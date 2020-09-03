Chauncey Billups
Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: Chauncey Billups now interested in becoming NBA head coach

By Dan FeldmanSep 3, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ever since he became a star point guard with the Pistons and Nuggets, people have been telling Chauncey Billups he’d make a good coach. But Billups had a different dream job in retirement – running an NBA front office.

Well – despite dalliances with the Cavaliers, Timberwolves and Pistons –  he hasn’t landed an executive job yet.

But becoming an NBA head coach with no coaching experience? As Steve Nash just showed with the Nets, that can be done.

So, even though it’s not his ideal role, Billups might settle for a different premier job.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Former NBA champion and five-time All-Star point guard Chauncey Billups is interested in pursuing an NBA head-coaching job, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Billups, 43, has toyed with the idea of leading a team from the sidelines since retiring in 2014, but now it appears he’s fully invested in making the jump a reality, sources said.

Billups has plenty of skills that’d make him a good NBA coach. He possesses high basketball intelligence, both offensively and defensively. He knows what it’s like to be a role player and a star. He connects well with people. He communicates clearly.

However, he has no coaching experience. There would be new challenges he’d have to confront on the job.

Teams could do worse than taking a chance on Billups. But – especially for a roll of the dice – he might not come cheap. If willing to spend, teams should generally prioritize luring proven good coaches. That’s the catch-22 with Billups.

Of course, some teams might prefer the splashy, high-upside hire. Billups qualifies – and is apparently ready.

Hornets drop radio announcer who tweeted n-word

Charlotte Hornets
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 3, 2020, 3:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Hornets radio announcer John Focke tweeted the n-word rather than “Nuggets” when describing Denver-Utah Game 1:

Focke called it a “horrific error” and said he mistyped. The “i” is next to the “u” and the “r” is next to the “t” on a standard keyboard.

Appropriately, the Hornets investigated.

Hornets:

If the Hornets’ investigation uncovered a pattern of troubling behavior or Focke admitted he intended to tweet the n-word, this would be justified.

If Focke got fired for mistyping, that’s absolutely ridiculous.

I don’t know which is the case. Hopefully, the Hornets do. But a refusal to explain their conclusion doesn’t inspire confidence in their investigation.

Nets’ Steve Nash joins list of NBA head coaches with no prior coaching experience

By Dan FeldmanSep 3, 2020, 2:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

At his Hall of Fame induction in 2018, Steve Nash said, “You’ll never be more alive than when you give something everything you have.”

Except Nash hadn’t lived that way professionally since retiring in 2013.

He served as a player-development consultant for the Warriors. He oversaw Canada’s national team. He did some TV work.

But none of those were full-time pursuits.

Nash has an exhaustive job now, though. The Nets shockingly hired him as head coach. He’ll take over a team that – with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and assets to chase a third star – has legitimate championship aspirations.

Most NBA head coaches prepare for the job by… coaching. Maybe as an assistant. Maybe in college. Maybe at another level. But coaching somewhere.

It’s a helpful way to learn the trade. Obviously, Nash carries incredible basketball intelligence from his playing career. But coaching requires different skills, and actually coaching offers great perspective on the tedious work involved.

That’s not an absolute prerequisite, though.

Since the league’s last player-coach (Dave Cowens with the 1978-79 Celtics), 16 people have become NBA head coaches without prior coaching experience:

Year Team Coach Seasons W L PCT Playoff appearances Series won
2020 BRK Steve Nash ? ? ? ? ? ?
2014 NYK Derek Fisher 2 40 96 29% 0 0
2014 GSW Steve Kerr 6 337 138 71% 5 18
2013 BRK Jason Kidd 1 44 38 54% 1 1
2011 GSW Mark Jackson 3 121 109 53% 2 1
2008 CHI Vinny Del Negro 2 82 82 50% 2 0
2005 MIN Kevin McHale 1 19 12 61% 0 0
2000 IND Isiah Thomas 3 131 115 53% 3 0
1999 ORL Doc Rivers 5 171 168 50% 3 0
1997 IND Larry Bird 3 147 67 69% 3 7
1995 BOS M.L. Carr 2 48 116 29% 0 0
1994 LAL Magic Johnson 1 5 11 31% 0 0
1993 DAL Quinn Buckner 1 13 69 16% 0 0
1992 DEN Dan Issel 3 96 102 48% 1 1
1987 PHO Dick Van Arsdale 1 14 12 54% 0 0
1980 SDC Paul Silas 3 78 168 32% 0 0

Good luck drawing any sweeping conclusions from that list. It includes smashing successes (like Kerr and Bird) and clear failures (like Fisher and Buckner). Most of the coaches land between.

They all brought unique experiences to the job. All were NBA players. But some were executives. Some were broadcasters. Some jumped straight from playing.

Nash’s work in Golden State should familiarize him with the teaching aspects of coaching. His time with Team Canada should help with the necessary organization. His playing career, which included MVP point guarding with the Suns, should ready him as a tactician.

But there are so many new aspects for a first-time coach – connecting with players from a new angle, handling the pressure of being in charge, focusing on the work amid the long grind of a season.

It’ll take everything Nash has.

Which sounds like exactly what he wants.

Miami asking same questions Toronto did a year ago, Milwaukee still has no answers

By Kurt HelinSep 3, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Last May, Toronto asked questions the Milwaukee was not ready to answer. The Raptors slowed the game down, walled off Giannis Antetokounmpo so he couldn’t just drive to the rim, and put athletic defenders on the Bucks’ other scorers. Once Toronto found the formula Milwaukee never adjusted and Toronto won four straight, advance to the NBA Finals, and won.

