Speedy small-ball Rockets run past Lakers to 112-97 Game 1 win

By Kurt HelinSep 5, 2020, 1:01 AM EDT
It wasn’t the three-ball that doomed the Lakers — the Rockets made just 14 threes on the night.

It was quickness and penetration — Houston’s guards got into the lane all night and broke down the Lakers’ defense. James Harden and Russell Westbrook got wherever they wanted to be on the court and combined for 30 points in the paint by themselves. The Lakers’ defense was flat-footed and the communication was poor.

“There’s no way you can simulate that speed,” LeBron James said postgame.

The Rockets, bringing the energy of a seven-game series with them to the next round, rolled the Lakers late and ran away to a 112-97 win. Houston now leads the series 1-0 with Game 2 on Sunday.

A look at the Rockets shot chart for the game — and how often they got into the paint — sums up the Lakers’ problems.

The Lakers’ problems were not all on one end.

The Lakers have not been a good or consistent shooting team all season, while the small ball Rockets have been better defensively than expected in the bubble. The result of that was the Rockets holding the Lakers to 42.2% shooting overall and 28.9% from three.

“In the second half, [our] defense was right on point,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said after the game. “Made them work for every shot, every point, and that’s what we want to do. That and keep them out of transition.”

The Rockets also forced 15 turnovers, many of them live ball, which let the Rockets get out in transition and convert those turnovers to 27 points.

Harden was hot early and had 25 of his 36 in the first half. Westbrook finished with 24 points, Eric Gordon with 23.

Anthony Davis, who tore up Portland last round and was primed for a big series against the undersized Rockets, had 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting but did not dominate the Rockets inside. LeBron had 20 points and maybe the dunk of the bubble so far.

Too many people look at the small Rockets and think teams should just go 1990s ball on them, bully them inside and run old-school postups. That doesn’t work — P.J. Tucker is a strong post defender. As is Harden. The Rockets do not allow long entry passes into the post, they pick those off. Teams have to match the Rockets and have movement to thrive inside, the Lakers were flat and watching all game.

The Lakers got Rajon Rondo back and one of Frank Vogels’ big mistakes was throwing him back into the lineup for heavy minutes. He was 3-of-9 shooting, had as many turnovers as assists, and was repeatedly torched defensively. Vogel stuck with him. Vogel ran a lot of lineups that didn’t work out there.

The Lakers lost Game 1 against Portland and bounced back to sweep the rest of the series. One game means just one game. But the Lakers are going to need to make adjustments — and just flat-out shoot better — because the Rockets know who they are and are playing with confidence.

Jimmy Butler outscores Milwaukee in dominant fourth quarter, Miami leads series 3-0

By Kurt HelinSep 4, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT
Jimmy Butler 17, Milwaukee Bucks 13.

Giannis Antetokounmpo 4, Miami Heat 40.

Those are the fourth-quarter scoring numbers from Friday night. That was the ballgame. That is the series.

Those numbers above just scratch the surface of Miami’s fourth-quarter domination. Milwaukee scored 3 points in the final 5 minutes. In the final 4:20 of the game, the Bucks shot 0-of-10 from the floor, with seven of those misses from three.

Miami won the fourth 40-13 — the largest fourth-quarter margin in NBA playoff history — and came from behind Friday night to win 115-100, giving them a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Bucks. No team in NBA history has ever come back from 3-0 down. Game 4 is Sunday.

This game may have been decided in the first quarter when Antetokounmpo tweaked his ankle. He stayed in the game and had a medical clearance form the Milwaukee training staff, but he did not move the same way, getting blown by on defense and settling for more jumpers on offense.

Antetokounmpo once again played fewer than 35 minutes — in a must-win game for Milwaukee — and after the game Bucks’ coach Mike Budenholzer said the injury did not impact the way he used the reigning (and soon to be two-time) MVP. That’s a problem. Khris Middleton, the other Bucks’ All-Star, played 36 minutes.

“If you’re going as hard as these guys are in a playoff game, 35-36 [minutes] I think that’s pushing the ceiling,” Budenholzer said postgame.

That’s going to be gasoline on the fire for Milwaukee and Budenholzer critics. Budenholzer told James Herbert of CBS Sports, when asked about playoff adjustments earlier in the season, “We kind of do what we do, and hopefully that’s good enough.” What the Bucks do undoubtedly good, the Bucks have been the best team in the NBA for two-straight regular seasons playing their style. Budenholzer noted the Bucks had won six quarters in a row before the fourth quarter of Game 3.

But when you lose the fourth quarter by 27, none of the rest of it matters. It seems there is no “Plan B” with Milwaukee, even when it is clear Plan A is failing.

Milwaukee’s problems go beyond a coach unwilling to adjust (something he got from Gregg Popovich, who is not a guy to make radical playoff adjustments either).

The Bucks have not been efficient scorers against the athletic, swarming Heat defense. Antetokounmpo had 21 points but needed 21 shots to get there; Miami continues to do a great job building a wall in front of him. Middleton had 18 points on 16 shots. Eric Bledsoe had just 9 points. The only Milwaukee player knocking it down most of the game was Brook Lopez, who had 22. The Bucks players are not stepping up.

Jimmy Butler is, he had 30 points. Bam Adebayo had 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Jae Crowder had 17 and hit five threes. The Heat put up an offensive rating of 116.2 against the best defense in the NBA.

