Denver’s Nikola Jokic questionable for Game 3 with wrist sprain

Nikola Jokic may not have been fast, but he was a beast in Denver’s Game 2 win over the Clippers, scoring 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting, he hit four threes, plus had 18 rebounds and four assists. He was critical to the Nuggets tying up the series at 1-1.

He may not be there for Denver in Game 3 — the team has listed Jokic as questionable due to a right wrist sprain.

The Nuggets have played teams close to even with Jokic not on the court so far during the playoffs. During the regular season, Denver was -2.2 per 100 possessions without him.

However, not having him to balance the offense and let the plethora of Clippers wing defenders — Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Beverley, Marcus Morris — load up on Jamal Murray would be an issue.

It’s the playoffs, if Jokic can play he will. But right now that is up in the air.