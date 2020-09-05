NBA playoffs schedule 2020: Dates, times, matchups for all games

The NBA is deep into the second round, families have arrived in the bubble, and the intrigue is picking up. The 2020 NBA playoffs schedule is out, and changing, and we’ve got it.
Here are a few notes on the NBA playoffs schedule 2020:
• The NBA is continuing to push the pace to start the second round with two games a day.
• Games are played every other day in every series.
• The NBA has released an NBA Finals schedule to teams and their target is still a Sept. 30 Game 1.
Here is the NBA playoffs schedule 2020 (all times are Eastern):
SECOND ROUND
Eastern Conference
No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 3 Boston Celtics
Game 1: Celtics 112, Raptors 94
Game 2: Celtics 102, Raptors 99 (Boston leads series 2-0)
Game 3: Raptors 104, Celtics 103 (Boston leads series 2-1)
Game 4: Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Sept. 9, TBD (ESPN)
Game 7: Sept. 11, TBD (TNT)
No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 5 Miami Heat
Game 1: Heat 115, Bucks 104
Game 2: Heat 116, Bucks 114 (Miami leads series 2-0)
Game 3: Heat 115, Bucks 100 (Miami leads series 3-0)
Game 4: Sept. 6, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Game 5: Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Sept. 10, TBD (ESPN)
Game 7: Sept. 12, TBD (TNT)
Western Conference
No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 4 Houston Rockets
Game 1: Rockets 112, Lakers 97
Game 2: Sept. 6, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Game 3: Sept. 8, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Sept. 10, TBD (TNT)
Game 5: Sept. 12, TBD (ESPN)
Game 6: Sept. 14, TBD (TNT)
Game 7: Sept. 16, TBD (TNT)
No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 3 Denver Nuggets
Game 1: Clippers 120, Nuggets 97
Game 2: Sept. 5, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 3: Sept. 7, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Sept. 9, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 5: Sept. 11, TBD (TNT)
Game 6: Sept. 13, TBD (ESPN)
Game 7: Sept. 15, TBD (ESPN)
NBA playoffs schedule 2020: First Round results
Western Conference
No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers beat No. 8 Portland 4-1
No. 2 L.A. Clippers beat. No. 7 Dallas 4-2
No. 3 Denver beat. No. 6 Utah 4-3
No. 4 Houston beat No. 5 Oklahoma City 4-3
Eastern Conference
No. 1 Milwaukee beat No. 8 Orlando 4-1
No. 2 Toronto beat No. 7 Brooklyn 4-0
No. 3 Boston beat No. 6 Philadelphia 4-0
No. 5 Miami beat No. 4 Indiana 4-0