The Bucks offensive rating in Game 3 was 102, which is 9.9 behind their season average.

This series is all but over, and the autopsy of the Bucks season — and the speculation about the future of Antetokounmpo, who can sign a supermax contract extension with Milwaukee this offseason — is just beginning.

But there is one more game Sunday between these two teams. At this point, it looks to be the Bucks’ final game of the playoffs. Miami has been clearly the better team this season and is headed to the conference finals.

Rumor: Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t want to be face of NBA until he wins title

By Kurt HelinSep 4, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT
Who are the faces of the NBA? LeBron James for sure. Stephen Curry. James Harden. Kevin Durant. Zion Williamson is fast moving up that list even after missing much of his rookie season.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo on that list? He was second in jersey sales the last year, he’s unquestionably popular, but he’s not front-and-center in marketing campaigns like Chris Paul or LeBron. Antetokounmpo doesn’t push himself that way, he’s not the same social media presence as LeBron or other stars.

Antetokounmpo is a private person with a tight inner circle, and that privacy has been seen as a reason he does not push himself to be the face of the NBA. However, it may be that Antetokounmpo doesn’t feel he’s earned that spotlight yet, ESPN’s well connected Kevin Arnovitz said on the Lowe Post Podcast with Zach Lowe (hat tip Real GM).

“Someone close to him told me… I’m like ‘Yeah, Giannis, it’s his nature to be private. He’s a little more Duncan-y in his approach to superstardom.”

“And they’re like ‘Yeah, that’s not really it.’

“And I said ‘What is it?’

“They’re like ‘He finds it unseemly to preen as the face of the league before you win a championship. Like it would be unconscionable for him to do that because it just is so not in his nature the idea that anybody would preen before they won a title.’

Does that mean if/when Antetokounmpo won a title he would take steps to increase his marketability? I tend to think Arnovitz is right, that the Greek Freak just has a little more Duncan/Kawhi in him.

Antetokounmpo’s privacy is one of the reasons the growing speculation around the league about what is next for him is just that — speculation. There is a sense that if the Bucks got bounced by the Heat in the second round — or do not reach the NBA Finals — it would open the door to him possibly leaving Milwaukee in 2021 as a free agent (maybe heading to Toronto or Miami). Nobody knows for sure. Milwaukee is his home, the only place he and his family have every lived safely, where Antetokounmpo’s partner and son live. But if he feels he can’t win there, all bets are off.

If Antetokounmpo wants to be the face of the NBA, it’s not completely about titles. But that certainly would help.

 

Nuggets coach Michael Malone: ‘Shame on you, NBA. This is crazy. I miss my family’

Nuggets coach Michael Malone
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 4, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT
Families are joining NBA players in the bubble.

Coaches – despite their lobbying – remain isolated from their families.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone sounds fed up.

Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group:

Malone:

This is day number 60, and the reason I bring that up is because the players have their families here, which they deserve, which is the right thing to do. The referees are allowed to bring one guest, which is great for the referees. But coaches – the coaches are not allowed to bring anybody. I say shame on you, NBA. This is crazy. I miss my family. And I think I speak for me. I speak for my coaches and probably all the coaches down here. Sixty days, and not having access and not being granted the privilege to have my family come here, to me, is criminal in nature. And that shouldn’t be. It shouldn’t be at all. So, I wanted to get that off my chest.

The NBA isn’t doing this just to be cruel. Limiting the number of people in the bubble is a key way to prevent coronavirus from infiltrating.

However, that’s obviously miserable for the coaches.

Finding the right balance between safety and comfort amid the coronavirus pandemic is not easy.

Unlike coaches, players and referees have collective bargaining agreements with the league. That helped them secure more favorable terms for reporting to the bubble.

Coaches have a union, too, though. This seems like a pertinent cause for the National Basketball Coaches Association. Pressure on the NBA – which Malone is applying – could prompt the league to bend.

Silver lining for Malone: The way Denver played in Game 1 against the Clippers, he might get re-united with his family soon.

It’s official: Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell wins Sixth Man of the Year

Clippers center Montrezl Harrell
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 4, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT
UPDATE: The NBA has made it official, Montrezl Harrell is the NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Harrell received 58 of the 100 first place voted from selected media members. Dennis Schroder of the Oklahoma City Thunder was second in the voting, with Harrell’s teammate Lou Williams a distant third.

——————————-

Clippers center Montrezl Harrell has dealt with a lot lately.

Hopefully, this brings him some joy.

Because he deserves it.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This snaps one trend and continues another.

Harrell is the first frontcourt player to win Sixth Man of the Year since Lamar Odom in 2011. The award has been dominated by scoring guards – James Harden, J.R. Smith, Jamal Crawford (twice), Lou Williams (thrice) and Eric Gordon.

Clippers have now won five of the last seven Sixth Man of the Year awards. Crawford won his last two (of three total) with L.A., and Williams was the reigning back-to-back Sixth Man of the Year.

Harrell finished a deserved third for this award last year. He since improved his individual scoring skill and defense, taking greater ownership in his off-the-bench partnership with Williams.

The 26-year-old Harrell will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Maybe he’ll sign somewhere he’ll start. Maybe he’ll stay with the Clippers and supplant Ivica Zubac. The recognition of this award will only bolster his options.

But right now, Harrell has a role that works extremely well for him.