NBA playoffs schedule 2020: Dates, times, matchups for all games

By Kurt HelinSep 5, 2020, 12:22 PM EDT
The NBA is deep into the second round, families have arrived in the bubble, and the intrigue is picking up. The 2020 NBA playoffs schedule is out, and changing, and we’ve got it.

Here are a few notes on the NBA playoffs schedule 2020:

• The NBA is continuing to push the pace to start the second round with two games a day.
• Games are played every other day in every series.
• The NBA has released an NBA Finals schedule to teams and their target is still a Sept. 30 Game 1.

Here is the NBA playoffs schedule 2020 (all times are Eastern):

SECOND ROUND

Eastern Conference

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 3 Boston Celtics

Game 1: Celtics 112, Raptors 94
Game 2: Celtics 102, Raptors 99 (Boston leads series 2-0)
Game 3: Raptors 104, Celtics 103 (Boston leads series 2-1)
Game 4: Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Sept. 9, TBD (ESPN)
Game 7: Sept. 11, TBD (TNT)

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 5 Miami Heat

Game 1: Heat 115, Bucks 104
Game 2: Heat 116, Bucks 114 (Miami leads series 2-0)
Game 3: Heat 115, Bucks 100 (Miami leads series 3-0)
Game 4: Sept. 6, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Game 5: Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Sept. 10, TBD (ESPN)
Game 7: Sept. 12, TBD (TNT)

Western Conference

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 4 Houston Rockets

Game 1: Rockets 112, Lakers 97
Game 2: Sept. 6, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Game 3: Sept. 8, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Sept. 10, TBD (TNT)
Game 5: Sept. 12, TBD (ESPN)
Game 6: Sept. 14, TBD (TNT)
Game 7: Sept. 16, TBD (TNT)

No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 3 Denver Nuggets

Game 1: Clippers 120, Nuggets 97
Game 2: Sept. 5, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 3: Sept. 7, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Sept. 9, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 5: Sept. 11, TBD (TNT)
Game 6: Sept. 13, TBD (ESPN)
Game 7: Sept. 15, TBD (ESPN)

NBA playoffs schedule 2020: First Round results

Western Conference

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers beat No. 8 Portland 4-1

No. 2 L.A. Clippers beat. No. 7 Dallas 4-2

No. 3 Denver beat. No. 6 Utah 4-3

No. 4 Houston beat No. 5 Oklahoma City 4-3

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Milwaukee beat No. 8 Orlando 4-1

No. 2 Toronto beat No. 7 Brooklyn 4-0

No. 3 Boston beat No. 6 Philadelphia 4-0

No. 5 Miami beat No. 4 Indiana 4-0

Montrezl Harrell dedicates Sixth Man of Year award to grandmother

By Kurt HelinSep 5, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Montrez Harrell bolted from Orlando and the NBA’s restart bubble to be with his ailing grandmother, someone he was incredibly close to and who inspired him. She passed away late last month. He eventually returned to the bubble and joined up with a Clippers team just hitting its stride, but thoughts of his grandmother are never far away for Harrell.

When Harrell was named Sixth Man of the Year on Friday, he dedicated the award to his grandmother.

“This is for my grandmother, who is not here with me today and isn’t going to be able to see this,” Harrell said in a zoom press conference. “She isn’t going to be able to see me do something that she instilled in me as a young child, a game that she brought to my attention as a young man and I fell in love with and worked my tail off at.”

He said he and his grandmother had talked about this day.

“It’s definitely something that we talked about because I was blessed to be in [the Sixth Man] conversation last year, and we seen how it unfolded…” Harrell said. “We definitely talked about it, and she told me that this year was going to be my year. It’s tough. It’s tough. I went back to my room and contemplated having my talks one-on-one with her because we’ve had these talks and she told me that I was going to win it this year, that this year was going to be my year…

“It just hurts that I’m not able to take it home to her.”

Harrell earned 58 of the 100 first-place votes from select media members, and he finished in front of Oklahoma’s Dennis Schroder, who was second. After them, there was a considerable drop off to third place, which was Harrell’s Clippers’ teammate and pick-and-roll partner Lou Williams.

“He’s a proven legend,” Harrell said while wearing a T-shirt with a picture of Lou Williams on it. “He’s won this award numerous times. And like I said, I’m just grateful to be around him and just learn and see the type of player he’s become and just learned how he was able to blossom in this role… just being around him and soaking all that knowledge up has been a tremendous honor.”

