Spencer Dinwiddie, NBA world reacts to Steve Nash hire in Brooklyn

Steve Nash is the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

Nobody saw that coming 24 hours ago, and it’s a gamble by the Nets and GM Sean Marks. He gets a splashy big-name hire, he gets someone with a strong relationship with Kevin Durant, he gets someone with an incredible basketball IQ, he gets someone as diligent in preparation to play as anyone in the league, and he gets a guy with a calm demeanor to get through to his firey point guard Kyrie Irving.

The Nets also get a guy who has never done the job before. Historically that has been hit and miss.

The NBA world reacted with shock, but praise, of the hire. Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie fired the first shot at Irving after the hire.

Y’all wanted a third star 👀 🍿 — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) September 3, 2020

Just to expand upon this since I was having a little fun. I love the Steve Nash hire. So much of coaching at this level is being a psychologist I think Caris is the third star so that’d mean 4 rockstars in the building Further roster construction will be interesting. https://t.co/a81mdwgdIw — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) September 3, 2020

Steve Nash though 👀🔥🤯 — Terrence Ross (@TerrenceRoss) September 3, 2020

Congratulations to @SteveNash and thank you for all your work over the years with the @warriors. You are going to crush it in Brooklyn! @BrooklynNets — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) September 3, 2020

Wow Didn’t see that coming — Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) September 3, 2020

Coach Nash has a good ring to it! Congrats @SteveNash! pic.twitter.com/TjpUGreBE8 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) September 3, 2020

Congratulations to my friend @SteveNash on becoming the new head coach of the @BrooklynNets. Wishing you and the Nets franchise all the best! https://t.co/WBOYIHvhwl — Jason Kidd (@RealJasonKidd) September 3, 2020

Derek Fisher, Jason Kidd all got jobs right away because of 20 years of HIGH LEVEL BBall IQ. Please don’t question Steve Nash’s hire or make this about anything else. — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) September 3, 2020