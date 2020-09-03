Spencer Dinwiddie, NBA world reacts to Steve Nash hire in Brooklyn

Steve Nash is the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.
Nobody saw that coming 24 hours ago, and it’s a gamble by the Nets and GM Sean Marks. He gets a splashy big-name hire, he gets someone with a strong relationship with Kevin Durant, he gets someone with an incredible basketball IQ, he gets someone as diligent in preparation to play as anyone in the league, and he gets a guy with a calm demeanor to get through to his firey point guard Kyrie Irving.
The Nets also get a guy who has never done the job before. Historically that has been hit and miss.
The NBA world reacted with shock, but praise, of the hire. Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie fired the first shot at Irving after the hire.
Y’all wanted a third star 👀 🍿
Y'all wanted a third star 👀 🍿
Just to expand upon this since I was having a little fun. I love the Steve Nash hire. So much of coaching at this level is being a psychologist
I think Caris is the third star so that’d mean 4 rockstars in the building
Further roster construction will be interesting. https://t.co/a81mdwgdIw
Steve Nash though 👀🔥🤯
Steve Nash though 👀🔥🤯
— Terrence Ross (@TerrenceRoss) September 3, 2020
Congratulations to @SteveNash and thank you for all your work over the years with the @warriors. You are going to crush it in Brooklyn! @BrooklynNets
Wow Didn't see that coming
Wow Didn’t see that coming
Coach Nash has a good ring to it!

Congrats @SteveNash!
Coach Nash has a good ring to it!
Congrats @SteveNash! pic.twitter.com/TjpUGreBE8
— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) September 3, 2020
Congratulations to my friend @SteveNash on becoming the new head coach of the @BrooklynNets. Wishing you and the Nets franchise all the best! https://t.co/WBOYIHvhwl
— Jason Kidd (@RealJasonKidd) September 3, 2020
Derek Fisher, Jason Kidd all got jobs right away because of 20 years of HIGH LEVEL BBall IQ. Please don’t question Steve Nash’s hire or make this about anything else.
— Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) September 3, 2020
Definitely happy for Steve Nash but super disappointed in the @BrooklynNets. So many well qualified African American candidates and they get looked over by someone with no experience at all. The only reason they felt comfortable doing that is bc JV stayed onboard as the top asst.
— Trevor Booker (@35_Fitz) September 3, 2020