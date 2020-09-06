Antetokounmpo leaves game
Giannis Antetokounmpo out for game after re-injuring sprained ankle

By Kurt HelinSep 6, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT
Injured ankle or no, Giannis Antetokounmpo was not going to let Milwaukee go down in Game 4 without a fight. He came out trying to put the team on his back and in the first quarter and had 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting.

Then, early in the second quarter, Antetokounmpo stepped on the heel of Andre Iguodala trying to get around him on a drive, yelled and went to the ground, grabbing his right ankle (the same one he tweaked in Game 3). It was a scary moment.

Antetokounmpo is out for the rest of the game, the Bucks announced. There are no further details on his injury.

Antetokounmpo stayed in the game to shoot the free throws — allowing him to return if he is able — the Bucks immediately fouled to get him out of the game. He limped straight back to the locker room for treatment.

The Bucks were up by one when he was injured, and that was because Antetokounmpo had come out trying to carry his team to a win. Milwaukee was up 50-48 at the half. The Heat lead the series 3-0.

With a comeback in the series highly unlikely — no NBA team has ever come back from 0-3 down in a series — there was no motivation for the Bucks to push Antetokounmpo to get back on the court.

Giannis Antetokounmpo warms up ankle, plans to play in Game 4

By Kurt HelinSep 6, 2020, 2:33 PM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo tested out the ankle he injured, going through warmups before Game 4 Sunday afternoon, and he plans to play on it according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The team, trying to keep its cards close to its vest, has not made that official. Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said no decision has been made on if the reigning MVP will play. It will be a game-time call.

“He’s warming up, testing it. A decision’s yet to be made,” Budenholzer said, via Matt Velazquez of the Journal-Sentinel.

Antetokounmpo tweaked his ankle in the first quarter against the Heat Friday.

He stayed in the game after getting medical clearance form the Milwaukee training staff. However, Antetokounmpo clearly was slowed by the injury, he was blown by on defense and settling for more jumpers on offense, not attacking the rim as he is known. He’s been hesitant all series against the physical, aggressive Heat defense, but this made things worse.

Of course, after the game Antetokounmpo said he could play more than 34 minutes Mike Budenholzer used him in Game 3. But that’s what he’d always say, no matter how bad the injury.

With the Bucks’ season on the line — and the vultures circling the team — the Greek Freak was going to play if at all possible.

Nikola Jokic: ‘I’m patient because I cannot really run fast’

By Kurt HelinSep 6, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Denver’s Nikola Jokic embodies the John Wooden saying, “be quick, don’t hurry.”

It was evident in the Nuggets’ Game 2 win against the Clippers to even that series, where Jokic had 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting, he hit four threes, plus had 18 rebounds and four assists. The Jamal Murray/Jokic pick-and-roll was a puzzle the Clippers could not solve. All of it done at Jokic’s own pace. After the game, he was asked about him being patient on the court and The Joker went for the joke, via Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

“I’m patient because I cannot really run fast,” he said. “That’s my only option.”

Let’s just say Jokic is not an explosive athlete by NBA standards. But he is patient, he is unhurried, he’s smart, and he finds his spaces that way.

The Clippers felt after the game they just let Nikola Jokic get comfortable, and then it was all downhill.

“He’s one of the better offensive players in this league, and you know, he got a lot of moves and can shoot it from outside,” Clippers’ big man Ivica Zubac said after the loss. “But you know, I didn’t start out the game right defensively. I allowed them to get the ball easy in the post. I was not physical with him like I’m supposed to…

“Overall, I didn’t do a good job defensively tonight, and you know, I’m going to watch the film and see where I can get better and I’m going to bring it next game.”

It’s not all on Zubac to defend Jokic, he’s too good. It’s a team effort. But if he gets comfortable and puts up 26 and 18 again next game, the Clippers are going to be chasing down the Nuggets in the playoffs.

Daryl Morey says re-signing Mike D’Antoni Houston’s top off-season priority

Mike D'Antoni Rockets
By Kurt HelinSep 6, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
After a contract dispute that left Mike D’Antoni a lame-duck coach heading into this season, the buzz around the league is he would be gone after the season. D’Antoni has played it down, but the rumors (and talk of possible replacements) have not stopped.

As the Rockets prepare to face the Lakers in Game 3 of their series, Rockets GM Daryl Morey told Mark Medina of the USA Today his top priority this offseason is to bring D’Antoni back.

“It’s probably No. 1 That’s a fair way to put it,” Morey told USA TODAY Sports. “We have all our key players signed. I think Mike coming back is super important.”

Of course Morey said that, to say anything else would have meant bigger headlines and a real distraction at a time the team needs to be focused. He also may want D’Antoni back, the innovative coach is perfect for the Rockets’ small-ball system.

It also may not be Morey’s call. It is owner Tilman Fertitta who has to work out a new deal with his coach, and that has been where things have hit the wall before. Rumors of a front office overhaul coming in Houston have circulated since before Morey Tweeted about Hong Kong protesters.

What direction the Rockets go this off-season — other than keeping James Harden at the heart of everything on the court — up in the air.

Some of it will depend on what happens in this series against the Lakers and how Fertitta — seen as an owner who can be swung by his emotion — reacts. That is another unknown in a long list for the Rockets.

Heat center Meyers Leonard: ‘We have the best player in this series’

Heat star Jimmy Butler and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo
By Dan FeldmanSep 6, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
The Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo, who’s reigning MVP, near lock to repeat as MVP and 2020 Defensive Player of the Year.

The Heat have Jimmy Butler.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Meyers Leonard is obviously trying to be provocative.

He’s also right. Butler has soundly outperformed Antetokounmpo in this series.

Butler has scored with high volume and even higher efficiency. Butler has controlled Miami’s offensive flow. Butler has played sharp defense and made winning plays all over the floor.

To be fair, some of this is about expectations. Antetokounmpo is still averaging 23 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists per game in this second-round series. But it’s not just about Antetokounmpo falling below his regular-season standards. He has too often looked uncomfortable offensively, and the Heat are finding shots in spaces Antetokounmpo can’t disrupt as a help defender.

The series isn’t over, and Antetokounmpo could still wind up the best player in it. But with Milwaukee down 3-0, time is running out – especially with Antetokounmpo hobbled.