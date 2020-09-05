Boston Toronto
Three Takeaways from Toronto tying series with Boston 2-2

By Kurt HelinSep 5, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT
Now we have a series.

This looked and felt like the hard-fought playoff series everyone (including fans of both teams) expected before it tipped off — intense and physical defenses throwing off usually strong offensive players.

It wasn’t pretty, but it was fun to watch. It was dramatic. It was playoff basketball.

Toronto got the 100-93 win to even the series at 2-2. The critical Game 5 is Monday night.

Here are the three key takeaways from this game

1) Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam defined Toronto’s win

This was the game the Raptors needed from their stars.

Pascal Siakam had his best game of the series. It wasn’t just that he scored 23 points; it’s that he finally showed confidence in attacking and scoring over and around Jayson Tatum. Siakam was 17-of-47 through the first three games of the series, and he was unable to punish mismatches that were set up for him against Kemba Walker and others. Not in Game 4. Siakam was attacking, getting to the line, and looking like the guy the Raptors want to build around — the guy Toronto needs to win this series.

Kyle Lowry was everywhere influencing the game — drawing offensive fouls (like a critical late one on Jayson Tatum), diving on the floor, being a floor general on offense — and he shaped the game despite a rough offensive night. He finished with 22 points on 5-of-16 shooting, not lights out but he got the job done. Toronto does not win without this kind of all-around effort from their veteran point guard.

Toronto got 62 points combined out of Lowry, Siakam, and Fred VanVleet, close to their season average (60) and what the Raptors need out of them in terms of points and shot creation.

2) Toronto found its three-point shot

The Raptors were 17-of-44 from three, 38.6%, and while that may not be peak Curry era Warriors good, it was much better than they had been. It contrasted with a Celtics team that was 7-of-35 from three (20%).

Toronto found it’s jump shot in general and was +30 outside the paint in this game after having been dominated in that category all series.

It sounds simplistic, but it’s true: Toronto needs to make tough shots against a good defense, and for the first time this series they did it for an entire game. Continue that and they will advance.

3) Boston defended, got into the paint, just didn’t hit threes

Don’t look for Brad Stevens to be making radical adjustments after losing two straight.

Boston’s gameplan for Saturday was strong, but it’s still a make or miss league and Boston was 5-of-35 from three, with Jaylen Brown starting 0-of-9 before hitting a couple late. Boston got into the paint and dominated inside, but their offense needs the three to fall.

Boston lost one game on a crazy OG Anunoby shot. They lost another because of cold shooting. The Celtics were frustrated, but it’s not a matter of strategy. It’s just execution, as Kemba Walker said postgame.

Boston needs that intensity in Game 5. Toronto lost the first two games to Milwaukee last playoffs and swept the next four. Boston does not want to follow that path.

Gordon Hayward back in bubble, will not play “anytime soon”

By Kurt HelinSep 5, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT
Gordon Hayward is back.

In the bubble. He’ll soon be cheering on his teammates from the sidelines, but he’s not going to be playing.

Celtics’ coach Brad Stevens announced it during his pregame media availability on Saturday.

Hayward suffered a nasty Grade III ankle sprain during Boston’s first playoff game, a win over the 76ers. He is expected to miss at least a month.

Hayward also planned to leave the bubble for the birth of his child. Now he is ready to be back with his teammates as they go up against the defending champion Raptors.

Without Hayward on the court, Marcus Smart has taken on an expanded offensive role, Brad Wanamaker has provided some playmaking, and Semi Ojeleye is getting more run.

Giannis Antetokounmpo officially questionable for Game 4 vs. Heat

By Kurt HelinSep 5, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo said he could play more than 34 minutes Mike Budenholzer rolled him out in Game 3 vs. Heat. Instead, he could play zero minutes in Game 4.

Antetokounmpo tweaked his ankle during Game 3 and now is officially listed as questionable for Game 4 on Sunday.

Tim Reynolds of the AP says Antetokounmpo looked a little gimpy on Saturday.

Antetokounmpo tweaked his ankle in the first quarter against the Heat Friday.

He stayed in the game after getting medical clearance form the Milwaukee training staff, but he did not move the same way. He was blown by on defense and settling for more jumpers on offense, not attacking the rim as he is known. Miami’s physical, aggressive, smart defense adds to Antetokounmpo’s problems.

If this were February and standard regular-season game, Antetokounmpo would sit. No question.

But with the Bucks’ season on the line — and the vultures circling the team — expect him to play.

How well he plays will determine if there is a Game 5.

Lakers moving Anthony Davis to center no silver bullet vs. Rockets

By Kurt HelinSep 5, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT
Early in the fourth quarter, when Houston was starting to pull away from the L.A. Lakers, there was a possession where LeBron James got the ball out top, drove into a crowded paint — four Rockets and two Lakers — then, in frustration, gestured and yelled to his teammates “there’s no spacing.”

