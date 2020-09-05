Antetokounmpo Heat
Giannis Antetokounmpo officially questionable for Game 4 vs. Heat

By Kurt HelinSep 5, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo said he could play more than 34 minutes Mike Budenholzer rolled him out in Game 3 vs. Heat. Instead, he could play zero minutes in Game 4.

Antetokounmpo tweaked his ankle during Game 3 and now is officially listed as questionable for Game 4 on Sunday.

Tim Reynolds of the AP says Antetokounmpo looked a little gimpy on Saturday.

Antetokounmpo tweaked his ankle in the first quarter against the Heat Friday.

He stayed in the game after getting medical clearance form the Milwaukee training staff, but he did not move the same way. He was blown by on defense and settling for more jumpers on offense, not attacking the rim as he is known. Miami’s physical, aggressive, smart defense adds to Antetokounmpo’s problems.

If this were February and standard regular-season game, Antetokounmpo would sit. No question.

But with the Bucks’ season on the line — and the vultures circling the team — expect him to play.

How well he plays will determine if there is a Game 5.

Lakers moving Anthony Davis to center no silver bullet vs. Rockets

Anthony Davis center
By Kurt HelinSep 5, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT
Early in the fourth quarter, when Houston was starting to pull away from the L.A. Lakers, there was a possession where LeBron James got the ball out top, drove into a crowded paint — four Rockets and two Lakers — then, in frustration, gestured and yelled to his teammates “there’s no spacing.”

The Lakers offense was gummed much of Game 1 against the Rockets, the lane felt clogged, Anthony Davis and others could not post up (harder to do against the Rockets defenders than many realize), and the Lakers 28.9% shooting from three did not make Houston pay for collapsing. LeBron is right, the Lakers need more spacing.

Just don’t assume playing Anthony Davis more at center is the easy answer.

Fans and media jumped on the idea that the Lakers were simply better — and better suited for this series — with more Davis at the five and less JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard. Anyone who has watched the Lakers closely all season will tell you AD at the five has not been a simple answer all season — and it is not now.

While the Lakers had good lineups with Davis at the five, overall they were not better. That carried over to Game 1. Here are some stats, via the fantastic John Schuhmann of NBA.com.

• LeBron was on the court with Davis at the five for 15.7 minutes in Game 1, the Lakers were -10 in those minutes.
• This is not a new trend. During the regular season, Davis played the five for 40% of his minutes and the Lakers offense was worse but the defense was better.
• Again via Schuhmann, the Lakers shot 37.6% from three with Davis at the four, and 30.7% when he was at center this season. That may be random statistical noise, but it’s lasted all season and into the playoffs.

Frank Vogel and his all-star lineup of assistants need to figure out what was execution problems in Game 1 — 17 turnovers, 13 live ball, leading to 27 Rockets’ points — and what are matchup issues that need adjustment. Far less Rajon Rondo would be an excellent place to start (Vogel leaning heavily on him and having LeBron off-ball more for Game 1 was a massive blunder).

Everything is connected. Having Davis at center will not matter if Laker perimeter defenders are playing matador as James Harden and Russell Westbrook drive into the lane (and there was a lot of that in Game 1). The Lakers cannot send Harden to the line 11 times in the first half alone, as they did in Game 1.

None of this will matter if the Lakers also don’t knock down their threes. The Lakers are an outstanding transition team, but the Rockets got defenders back and formed a wall in front of LeBron (or whoever was the ball handler) and that left kick-outs for wide-open threes. That the Lakers missed. The Lakers are not a great shooting team, but they can’t be shooting under 30% from three and win this series. The Lakers cannot just trade twos for threes and win.

Davis at center can be a good thing for the Lakers, but it doesn’t solve their shooting problem (as noted above, they were worse from three with him at the five) and it doesn’t get their perimeter defenders moving their feet. That is just execution.

The Lakers lacked execution and lost Game 1 to the Trail Blazers, then bounced back and looked as good as anyone in the bubble the next few games. It was a team turnaround. It has to be again for the Lakers to bounce back.

Just moving Anthony Davis to center is no silver bullet.

Montrezl Harrell dedicates Sixth Man of Year award to grandmother

By Kurt HelinSep 5, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Montrez Harrell bolted from Orlando and the NBA’s restart bubble to be with his ailing grandmother, someone he was incredibly close to and who inspired him. She passed away late last month. He eventually returned to the bubble and joined up with a Clippers team just hitting its stride, but thoughts of his grandmother are never far away for Harrell.

When Harrell was named Sixth Man of the Year on Friday, he dedicated the award to his grandmother.

“This is for my grandmother, who is not here with me today and isn’t going to be able to see this,” Harrell said in a zoom press conference. “She isn’t going to be able to see me do something that she instilled in me as a young child, a game that she brought to my attention as a young man and I fell in love with and worked my tail off at.”

He said he and his grandmother had talked about this day.

“It’s definitely something that we talked about because I was blessed to be in [the Sixth Man] conversation last year, and we seen how it unfolded…” Harrell said. “We definitely talked about it, and she told me that this year was going to be my year. It’s tough. It’s tough. I went back to my room and contemplated having my talks one-on-one with her because we’ve had these talks and she told me that I was going to win it this year, that this year was going to be my year…

“It just hurts that I’m not able to take it home to her.”

