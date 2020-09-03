Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki and new Nets coach Steve Nash
Report: Nets coach Steve Nash asked about hiring Dirk Nowitzki as assistant, Nowitzki declined

By Dan FeldmanSep 3, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT
Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki had some nice years together with the Mavericks. Their playing partnership could have been even more successful, but – before he developed into a two-time MVP – Dallas let Nash sign with the Suns.

It’s not too late for Nash and Nowitzki to partner as coaches, though.

Just hired as the Nets’ head coach, Nash apparently tried to relink with his former teammate.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Nash and Nowitzki have no coaching experience. That’s why Brooklyn is retaining former Magic coach Jacque Vaughn as lead assistant.

NBA coaching staffs are large. There’s room for varying types of contributions. Nowitzki certainly has something to teach the next generation of players (and would have added even more name recognition to the Nets).

Maybe, as he progresses into retirement, Nowitzki will eventually join Nash in Brooklyn.

It’d help if Nash – a risky, though intriguing, hire – holds the job a few years.

Ja Morant runs away with NBA Rookie of the Year

By Kurt HelinSep 3, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT
It was not unanimous — 99 out of 100 select media members voted Memphis’ Ja Morant as the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year. One voter (not yet identified) selected Zion Williamson.

That one vote does not change the outcome: Memphis’ Ja Morant is the runaway NBA Rookie of the Year.

Kendrick Nunn of the Miami Heat finished second, Zion finished third. Memphis’ Brandon Clarke finished fourth, and Coby White of Chicago was fifth.

So long as he can stay healthy, Zion may end up being the best player in this class — he was the best player this season when he was on the court, averaging 22.5 points a game on 58.3% shooting. His presence, once he returned from knee surgery, helped turn New Orleans’ season around.

Morant wins based on one simple stat: 59>19.

That’s the number of games played by Williamson and Morant. While Zion was sidelined for much of the season, Morant was on the court and averaged 17.6 points and 6.9 assists a game. Morant’s play turned a team expected to be one of the NBA’s worst into a team that almost made the playoffs (they lost to the Trail Blazers in the play-in game).

Nunn was the starting point guard all regular season long for the Miami Heat, averaging 15.3 points a game and helping lead the Heat into the postseason. Nunn contracted COVID-19 just before going to the bubble, which pushed him back to coming off the bench for Miami in the playoffs.

Other players who received votes for Rookie of the Year (voters had to select first, second, and third place) were Golden State’s Eric Paschall, Terrence Davis, and RJ Barrett.

Report: Chauncey Billups now interested in becoming NBA head coach

Chauncey Billups
By Dan FeldmanSep 3, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT
Ever since he became a star point guard with the Pistons and Nuggets, people have been telling Chauncey Billups he’d make a good coach. But Billups had a different dream job in retirement – running an NBA front office.

Well – despite dalliances with the Cavaliers, Timberwolves and Pistons –  he hasn’t landed an executive job yet.

But becoming an NBA head coach with no coaching experience? As Steve Nash just showed with the Nets, that can be done.

So, even though it’s not his ideal role, Billups might settle for a different premier job.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Former NBA champion and five-time All-Star point guard Chauncey Billups is interested in pursuing an NBA head-coaching job, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Billups, 43, has toyed with the idea of leading a team from the sidelines since retiring in 2014, but now it appears he’s fully invested in making the jump a reality, sources said.

Billups has plenty of skills that’d make him a good NBA coach. He possesses high basketball intelligence, both offensively and defensively. He knows what it’s like to be a role player and a star. He connects well with people. He communicates clearly.

However, he has no coaching experience. There would be new challenges he’d have to confront on the job.

Teams could do worse than taking a chance on Billups. But – especially for a roll of the dice – he might not come cheap. If willing to spend, teams should generally prioritize luring proven good coaches. That’s the catch-22 with Billups.

Of course, some teams might prefer the splashy, high-upside hire. Billups qualifies – and is apparently ready.

Hornets drop radio announcer who tweeted n-word

Charlotte Hornets
By Dan FeldmanSep 3, 2020, 3:39 PM EDT
Hornets radio announcer John Focke tweeted the n-word rather than “Nuggets” when describing Denver-Utah Game 1:

Focke called it a “horrific error” and said he mistyped. The “i” is next to the “u” and the “r” is next to the “t” on a standard keyboard.

Appropriately, the Hornets investigated.

Hornets:

If the Hornets’ investigation uncovered a pattern of troubling behavior or Focke admitted he intended to tweet the n-word, this would be justified.

If Focke got fired for mistyping, that’s absolutely ridiculous.

I don’t know which is the case. Hopefully, the Hornets do. But a refusal to explain their conclusion doesn’t inspire confidence in their investigation.

Nets’ Steve Nash joins list of NBA head coaches with no prior coaching experience

By Dan FeldmanSep 3, 2020, 2:02 PM EDT
At his Hall of Fame induction in 2018, Steve Nash said, “You’ll never be more alive than when you give something everything you have.”

Except Nash hadn’t lived that way professionally since retiring in 2013.

He served as a player-development consultant for the Warriors. He oversaw Canada’s national team. He did some TV work.

But none of those were full-time pursuits.

Nash has an exhaustive job now, though. The Nets shockingly hired him as head coach. He’ll take over a team that – with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and assets to chase a third star – has legitimate championship aspirations.

Most NBA head coaches prepare for the job by… coaching. Maybe as an assistant. Maybe in college. Maybe at another level. But coaching somewhere.

It’s a helpful way to learn the trade. Obviously, Nash carries incredible basketball intelligence from his playing career. But coaching requires different skills, and actually coaching offers great perspective on the tedious work involved.

That’s not an absolute prerequisite, though.

Since the league’s last player-coach (Dave Cowens with the 1978-79 Celtics), 16 people have become NBA head coaches without prior coaching experience:

Year Team Coach Seasons W L PCT Playoff appearances Series won
2020 BRK Steve Nash ? ? ? ? ? ?
2014 NYK Derek Fisher 2 40 96 29% 0 0
2014 GSW Steve Kerr 6 337 138 71% 5 18
2013 BRK Jason Kidd 1 44 38 54% 1 1
2011 GSW Mark Jackson 3 121 109 53% 2 1
2008 CHI Vinny Del Negro 2 82 82 50% 2 0
2005 MIN Kevin McHale 1 19 12 61% 0 0
2000 IND Isiah Thomas 3 131 115 53% 3 0
1999 ORL Doc Rivers 5 171 168 50% 3 0
1997 IND Larry Bird 3 147 67 69% 3 7
1995 BOS M.L. Carr 2 48 116 29% 0 0
1994 LAL Magic Johnson 1 5 11 31% 0 0
1993 DAL Quinn Buckner 1 13 69 16% 0 0
1992 DEN Dan Issel 3 96 102 48% 1 1
1987 PHO Dick Van Arsdale 1 14 12 54% 0 0
1980 SDC Paul Silas 3 78 168 32% 0 0

Good luck drawing any sweeping conclusions from that list. It includes smashing successes (like Kerr and Bird) and clear failures (like Fisher and Buckner). Most of the coaches land between.

They all brought unique experiences to the job. All were NBA players. But some were executives. Some were broadcasters. Some jumped straight from playing.

Nash’s work in Golden State should familiarize him with the teaching aspects of coaching. His time with Team Canada should help with the necessary organization. His playing career, which included MVP point guarding with the Suns, should ready him as a tactician.

But there are so many new aspects for a first-time coach – connecting with players from a new angle, handling the pressure of being in charge, focusing on the work amid the long grind of a season.

It’ll take everything Nash has.

Which sounds like exactly what he wants.