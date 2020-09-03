Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki had some nice years together with the Mavericks. Their playing partnership could have been even more successful, but – before he developed into a two-time MVP – Dallas let Nash sign with the Suns.

It’s not too late for Nash and Nowitzki to partner as coaches, though.

Just hired as the Nets’ head coach, Nash apparently tried to relink with his former teammate.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

New Nets coach Steve Nash sounded out his longtime former teammate and close friend Dirk Nowitzki to gauge his interest in coming to Brooklyn as an assistant coach, @NYTSports has learned, but Nowitzki is not looking to return to the game full-time so early in his retirement — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 3, 2020

Nash and Nowitzki have no coaching experience. That’s why Brooklyn is retaining former Magic coach Jacque Vaughn as lead assistant.

NBA coaching staffs are large. There’s room for varying types of contributions. Nowitzki certainly has something to teach the next generation of players (and would have added even more name recognition to the Nets).

Maybe, as he progresses into retirement, Nowitzki will eventually join Nash in Brooklyn.

It’d help if Nash – a risky, though intriguing, hire – holds the job a few years.