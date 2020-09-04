Nuggets coach Michael Malone
Nuggets coach Michael Malone: ‘Shame on you, NBA. This is crazy. I miss my family’

By Dan FeldmanSep 4, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT
Families are joining NBA players in the bubble.

Coaches – despite their lobbying – remain isolated from their families.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone sounds fed up.

Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group:

Malone:

This is day number 60, and the reason I bring that up is because the players have their families here, which they deserve, which is the right thing to do. The referees are allowed to bring one guest, which is great for the referees. But coaches – the coaches are not allowed to bring anybody. I say shame on you, NBA. This is crazy. I miss my family. And I think I speak for me. I speak for my coaches and probably all the coaches down here. Sixty days, and not having access and not being granted the privilege to have my family come here, to me, is criminal in nature. And that shouldn’t be. It shouldn’t be at all. So, I wanted to get that off my chest.

The NBA isn’t doing this just to be cruel. Limiting the number of people in the bubble is a key way to prevent coronavirus from infiltrating.

However, that’s obviously miserable for the coaches.

Finding the right balance between safety and comfort amid the coronavirus pandemic is not easy.

Unlike coaches, players and referees have collective bargaining agreements with the league. That helped them secure more favorable terms for reporting to the bubble.

Coaches have a union, too, though. This seems like a pertinent cause for the National Basketball Coaches Association. Pressure on the NBA – which Malone is applying – could prompt the league to bend.

Silver lining for Malone: The way Denver played in Game 1 against the Clippers, he might get re-united with his family soon.

It’s official: Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell wins Sixth Man of the Year

Clippers center Montrezl Harrell
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 4, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT
UPDATE: The NBA has made it official, Montrezl Harrell is the NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Harrell received 58 of the 100 first place voted from selected media members. Dennis Schroder of the Oklahoma City Thunder was second in the voting, with Harrell’s teammate Lou Williams a distant third.

Clippers center Montrezl Harrell has dealt with a lot lately.

Hopefully, this brings him some joy.

Because he deserves it.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This snaps one trend and continues another.

Harrell is the first frontcourt player to win Sixth Man of the Year since Lamar Odom in 2011. The award has been dominated by scoring guards – James Harden, J.R. Smith, Jamal Crawford (twice), Lou Williams (thrice) and Eric Gordon.

Clippers have now won five of the last seven Sixth Man of the Year awards. Crawford won his last two (of three total) with L.A., and Williams was the reigning back-to-back Sixth Man of the Year.

Harrell finished a deserved third for this award last year. He since improved his individual scoring skill and defense, taking greater ownership in his off-the-bench partnership with Williams.

The 26-year-old Harrell will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Maybe he’ll sign somewhere he’ll start. Maybe he’ll stay with the Clippers and supplant Ivica Zubac. The recognition of this award will only bolster his options.

But right now, Harrell has a role that works extremely well for him.

Trail Blazers’ Trevor Ariza denies allegations he abused 12-year-old son

Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza
Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressSep 4, 2020, 2:55 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has issued a temporary restraining order keeping the Portland Trail Blazers’ Trevor Ariza away from his 12-year-old son after the boy’s mother alleged Ariza had physically abused him.

Ariza strongly denied the abuse allegations, saying the boy’s mother, his former girlfriend Lana Allen, had engaged in a long campaign to hurt his relationship with his son and to take away his visitation rights, according to court papers obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Allen alleges in documents filed Aug. 27 that Ariza punched his son in the arm and shoulder and put him in a choke hold on July 25 during a month-long visit at Ariza’s Los Angeles-area home.

The court filings allege Ariza engaged in similar abuse on previous visits, and has violated a court order against using corporal punishment. Allen sent the police to Ariza’s home during the visit, but their investigation was inconclusive, the documents said.

The filing called Ariza’s actions “inexcusable; a parent should never punch and choke their child for any reason.”

The restraining order is in effect until an Oct. 1 hearing on the matter. A subsequent trial over the boy’s custody is also planned.

The court papers include a declaration from the 12-year-old saying he is afraid of his father and does not want to see him, and a photo of a bruised shoulder. Ariza’s response alleges the boy’s mother has been manipulating him into making such statements and has tried to prevent him from testifying in a neutral setting.

Ariza’s attorney said Allen filed and withdrew a previous request for a restraining order in order to get the boy back to North Carolina, where she moved with him in 2018. Ariza says that move violated their custody agreement.

Ariza alleges Allen has repeatedly attempted to deny him his legally required visits and has used the court process to keep his son away from him.

The documents said Ariza has been “denied the ability to put these allegations to rest and demonstrate that what is occurring here is in fact Mother’s abuse of the minor child by her relentless, cruel … alienation campaign and selfishly driven attempts to interfere in Father and son’s relationship.”

Ariza, 35, who is playing with his ninth team in his 15th NBA season, said in the documents that he opted out of playing in the NBA bubble with the Trail Blazers, who acquired him from the Sacramento Kings in January, so that he could have the visit with his son, whom he hadn’t seen since December.

Ariza previously told ESPN that “when there were options put on the table, and one of them was to have some time with my son, I chose my family … my job is to be a father before anything else.”

Ariza also has two younger children with his current wife.

Toronto TV station reports Raptors lose Game 3… 0.5 seconds too early (video)

By Dan FeldmanSep 4, 2020, 1:30 PM EDT
With the Celtics and Raptors tied and the shot clock off in the final moments of Game 3, Kemba Walker waved through the defense, drew help and delivered an incredible pass to Daniel Theis. Theis dunked what looked like it’d be the game-winner for Boston with just 0.5 seconds left.

That’s when Toronto TV station CP24 broke in – with a breaking-news sound and chyron! – to announced the Raptors had lost.

Of course, you know what happened next.

Raptors Cage:

That was impressive work by reporter Beatrice Vaisman, who quickly fixed the studio error (though the chyron remained incorrect for a while).

Even more impressive work by OG Anunoby, who made the shot that turned this into a legendary clip.

Kyle Lowry: ‘Obviously, I’ve got balls of steel’

By Dan FeldmanSep 4, 2020, 12:15 PM EDT
OG Anunoby made the game-winner in the Raptors’ Game 3 win over the Celtics last night.

But that happened only because Kyle Lowry delivered a pinpoint inbound pass.

And Lowry was still in the game only because he withstood a hard knee to the groin from Boston guard Brad Wanamaker in the third quarter (called a shooting foul on Lowry).

Ben Golliver of The Washington Post:

Lowry:

Obviously, I’ve got balls of steel. That’s one. Two, just trying to win the game. That’s where you find the energy at.

Kyle Lowry is a treasure.