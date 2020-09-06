Giannis Antetokounmpo warms up ankle, plans to play in Game 4

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Giannis Antetokounmpo tested out the ankle he injured, going through warmups before Game 4 Sunday afternoon, and he plans to play on it according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (right ankle sprain) is planning to play in Game 4 today vs. Miami, sources tell ESPN. (Tip is on ABC, 3:30 PM ET) — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 6, 2020

The team, trying to keep its cards close to its vest, has not made that official. Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said no decision has been made on if the reigning MVP will play. It will be a game-time call.

“He’s warming up, testing it. A decision’s yet to be made,” Budenholzer said, via Matt Velazquez of the Journal-Sentinel.

Mike Budenholzer says no decision has been made yet on Giannis Antetokounmpo's ankle and availability. "He's giving it everything he can," Budenholzer said. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) September 6, 2020

Antetokounmpo tweaked his ankle in the first quarter against the Heat Friday.

He stayed in the game after getting medical clearance form the Milwaukee training staff. However, Antetokounmpo clearly was slowed by the injury, he was blown by on defense and settling for more jumpers on offense, not attacking the rim as he is known. He’s been hesitant all series against the physical, aggressive Heat defense, but this made things worse.

Of course, after the game Antetokounmpo said he could play more than 34 minutes Mike Budenholzer used him in Game 3. But that’s what he’d always say, no matter how bad the injury.

With the Bucks’ season on the line — and the vultures circling the team — the Greek Freak was going to play if at all possible.