing for her to do. The park isn’t open. I mean, there’s only so many times she can go to the pool. My kids are too adventurous, and they love to do so much stuff. It makes no sense for them to be here. There’s nothing for them to do here. Go outside. Come back in. Go outside. Come back in. They can stay in L.A., and they’re great. There’s literally nothing for them to do here. This is not a kid-friendly place. Let’s be honest.

That’s an aspect of bubble life that has been underdiscussed. NBA players are focused on playing in the playoffs. Games and preparation take up a significant portion of time. For family members, that’s a lot of downtime – especially for children.

So, while it’s certainly difficult for LeBron and Savannah to be away from their kids, there’s certainly logic and care behind their choice.

However, I’d prefer to believe LeBron didn’t invite his kids only because he was bitter about Bryce’s spot-on impersonation of the Lakers star:

LeBron James moves into second all-time for playoff three pointers made

LeBron three pointers
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 7, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
LeBron James is not the shooter Ray Allen was. It’s not particularly close.

Longevity, however, can help one climb the NBA’s all-time lists.

LeBron hit one three all game Sunday, late in the second quarter over James Harden (LeBron missed his other four attempts).

That one make, however, moved LeBron past Allen on the NBA’s all-time three-pointers made in the playoffs list.

LeBron is at 386, Allen is at 385. A few of those from Allen helped LeBron win a title in Miami.

On top of the list is Stephen Curry at 470. LeBron may be ageless, but he’s not playing long enough to catch Curry. Not even close. Klay Thompson is fourth on that list and may pass Allen and LeBron eventually.

Still, it speaks to LeBron’s game and just how many playoff games he’s been in (246 over 17 years) that he is now second on the three-pointers made list.