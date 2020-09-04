Jimmy Butler outscores Milwaukee in dominant fourth quarter, Miami leads series 3-0

Jimmy Butler 17, Milwaukee Bucks 13.

Giannis Antetokounmpo 4, Miami Heat 40.

Those are the fourth-quarter scoring numbers from Friday night. That was the ballgame. That is the series.

Those numbers above just scratch the surface of Miami’s fourth-quarter domination. Milwaukee scored 3 points in the final 5 minutes. In the final 4:20 of the game, the Bucks shot 0-of-10 from the floor, with seven of those misses from three.

Miami won the fourth 40-13 — the largest fourth-quarter margin in NBA playoff history — and came from behind Friday night to win 115-100, giving them a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Bucks. No team in NBA history has ever come back from 3-0 down. Game 4 is Sunday.

This game may have been decided in the first quarter when Antetokounmpo tweaked his ankle. He stayed in the game and had a medical clearance form the Milwaukee training staff, but he did not move the same way, getting blown by on defense and settling for more jumpers on offense.

Antetokounmpo once again played fewer than 35 minutes — in a must-win game for Milwaukee — and after the game Bucks’ coach Mike Budenholzer said the injury did not impact the way he used the reigning (and soon to be two-time) MVP. That’s a problem. Khris Middleton, the other Bucks’ All-Star, played 36 minutes.

“If you’re going as hard as these guys are in a playoff game, 35-36 [minutes] I think that’s pushing the ceiling,” Budenholzer said postgame.

That’s going to be gasoline on the fire for Milwaukee and Budenholzer critics. Budenholzer told James Herbert of CBS Sports, when asked about playoff adjustments earlier in the season, “We kind of do what we do, and hopefully that’s good enough.” What the Bucks do undoubtedly good, the Bucks have been the best team in the NBA for two-straight regular seasons playing their style. Budenholzer noted the Bucks had won six quarters in a row before the fourth quarter of Game 3.

But when you lose the fourth quarter by 27, none of the rest of it matters. It seems there is no “Plan B” with Milwaukee, even when it is clear Plan A is failing.

Milwaukee’s problems go beyond a coach unwilling to adjust (something he got from Gregg Popovich, who is not a guy to make radical playoff adjustments either).

The Bucks have not been efficient scorers against the athletic, swarming Heat defense. Antetokounmpo had 21 points but needed 21 shots to get there; Miami continues to do a great job building a wall in front of him. Middleton had 18 points on 16 shots. Eric Bledsoe had just 9 points. The only Milwaukee player knocking it down most of the game was Brook Lopez, who had 22. The Bucks players are not stepping up.

Jimmy Butler is, he had 30 points. Bam Adebayo had 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Jae Crowder had 17 and hit five threes. The Heat put up an offensive rating of 116.2 against the best defense in the NBA.

The Bucks offensive rating in Game 3 was 102, which is 9.9 behind their season average.

This series is all but over, and the autopsy of the Bucks season — and the speculation about the future of Antetokounmpo, who can sign a supermax contract extension with Milwaukee this offseason — is just beginning.

But there is one more game Sunday between these two teams. At this point, it looks to be the Bucks’ final game of the playoffs. Miami has been clearly the better team this season and is headed to the conference finals.

Rumor: Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t want to be face of NBA until he wins title

Who are the faces of the NBA? LeBron James for sure. Stephen Curry. James Harden. Kevin Durant. Zion Williamson is fast moving up that list even after missing much of his rookie season.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo on that list? He was second in jersey sales the last year, he’s unquestionably popular, but he’s not front-and-center in marketing campaigns like Chris Paul or LeBron. Antetokounmpo doesn’t push himself that way, he’s not the same social media presence as LeBron or other stars.

Antetokounmpo is a private person with a tight inner circle, and that privacy has been seen as a reason he does not push himself to be the face of the NBA. However, it may be that Antetokounmpo doesn’t feel he’s earned that spotlight yet, ESPN’s well connected Kevin Arnovitz said on the Lowe Post Podcast with Zach Lowe (hat tip Real GM).

“Someone close to him told me… I’m like ‘Yeah, Giannis, it’s his nature to be private. He’s a little more Duncan-y in his approach to superstardom.”

“And they’re like ‘Yeah, that’s not really it.’

“And I said ‘What is it?’

“They’re like ‘He finds it unseemly to preen as the face of the league before you win a championship. Like it would be unconscionable for him to do that because it just is so not in his nature the idea that anybody would preen before they won a title.’

Does that mean if/when Antetokounmpo won a title he would take steps to increase his marketability? I tend to think Arnovitz is right, that the Greek Freak just has a little more Duncan/Kawhi in him.

Antetokounmpo’s privacy is one of the reasons the growing speculation around the league about what is next for him is just that — speculation. There is a sense that if the Bucks got bounced by the Heat in the second round — or do not reach the NBA Finals — it would open the door to him possibly leaving Milwaukee in 2021 as a free agent (maybe heading to Toronto or Miami). Nobody knows for sure. Milwaukee is his home, the only place he and his family have every lived safely, where Antetokounmpo’s partner and son live. But if he feels he can’t win there, all bets are off.