Harrell earned 58 of the 100 first-place votes from select media members, and he finished in front of Oklahoma’s Dennis Schroder, who was second. After them, there was a considerable drop off to third place, which was Harrell’s Clippers’ teammate and pick-and-roll partner Lou Williams.

“He’s a proven legend,” Harrell said while wearing a T-shirt with a picture of Lou Williams on it. “He’s won this award numerous times. And like I said, I’m just grateful to be around him and just learn and see the type of player he’s become and just learned how he was able to blossom in this role… just being around him and soaking all that knowledge up has been a tremendous honor.”

Harrell, Williams, and the rest of the Clippers take the court for Game 2 of their series against Denver Saturday night.

 

 

 

NBA playoffs schedule 2020: Dates, times, matchups for all games

By Kurt HelinSep 5, 2020, 12:22 PM EDT
The NBA is deep into the second round, families have arrived in the bubble, and the intrigue is picking up. The 2020 NBA playoffs schedule is out, and changing, and we’ve got it.

Here are a few notes on the NBA playoffs schedule 2020:

• The NBA is continuing to push the pace to start the second round with two games a day.
• Games are played every other day in every series.
• The NBA has released an NBA Finals schedule to teams and their target is still a Sept. 30 Game 1.

Here is the NBA playoffs schedule 2020 (all times are Eastern):

SECOND ROUND

Eastern Conference

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 3 Boston Celtics

Game 1: Celtics 112, Raptors 94
Game 2: Celtics 102, Raptors 99 (Boston leads series 2-0)
Game 3: Raptors 104, Celtics 103 (Boston leads series 2-1)
Game 4: Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Sept. 9, TBD (ESPN)
Game 7: Sept. 11, TBD (TNT)

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 5 Miami Heat

Game 1: Heat 115, Bucks 104
Game 2: Heat 116, Bucks 114 (Miami leads series 2-0)
Game 3: Heat 115, Bucks 100 (Miami leads series 3-0)
Game 4: Sept. 6, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Game 5: Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Sept. 10, TBD (ESPN)
Game 7: Sept. 12, TBD (TNT)

Western Conference

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 4 Houston Rockets

Game 1: Rockets 112, Lakers 97
Game 2: Sept. 6, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Game 3: Sept. 8, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Sept. 10, TBD (TNT)
Game 5: Sept. 12, TBD (ESPN)
Game 6: Sept. 14, TBD (TNT)
Game 7: Sept. 16, TBD (TNT)

No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 3 Denver Nuggets

Game 1: Clippers 120, Nuggets 97
Game 2: Sept. 5, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 3: Sept. 7, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Sept. 9, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 5: Sept. 11, TBD (TNT)
Game 6: Sept. 13, TBD (ESPN)
Game 7: Sept. 15, TBD (ESPN)

NBA playoffs schedule 2020: First Round results

Western Conference

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers beat No. 8 Portland 4-1

No. 2 L.A. Clippers beat. No. 7 Dallas 4-2

No. 3 Denver beat. No. 6 Utah 4-3

No. 4 Houston beat No. 5 Oklahoma City 4-3

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Milwaukee beat No. 8 Orlando 4-1

No. 2 Toronto beat No. 7 Brooklyn 4-0

No. 3 Boston beat No. 6 Philadelphia 4-0

No. 5 Miami beat No. 4 Indiana 4-0

Giannis Antetokounmpo: “I feel great. I could play more.”

By Kurt HelinSep 5, 2020, 12:19 PM EDT
“If you’re going as hard as these guys are in a playoff game, 35-36 [minutes] I think that’s pushing the ceiling.”

Those were the words Bucks’ coach Budenholzer postgame on Friday, just as NBA Twitter and pundits were taking him to the woodshed for playing Giannis Antetokounmpo only 34 minutes — and his other All-Star, Khris Middleton, 36 minutes — in a must-win Game 3. Milwaukee did not win and is now the No. 1 seed is on the brink of elimination in the second round.

Antetokounmpo was playing on a sore ankle tweaked in the first quarter, but could he have played more? Via Eric Woodyard of ESPN:

“I feel great,” Antetokounmpo said. “I could play more.”

Antetokounmpo should play more — but some of the Bucks’ failures fall on his shoulders, too. He has to do more with his minutes.

Budenholzer is coming under fire for not adjusting his style of play or his rotations. It’s not as simple as “just make some adjustments” — the Bucks had the best record in the NBA two straight season and the best defense in the league this year because their style of play works. The Bucks’ roster is built to play this way. They cannot abandon who they are and morph into something else on the fly. And it wasn’t Budenholzer who was missing layups and good-look threes when Milwaukee shot 0-of-10 in the final 4:20 of the game.

But there can be tweaks, ones the coach isn’t making. Like going away from Eric Bledsoe defending Jimmy Butler in the fourth when it is clear that’s not working. Or, playing the 25-year-old MVP more minutes (if his ankle can handle it).

To rise to the level Antetokounmpo wants to be at, he has to take over games like Friday and get his team a win. The Heat have built a wall in front of Antetokounmpo preventing him from getting to the rim, and he has responded by shooting 5-of-27 (18.5%) outside the restricted area in the series. If he cannot make the Heat pay with an occasional midrange jumper that falls (let alone a three) then the Bucks offense breaks down. Brook Lopez and Middleton are the shooters around Antetokounmpo, but he has to be a threat, too.

That said, the Greek Freak should be on the court more to have that chance.

 