Harrell, Williams, and the rest of the Clippers take the court for Game 2 of their series against Denver Saturday night.

 

 

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo: “I feel great. I could play more.”

By Kurt HelinSep 5, 2020, 12:19 PM EDT
“If you’re going as hard as these guys are in a playoff game, 35-36 [minutes] I think that’s pushing the ceiling.”

Those were the words Bucks’ coach Budenholzer postgame on Friday, just as NBA Twitter and pundits were taking him to the woodshed for playing Giannis Antetokounmpo only 34 minutes — and his other All-Star, Khris Middleton, 36 minutes — in a must-win Game 3. Milwaukee did not win and is now the No. 1 seed is on the brink of elimination in the second round.

Antetokounmpo was playing on a sore ankle tweaked in the first quarter, but could he have played more? Via Eric Woodyard of ESPN:

“I feel great,” Antetokounmpo said. “I could play more.”

Antetokounmpo should play more — but some of the Bucks’ failures fall on his shoulders, too. He has to do more with his minutes.

Budenholzer is coming under fire for not adjusting his style of play or his rotations. It’s not as simple as “just make some adjustments” — the Bucks had the best record in the NBA two straight season and the best defense in the league this year because their style of play works. The Bucks’ roster is built to play this way. They cannot abandon who they are and morph into something else on the fly. And it wasn’t Budenholzer who was missing layups and good-look threes when Milwaukee shot 0-of-10 in the final 4:20 of the game.

But there can be tweaks, ones the coach isn’t making. Like going away from Eric Bledsoe defending Jimmy Butler in the fourth when it is clear that’s not working. Or, playing the 25-year-old MVP more minutes (if his ankle can handle it).

To rise to the level Antetokounmpo wants to be at, he has to take over games like Friday and get his team a win. The Heat have built a wall in front of Antetokounmpo preventing him from getting to the rim, and he has responded by shooting 5-of-27 (18.5%) outside the restricted area in the series. If he cannot make the Heat pay with an occasional midrange jumper that falls (let alone a three) then the Bucks offense breaks down. Brook Lopez and Middleton are the shooters around Antetokounmpo, but he has to be a threat, too.

That said, the Greek Freak should be on the court more to have that chance.

 

Miami Heat frustrated after mayor rejects using arena as voting center

Miami voting
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 5, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Atlanta. Brooklyn. Charlotte. Cleveland. Dallas. Detroit. Houston. Golden State. Indiana. Los Angeles. Milwaukee. New York. Oklahoma City. Orlando. Phoenix. Sacramento. San Antonio. Utah. Washington.

The NBA arenas in all of those cities will be a voting center on election day or an early voting site.

Not Miami. The mayor of Miami-Dade Carlos Gimenez — a Republican candidate for Congress in November — rejected using the AmericanAirlines Arena to go with another location. The Miami Heat were angry and released this statement.

“To say we are disappointed is an understatement. But to the extent that forces involved in making this decision think this will quiet our voice on the importance of voting, they should know we will not be deterred.”

Getting people registered and out to vote — and pushing back against voter suppression tactics — has been a goal of LeBron Jamesorganization “More than A Vote.” That has included a push to use NBA arenas as voting centers. Two-thirds of NBA team arenas are doing just that.

Miami’s mayor chose another location, citing that AmericanAirlines Arena will be busy most years at this time with NBA games. Those, however, could be scheduled around an election.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was asked about this and echoed the organization’s frustration before his team went out and won Game 3 of their series against the Bucks.

“It’s a little bit of a surprise. We thought that we were on the goal line to be able to get it done, and we had really worked with the county to check all the boxes that they seemingly wanted checked,” he said. “It would have been a perfect place.

“But I will promise you this: This is not going to stop us. We’re going to get involved one way or the other. We’re just going to strategize, recalibrate, figure out what step we can take from here,” he said. “That’s with or without the county. It’s just really disappointing that that’s the decision they made.”

The Heat organization will continue work to turn out voters in November.

Pelicans owner Gayle Benson cleared after coronavirus diagnosis

Pelicans owner Gayle Benson
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 5, 2020, 7:55 AM EDT
Pelicans owner Gayle Benson tested positive for coronavirus.

Good news.

WDSU:

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has been cleared by doctors after battling COVID-19 and has returned to the campus the two pro franchises share in Metairie.

Benson, 73, was not hospitalized and recovered from the coronavirus at her Uptown home.

The Pelicans are undergoing a coaching search – the type of big decision that usually includes ownership involvement.