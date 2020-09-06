Giannis Antetokounmpo out for game after re-injuring sprained ankle

Injured ankle or no, Giannis Antetokounmpo was not going to let Milwaukee go down in Game 4 without a fight. He came out trying to put the team on his back and in the first quarter and had 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting.

Then, early in the second quarter, Antetokounmpo stepped on the heel of Andre Iguodala trying to get around him on a drive, yelled and went to the ground, grabbing his right ankle (the same one he tweaked in Game 3). It was a scary moment.

Giannis Antetokounmpo re-injured his ankle and after shooting two free throws, left the court. pic.twitter.com/CUNpWnrVKH — ESPN (@espn) September 6, 2020

Antetokounmpo is out for the rest of the game, the Bucks announced. There are no further details on his injury.

Antetokounmpo stayed in the game to shoot the free throws — allowing him to return if he is able — the Bucks immediately fouled to get him out of the game. He limped straight back to the locker room for treatment.

The Bucks were up by one when he was injured, and that was because Antetokounmpo had come out trying to carry his team to a win. Milwaukee was up 50-48 at the half. The Heat lead the series 3-0.

With a comeback in the series highly unlikely — no NBA team has ever come back from 0-3 down in a series — there was no motivation for the Bucks to push Antetokounmpo to get back on the court.