Miami voting
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Miami Heat frustrated after mayor rejects using arena as voting center

By Kurt HelinSep 5, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Atlanta. Brooklyn. Charlotte. Cleveland. Dallas. Detroit. Houston. Golden State. Indiana. Los Angeles. Milwaukee. New York. Oklahoma City. Orlando. Phoenix. Sacramento. San Antonio. Utah. Washington.

The NBA arenas in all of those cities will be a voting center on election day or an early voting site.

Not Miami. The mayor of Miami-Dade Carlos Gimenez — a Republican candidate for Congress in November — rejected using the AmericanAirlines Arena to go with another location. The Miami Heat were angry and released this statement.

“To say we are disappointed is an understatement. But to the extent that forces involved in making this decision think this will quiet our voice on the importance of voting, they should know we will not be deterred.”

Getting people registered and out to vote — and pushing back against voter suppression tactics — has been a goal of LeBron Jamesorganization “More than A Vote.” That has included a push to use NBA arenas as voting centers. Two-thirds of NBA team arenas are doing just that.

Miami’s mayor chose another location, citing that AmericanAirlines Arena will be busy most years at this time with NBA games. Those, however, could be scheduled around an election.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was asked about this and echoed the organization’s frustration before his team went out and won Game 3 of their series against the Bucks.

“It’s a little bit of a surprise. We thought that we were on the goal line to be able to get it done, and we had really worked with the county to check all the boxes that they seemingly wanted checked,” he said. “It would have been a perfect place.

“But I will promise you this: This is not going to stop us. We’re going to get involved one way or the other. We’re just going to strategize, recalibrate, figure out what step we can take from here,” he said. “That’s with or without the county. It’s just really disappointing that that’s the decision they made.”

The Heat organization will continue work to turn out voters in November.

Pelicans owner Gayle Benson cleared after coronavirus diagnosis

Pelicans owner Gayle Benson
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 5, 2020, 7:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Pelicans owner Gayle Benson tested positive for coronavirus.

Good news.

WDSU:

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has been cleared by doctors after battling COVID-19 and has returned to the campus the two pro franchises share in Metairie.

Benson, 73, was not hospitalized and recovered from the coronavirus at her Uptown home.

The Pelicans are undergoing a coaching search – the type of big decision that usually includes ownership involvement.

Speedy small-ball Rockets run past Lakers to 112-97 Game 1 win

By Kurt HelinSep 5, 2020, 1:01 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It wasn’t the three-ball that doomed the Lakers — the Rockets made just 14 threes on the night.

It was quickness and penetration — Houston’s guards got into the lane all night and broke down the Lakers’ defense. James Harden and Russell Westbrook got wherever they wanted to be on the court and combined for 30 points in the paint by themselves. The Lakers’ defense was flat-footed and the communication was poor.

“There’s no way you can simulate that speed,” LeBron James said postgame.

The Rockets, bringing the energy of a seven-game series with them to the next round, rolled the Lakers late and ran away to a 112-97 win. Houston now leads the series 1-0 with Game 2 on Sunday.

A look at the Rockets shot chart for the game — and how often they got into the paint — sums up the Lakers’ problems.

The Lakers’ problems were not all on one end.

The Lakers have not been a good or consistent shooting team all season, while the small ball Rockets have been better defensively than expected in the bubble. The result of that was the Rockets holding the Lakers to 42.2% shooting overall and 28.9% from three.

“In the second half, [our] defense was right on point,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said after the game. “Made them work for every shot, every point, and that’s what we want to do. That and keep them out of transition.”

The Rockets also forced 15 turnovers, many of them live ball, which let the Rockets get out in transition and convert those turnovers to 27 points.

Harden was hot early and had 25 of his 36 in the first half. Westbrook finished with 24 points, Eric Gordon with 23.

Anthony Davis, who tore up Portland last round and was primed for a big series against the undersized Rockets, had 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting but did not dominate the Rockets inside. LeBron had 20 points and maybe the dunk of the bubble so far.

Too many people look at the small Rockets and think teams should just go 1990s ball on them, bully them inside and run old-school postups. That doesn’t work — P.J. Tucker is a strong post defender. As is Harden. The Rockets do not allow long entry passes into the post, they pick those off. Teams have to match the Rockets and have movement to thrive inside, the Lakers were flat and watching all game.

The Lakers got Rajon Rondo back and one of Frank Vogels’ big mistakes was throwing him back into the lineup for heavy minutes. He was 3-of-9 shooting, had as many turnovers as assists, and was repeatedly torched defensively. Vogel stuck with him. Vogel ran a lot of lineups that didn’t work out there.

The Lakers lost Game 1 against Portland and bounced back to sweep the rest of the series. One game means just one game. But the Lakers are going to need to make adjustments — and just flat-out shoot better — because the Rockets know who they are and are playing with confidence.

Jimmy Butler outscores Milwaukee in dominant fourth quarter, Miami leads series 3-0

By Kurt HelinSep 4, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jimmy Butler 17, Milwaukee Bucks 13.

Giannis Antetokounmpo 4, Miami Heat 40.