If Antetokounmpo wants to be the face of the NBA, it’s not completely about titles. But that certainly would help.

 

Nuggets coach Michael Malone: ‘Shame on you, NBA. This is crazy. I miss my family’

Nuggets coach Michael Malone
Families are joining NBA players in the bubble.

Coaches – despite their lobbying – remain isolated from their families.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone sounds fed up.

Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group:

Malone:

This is day number 60, and the reason I bring that up is because the players have their families here, which they deserve, which is the right thing to do. The referees are allowed to bring one guest, which is great for the referees. But coaches – the coaches are not allowed to bring anybody. I say shame on you, NBA. This is crazy. I miss my family. And I think I speak for me. I speak for my coaches and probably all the coaches down here. Sixty days, and not having access and not being granted the privilege to have my family come here, to me, is criminal in nature. And that shouldn’t be. It shouldn’t be at all. So, I wanted to get that off my chest.

The NBA isn’t doing this just to be cruel. Limiting the number of people in the bubble is a key way to prevent coronavirus from infiltrating.

However, that’s obviously miserable for the coaches.

Finding the right balance between safety and comfort amid the coronavirus pandemic is not easy.

Unlike coaches, players and referees have collective bargaining agreements with the league. That helped them secure more favorable terms for reporting to the bubble.

Coaches have a union, too, though. This seems like a pertinent cause for the National Basketball Coaches Association. Pressure on the NBA – which Malone is applying – could prompt the league to bend.

Silver lining for Malone: The way Denver played in Game 1 against the Clippers, he might get re-united with his family soon.

It’s official: Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell wins Sixth Man of the Year

Clippers center Montrezl Harrell
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
UPDATE: The NBA has made it official, Montrezl Harrell is the NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Harrell received 58 of the 100 first place voted from selected media members. Dennis Schroder of the Oklahoma City Thunder was second in the voting, with Harrell’s teammate Lou Williams a distant third.

Clippers center Montrezl Harrell has dealt with a lot lately.

Hopefully, this brings him some joy.

Because he deserves it.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This snaps one trend and continues another.

Harrell is the first frontcourt player to win Sixth Man of the Year since Lamar Odom in 2011. The award has been dominated by scoring guards – James Harden, J.R. Smith, Jamal Crawford (twice), Lou Williams (thrice) and Eric Gordon.

Clippers have now won five of the last seven Sixth Man of the Year awards. Crawford won his last two (of three total) with L.A., and Williams was the reigning back-to-back Sixth Man of the Year.

Harrell finished a deserved third for this award last year. He since improved his individual scoring skill and defense, taking greater ownership in his off-the-bench partnership with Williams.

The 26-year-old Harrell will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Maybe he’ll sign somewhere he’ll start. Maybe he’ll stay with the Clippers and supplant Ivica Zubac. The recognition of this award will only bolster his options.

But right now, Harrell has a role that works extremely well for him.

Trail Blazers’ Trevor Ariza denies allegations he abused 12-year-old son

Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza
Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has issued a temporary restraining order keeping the Portland Trail Blazers’ Trevor Ariza away from his 12-year-old son after the boy’s mother alleged Ariza had physically abused him.

Ariza strongly denied the abuse allegations, saying the boy’s mother, his former girlfriend Lana Allen, had engaged in a long campaign to hurt his relationship with his son and to take away his visitation rights, according to court papers obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Allen alleges in documents filed Aug. 27 that Ariza punched his son in the arm and shoulder and put him in a choke hold on July 25 during a month-long visit at Ariza’s Los Angeles-area home.

The court filings allege Ariza engaged in similar abuse on previous visits, and has violated a court order against using corporal punishment. Allen sent the police to Ariza’s home during the visit, but their investigation was inconclusive, the documents said.

The filing called Ariza’s actions “inexcusable; a parent should never punch and choke their child for any reason.”

The restraining order is in effect until an Oct. 1 hearing on the matter. A subsequent trial over the boy’s custody is also planned.

The court papers include a declaration from the 12-year-old saying he is afraid of his father and does not want to see him, and a photo of a bruised shoulder. Ariza’s response alleges the boy’s mother has been manipulating him into making such statements and has tried to prevent him from testifying in a neutral setting.

Ariza’s attorney said Allen filed and withdrew a previous request for a restraining order in order to get the boy back to North Carolina, where she moved with him in 2018. Ariza says that move violated their custody agreement.

Ariza alleges Allen has repeatedly attempted to deny him his legally required visits and has used the court process to keep his son away from him.

The documents said Ariza has been “denied the ability to put these allegations to rest and demonstrate that what is occurring here is in fact Mother’s abuse of the minor child by her relentless, cruel … alienation campaign and selfishly driven attempts to interfere in Father and son’s relationship.”

Ariza, 35, who is playing with his ninth team in his 15th NBA season, said in the documents that he opted out of playing in the NBA bubble with the Trail Blazers, who acquired him from the Sacramento Kings in January, so that he could have the visit with his son, whom he hadn’t seen since December.

Ariza previously told ESPN that “when there were options put on the table, and one of them was to have some time with my son, I chose my family … my job is to be a father before anything else.”

Ariza also has two younger children with his current wife.