The Lakers offense was gummed much of Game 1 against the Rockets, the lane felt clogged, Anthony Davis and others could not post up (harder to do against the Rockets defenders than many realize), and the Lakers 28.9% shooting from three did not make Houston pay for collapsing. LeBron is right, the Lakers need more spacing.

Just don’t assume playing Anthony Davis more at center is the easy answer.

Fans and media jumped on the idea that the Lakers were simply better — and better suited for this series — with more Davis at the five and less JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard. Anyone who has watched the Lakers closely all season will tell you AD at the five has not been a simple answer all season — and it is not now.

While the Lakers had good lineups with Davis at the five, overall they were not better. That carried over to Game 1. Here are some stats, via the fantastic John Schuhmann of NBA.com.

• LeBron was on the court with Davis at the five for 15.7 minutes in Game 1, the Lakers were -10 in those minutes.
• This is not a new trend. During the regular season, Davis played the five for 40% of his minutes and the Lakers offense was worse but the defense was better.
• Again via Schuhmann, the Lakers shot 37.6% from three with Davis at the four, and 30.7% when he was at center this season. That may be random statistical noise, but it’s lasted all season and into the playoffs.

Frank Vogel and his all-star lineup of assistants need to figure out what was execution problems in Game 1 — 17 turnovers, 13 live ball, leading to 27 Rockets’ points — and what are matchup issues that need adjustment. Far less Rajon Rondo would be an excellent place to start (Vogel leaning heavily on him and having LeBron off-ball more for Game 1 was a massive blunder).

Everything is connected. Having Davis at center will not matter if Laker perimeter defenders are playing matador as James Harden and Russell Westbrook drive into the lane (and there was a lot of that in Game 1). The Lakers cannot send Harden to the line 11 times in the first half alone, as they did in Game 1.

None of this will matter if the Lakers also don’t knock down their threes. The Lakers are an outstanding transition team, but the Rockets got defenders back and formed a wall in front of LeBron (or whoever was the ball handler) and that left kick-outs for wide-open threes. That the Lakers missed. The Lakers are not a great shooting team, but they can’t be shooting under 30% from three and win this series. The Lakers cannot just trade twos for threes and win.

Davis at center can be a good thing for the Lakers, but it doesn’t solve their shooting problem (as noted above, they were worse from three with him at the five) and it doesn’t get their perimeter defenders moving their feet. That is just execution.

The Lakers lacked execution and lost Game 1 to the Trail Blazers, then bounced back and looked as good as anyone in the bubble the next few games. It was a team turnaround. It has to be again for the Lakers to bounce back.

Just moving Anthony Davis to center is no silver bullet.

Montrezl Harrell dedicates Sixth Man of Year award to grandmother

By Kurt HelinSep 5, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Montrez Harrell bolted from Orlando and the NBA’s restart bubble to be with his ailing grandmother, someone he was incredibly close to and who inspired him. She passed away late last month. He eventually returned to the bubble and joined up with a Clippers team just hitting its stride, but thoughts of his grandmother are never far away for Harrell.

When Harrell was named Sixth Man of the Year on Friday, he dedicated the award to his grandmother.

“This is for my grandmother, who is not here with me today and isn’t going to be able to see this,” Harrell said in a zoom press conference. “She isn’t going to be able to see me do something that she instilled in me as a young child, a game that she brought to my attention as a young man and I fell in love with and worked my tail off at.”

He said he and his grandmother had talked about this day.

“It’s definitely something that we talked about because I was blessed to be in [the Sixth Man] conversation last year, and we seen how it unfolded…” Harrell said. “We definitely talked about it, and she told me that this year was going to be my year. It’s tough. It’s tough. I went back to my room and contemplated having my talks one-on-one with her because we’ve had these talks and she told me that I was going to win it this year, that this year was going to be my year…

“It just hurts that I’m not able to take it home to her.”

Harrell earned 58 of the 100 first-place votes from select media members, and he finished in front of Oklahoma’s Dennis Schroder, who was second. After them, there was a considerable drop off to third place, which was Harrell’s Clippers’ teammate and pick-and-roll partner Lou Williams.

“He’s a proven legend,” Harrell said while wearing a T-shirt with a picture of Lou Williams on it. “He’s won this award numerous times. And like I said, I’m just grateful to be around him and just learn and see the type of player he’s become and just learned how he was able to blossom in this role… just being around him and soaking all that knowledge up has been a tremendous honor.”

Harrell, Williams, and the rest of the Clippers take the court for Game 2 of their series against Denver Saturday night.

 

 

 