Those are the fourth-quarter scoring numbers from Friday night. That was the ballgame. That is the series.

Those numbers above just scratch the surface of Miami’s fourth-quarter domination — the Heat trailed by 12 entering the quarter and won by 15. Milwaukee scored 3 points in the final 5 minutes. In the final 4:20 of the game, the Bucks shot 0-of-10 from the floor, with seven of those misses from three.

Miami won the fourth 40-13 — the largest fourth-quarter margin in NBA playoff history — and came from behind Friday night to win 115-100, giving them a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Bucks. No team in NBA history has ever come back from 3-0 down. Game 4 is Sunday.

This game may have been decided in the first quarter when Antetokounmpo tweaked his ankle. He stayed in the game and had a medical clearance form the Milwaukee training staff, but he did not move the same way, getting blown by on defense and settling for more jumpers on offense.

Antetokounmpo once again played fewer than 35 minutes — in a must-win game for Milwaukee — and after the game Bucks’ coach Mike Budenholzer said the injury did not impact the way he used the reigning (and soon to be two-time) MVP. That’s a problem. Khris Middleton, the other Bucks’ All-Star, played 36 minutes.

“If you’re going as hard as these guys are in a playoff game, 35-36 [minutes] I think that’s pushing the ceiling,” Budenholzer said postgame.

That’s going to be gasoline on the fire for Milwaukee and Budenholzer critics. Budenholzer told James Herbert of CBS Sports, when asked about playoff adjustments earlier in the season, “We kind of do what we do, and hopefully that’s good enough.” What the Bucks do undoubtedly good, the Bucks have been the best team in the NBA for two-straight regular seasons playing their style. Budenholzer noted the Bucks had won six quarters in a row before the fourth quarter of Game 3.

But when you lose the fourth quarter by 27, none of the rest of it matters. It seems there is no “Plan B” with Milwaukee, even when it is clear Plan A is failing.

Milwaukee’s problems go beyond a coach unwilling to adjust (something he got from Gregg Popovich, who is not a guy to make radical playoff adjustments either).

The Bucks have not been efficient scorers against the athletic, swarming Heat defense. Antetokounmpo had 21 points but needed 21 shots to get there; Miami continues to do a great job building a wall in front of him. Middleton had 18 points on 16 shots. Eric Bledsoe had just 9 points. The only Milwaukee player knocking it down most of the game was Brook Lopez, who had 22. The Bucks players are not stepping up.

Jimmy Butler is, he had 30 points. Bam Adebayo had 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Jae Crowder had 17 and hit five threes. The Heat put up an offensive rating of 116.2 against the best defense in the NBA.

The Bucks offensive rating in Game 3 was 102, which is 9.9 behind their season average.

This series is all but over, and the autopsy of the Bucks season — and the speculation about the future of Antetokounmpo, who can sign a supermax contract extension with Milwaukee this offseason — is just beginning.

But there is one more game Sunday between these two teams. At this point, it looks to be the Bucks’ final game of the playoffs. Miami has been clearly the better team this season and is headed to the conference finals.

Rumor: Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t want to be face of NBA until he wins title

By Kurt HelinSep 4, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Who are the faces of the NBA? LeBron James for sure. Stephen Curry. James Harden. Kevin Durant. Zion Williamson is fast moving up that list even after missing much of his rookie season.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo on that list? He was second in jersey sales the last year, he’s unquestionably popular, but he’s not front-and-center in marketing campaigns like Chris Paul or LeBron. Antetokounmpo doesn’t push himself that way, he’s not the same social media presence as LeBron or other stars.

Antetokounmpo is a private person with a tight inner circle, and that privacy has been seen as a reason he does not push himself to be the face of the NBA. However, it may be that Antetokounmpo doesn’t feel he’s earned that spotlight yet, ESPN’s well connected Kevin Arnovitz said on the Lowe Post Podcast with Zach Lowe (hat tip Real GM).

“Someone close to him told me… I’m like ‘Yeah, Giannis, it’s his nature to be private. He’s a little more Duncan-y in his approach to superstardom.”

“And they’re like ‘Yeah, that’s not really it.’

“And I said ‘What is it?’

“They’re like ‘He finds it unseemly to preen as the face of the league before you win a championship. Like it would be unconscionable for him to do that because it just is so not in his nature the idea that anybody would preen before they won a title.’

Does that mean if/when Antetokounmpo won a title he would take steps to increase his marketability? I tend to think Arnovitz is right, that the Greek Freak just has a little more Duncan/Kawhi in him.

Antetokounmpo’s privacy is one of the reasons the growing speculation around the league about what is next for him is just that — speculation. There is a sense that if the Bucks got bounced by the Heat in the second round — or do not reach the NBA Finals — it would open the door to him possibly leaving Milwaukee in 2021 as a free agent (maybe heading to Toronto or Miami). Nobody knows for sure. Milwaukee is his home, the only place he and his family have every lived safely, where Antetokounmpo’s partner and son live. But if he feels he can’t win there, all bets are off.

If Antetokounmpo wants to be the face of the NBA, it’s not completely about titles. But that certainly would help.

 