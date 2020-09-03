Watch OG Anunoby drain buzzer-beating game-winner to keep Toronto season alive

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker‘s craftiness with the dribble — creating space to find Daniel Theis for a dunk to put Boston up two 103-101 with 0.5 seconds left — looked like the dagger that all-but ended Toronto’s season.

Then OG Anunoby called game.

Kyle Lowry made a brilliant pass over the outstretched arms of Tacko Fall to OG Anunoby on the weakside, who executed the catch-and-shoot game-winner to perfection and gave Toronto a 104-103 win.

Boston now leads the series 2-1, with Game 4 on Saturday.

If the Anunoby missed that shot and the Raptors had gone down 0-3, Toronto players could have started booking flights to Cancun. The Raptors, however, are champions who will not give up their crown so easily.

“We scrapped and fought,” Lowry said in his postgame interview on TNT. “We never quit.”

Toronto looked like they were in trouble again in the first half: Their halfcourt offense was stagnant, Pascal Siakam had more fouls than points, and as a team the Raptors were 5-of-22 from three. Boston was up 10, 57-47.

In the second half, however, the Raptors stalled Boston’s offense with some zone defense (which has bothered Boston all series but was a big spark in Game 3), meanwhile, Lowry (16 points in the half) and Fred VanVleet (17 in the half) found their shooting touch. Toronto was 8-of-19 from three in the second half, Boston 3-of-13. The Raptors got out and ran in the second half, a team that relies on transition but had been slowed for two-and-a-half games looked more like their regular-season selves.

The Celtics still almost got the win, but when it mattered most Anunoby hit the big shot then walked off like he does this every day.

Toronto is alive and is making this a series again.