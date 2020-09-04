With the Celtics and Raptors tied and the shot clock off in the final moments of Game 3, Kemba Walker waved through the defense, drew help and delivered an incredible pass to Daniel Theis. Theis dunked what looked like it’d be the game-winner for Boston with just 0.5 seconds left.
That’s when Toronto TV station CP24 broke in – with a breaking-news sound and chyron! – to announced the Raptors had lost.
Clippers have now won five of the last seven Sixth Man of the Year awards. Crawford won his last two (of three total) with L.A., and Williams was the reigning back-to-back Sixth Man of the Year.
Harrell finished a deservedthird for this award last year. He since improved his individual scoring skill and defense, taking greater ownership in his off-the-bench partnership with Williams.
The 26-year-old Harrell will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Maybe he’ll sign somewhere he’ll start. Maybe he’ll stay with the Clippers and supplant Ivica Zubac. The recognition of this award will only bolster his options.
But right now, Harrell has a role that works extremely well for him.
Trail Blazers’ Trevor Ariza denies allegations he abused 12-year-old son
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has issued a temporary restraining order keeping the Portland Trail Blazers’ Trevor Ariza away from his 12-year-old son after the boy’s mother alleged Ariza had physically abused him.
Ariza strongly denied the abuse allegations, saying the boy’s mother, his former girlfriend Lana Allen, had engaged in a long campaign to hurt his relationship with his son and to take away his visitation rights, according to court papers obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Allen alleges in documents filed Aug. 27 that Ariza punched his son in the arm and shoulder and put him in a choke hold on July 25 during a month-long visit at Ariza’s Los Angeles-area home.
The court filings allege Ariza engaged in similar abuse on previous visits, and has violated a court order against using corporal punishment. Allen sent the police to Ariza’s home during the visit, but their investigation was inconclusive, the documents said.
The filing called Ariza’s actions “inexcusable; a parent should never punch and choke their child for any reason.”
The restraining order is in effect until an Oct. 1 hearing on the matter. A subsequent trial over the boy’s custody is also planned.
The court papers include a declaration from the 12-year-old saying he is afraid of his father and does not want to see him, and a photo of a bruised shoulder. Ariza’s response alleges the boy’s mother has been manipulating him into making such statements and has tried to prevent him from testifying in a neutral setting.
Ariza’s attorney said Allen filed and withdrew a previous request for a restraining order in order to get the boy back to North Carolina, where she moved with him in 2018. Ariza says that move violated their custody agreement.
Ariza alleges Allen has repeatedly attempted to deny him his legally required visits and has used the court process to keep his son away from him.
The documents said Ariza has been “denied the ability to put these allegations to rest and demonstrate that what is occurring here is in fact Mother’s abuse of the minor child by her relentless, cruel … alienation campaign and selfishly driven attempts to interfere in Father and son’s relationship.”
Ariza, 35, who is playing with his ninth team in his 15th NBA season, said in the documents that he opted out of playing in the NBA bubble with the Trail Blazers, who acquired him from the Sacramento Kings in January, so that he could have the visit with his son, whom he hadn’t seen since December.
Ariza previously told ESPN that “when there were options put on the table, and one of them was to have some time with my son, I chose my family … my job is to be a father before anything else.”
Ariza also has two younger children with his current wife.
The tallest Rockets’ starter is 6’6″ and no player in their rotation is taller than 6’8″. LeBron James is 6’9″ and Anthony Davis is 6’10”. Across the board, the Lakers are a big team with five players in their rotation taller than 6’8″ — and these are not stiffs. These are athletic and dynamic players.
Starting Friday night in Game 1, Houston is out to prove the old basketball adage “tall and good beats small and good” no longer holds water in the modern NBA. James Harden is out to prove he can lead a team to victory in a big series, seeking redemption for a list of playoff shortfalls. If Mike D’Antoni is going to be back as Houston’s coach next season, it will be because his team beat Los Angeles. There is a lot on the line for Houston in this series, but it is an uphill climb against LeBron and the best team in the West this season.
1) Houston must make it rain threes and count on the math.
Houston’s underlying plan is simple: 3>2.
The Rockets averaged 51 threes a game in the first round against the Thunder. Expect that to go up against the Lakers.
Houston is going to bank on the math: Take 20 more threes a game than the Lakers, hit enough of them, and Houston can outscore the Lakers. Los Angeles is a big team that lives in the paint — 52.8 points a game this season, second-best in the league — and can be expected to attack the rim hard against an undersized Houston defense. The Rockets are just willing to trade threes for twos.
That’s the idea, anyway. The reality is the Rockets shot 34.5% from three during the regular season, bottom 10 in the league. They improved to 35.9% against the Thunder, but that is still fourth worst of the playoff teams (just ahead of the Lakers at 34.3%).
Houston has not only to take a lot of threes, they have to make them at a better clip. Get hot from deep and the Rockets can outscore the Lakers for a game. Can they do that four times in seven games is the real question.
James Harden is the Rockets best player and he needs to have a redemption-worthy series for Houston to have a chance. He’s a league MVP but has been up-and-down in the playoffs — with more memorable downs than ups. We don’t remember the big shots last playoffs, we remember the two ugly turnovers in the final minutes against the Warriors in Game 6. Harden’s block of Luguentz Dort to advance out of the first round will slide out of our memories if Harden struggles against a very good Lakers’ defense. Houston’s chances in this series start with Harden being a force of nature, draining stepback threes, and looking like a vintage version of his MVP self.
That alone will not be enough.
Houston needs Russell Westbrook — who missed the first five games against Oklahoma City with a quad injury and did not look right in the games he did play, with a dreadful 43.3 true shooting percentage — to show up in his MVP form. Houston needs to Westbrook to go off and balance out the offense, both to get buckets but also not let the Lakers load up on Harden and other shooters.
Rockets’ backers will point to a game in February. Just days after the Clint Capela trade that committed Houston to going small, the Rockets beat the Lakers and Westbrook had a monster night — 41 points on 17-of-28 shooting.
Westbrook needs to be able to replicate that against a more focused Lakers’ defense (likely with Anthony Davis on him for long stretches). He needs to be the guy who gets to the rim or hits a midrange to balance out the barrage of threes. Around him and Harden, the Rockets need Eric Gordon, Jeff Green, Robert Covington, and everyone else to drain threes. Houston must have all its weapons firing to have a chance
3) Find a way to slow Anthony Davis.
LeBron is the Lakers’ MVP and best player, but for Houston Anthony Davis is the matchup nightmare.
He’s the best big man in the game right now, able post up and punish a switch, set a pick and pop out for a three, or isolate on the wing and show off his handles attacking the rim. Davis averaged 29.8 points a game in the first round, on 57.3% shooting. Davis is a complete player in a package four inches taller than any Rockets’ starter. He is capable of taking over this series.
Expect the Lakers to “match” the Rockets by playing Davis a lot at center, then bringing in a red-hot Kyle Kuzma to get more run.
Houston has to slow Davis down and make him work for his buckets, the Rockets can’t let the Lakers use him at center and beat them at their own game. Rockets’ supporters can note Davis did go off in that February Houston win and was still -4 for the game, but that is probably not sustainable. Plus, today’s Davis is playing better than that one. On both ends.
The Lakers’ size and versatility allows them to force the switches they want then punish that defender. LeBron is a master of it. Kuzma has become more of a nightmare in the bubble and is playing the best basketball of his career. Houston has played its best defense in years in the bubble, but the level of difficulty is about to make a huge leap forward — can the Rockets get stops when they need it?
Then the Rockets need to bank on the math that 3>2.