Fifteen months later, Miami is asking the same questions, using the same basic playbook. Milwaukee still is not adjusting, still has no answers.

All that time to prepare and we see no innovation and little growth from the Bucks. That’s troubling.

It is also why the Heat are up 2-0 in the Eastern Conference second round, and it doesn’t matter if the referees made the end of Game 2 about themselves. Unless the Bucks find answers to the Heat’s challenges fast, the questions Milwaukee will need to answer going forward about Antetokounmpo’s future are much tougher. The Bucks are going to offer him a supermax contract extension this offseason, but if Antetokounmpo doesn’t believe Milwaukee is a contender, is he going to sign it?

The Bucks have not looked like a contender in this series.

Miami is winning on both ends of the court.

They are winning because Mike Budenholzer has played Antetokounmpo — a freak athlete in peak condition — just 36 minutes a night in each of the first two games. He did this a year ago as well and said the Bucks should be able to win with Antetokounmpo playing fewer than 40 minutes. Why? It’s the playoffs, use your best weapons. Play Antetokounmpo 40+ minutes a night — and keep him in the game when he picks up a third foul. Trust the MVP to know how to adjust his game a little to stay on the court.

Antetokounmpo had 29 points in Game 2, but a look at his shot chart shows what Miami is doing — walling him off and making it difficult for him to get to the rim — is working. In part because he can’t hit from anywhere else against physical and athletic Miami defenders.

When he does get a little room in transition, when he can get playing downhill, we see the MVP Antetokounmpo emerge.

But that’s rare against a disciplined Heat defense — and the Bucks have just a 102 offensive rating when Antetokounmpo is on the court the first two games in this series.

Mike Budenholzer has to find a way to make the game easier for Antetokounmpo, to get him the ball moving toward the rim, through cuts and other steps. It can’t be Antetokounmpo pounding the ball 30 feet out and attacking straight on. Miami is too good for that.

Part of this is on Antetokounmpo, too. There’s a lot of talk about how he needs to develop a three-ball to keep defenses honest (30.4% from three this season). That would help. But what would help more is a good pull-up 16-18 foot midrange shot. The best players have this in their toolbox (watch Kawhi Leonard for a game, or LeBron James, James Harden can do it, etc.) and it keeps the defense off-balance. Antetokounmpo needs that balance.

As a team, the Bucks are not making the collapsing Heat defense pay with threes, either — Milwaukee took 25 threes in Game 2, their fewest attempts all season. This was one of the core tenets of the Bucks philosophy — surround Antetokounmpo with shooters to space the floor and let him attack — that they have not followed or made work against the Heat.

The bigger problem may be the other end of the court, where the Heat are shredding the Bucks basic drop-back coverage that prioritizes protecting the paint. The threat of the Heat shooters pulled Bucks players out a little in Game 1, and then it was death by 1,000 back cuts. Miami did what they were not supposed to be able to —they got to the rim in Game 1.

Milwaukee did a better job protecting the rim in Game 2, but Miami poses a bigger problem — they have great shooting.

The Bucks defense protects the rim first, last, and always, but they also take away corner threes well. What they give up are above-the-break threes but to lesser shooters. Against most teams that works — if the best player drives and kicks out, there are limited guys who can knock down the shot, and the Bucks can target them.

Miami has shooters everywhere — through two games they are 28-of-63 (44.4%) on above-the-break threes. The Heat will take what the Bucks give and beat them with it.

Miami has to start switching more on defense (at least off the ball) and has to slow the rate of threes from the Heat. Easier said than done, Miami has a lot of them.

The Bucks problems this series do not all fall on Budenholzer and his system, nor on Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee GM Jon Horst has built a talented roster but not the most athletic one by NBA standards. Miami has athletes all over the floor. Through two games, that is winning out.

This series is not a blowout — both the Heat and Bucks have each won four quarters through the two games. Game 2 was a coin flip kind of game that could have gone either way. Milwaukee knows it can come back — last May the Bucks had a 2-0 lead on the Raptors, before Nick Nurse and company made adjustments and took the next four.

Now it’s on Budenholzer to do the same thing, make adjustments — like playing the MVP more — to get his team to the next level. If not, the next questions in Milwaukee will be more painful to answer than the ones Miami is asking.

In shocking twist, Brooklyn Nets hire Steve Nash as coach

By Kurt HelinSep 3, 2020, 10:07 AM EDT
Leave a comment

In a move that caught the entire NBA off guard, the Brooklyn Nets have hired Steve Nash as their new head coach.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant got their Hall of Famer head coach – it’s not that wine connoisseur from San Antonio who had been rumored. But, it is someone both players know and respect.

This is a move driven by GM Sean Marks and Nets owner Joesph Tsai — they recruited him hard, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“After meeting with a number of highly accomplished coaching candidates from diverse backgrounds, we knew we had a difficult decision to make,” Nets General Manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “In Steve we see a leader, communicator and mentor who will garner the respect of our players.  I have had the privilege to know Steve for many years. One of the great on-court leaders in our game, I have witnessed firsthand his basketball acumen and selfless approach to prioritize team success. His instincts for the game, combined with an inherent ability to communicate with and unite players towards a common goal, will prepare us to compete at the highest levels of the league.”

The Nets will keep their previous head coach, Jacque Vaughn, on as the lead assistant (and the highest-paid assistant coach in league history). The Nets had wanted to keep him in the organization.

“We are thrilled to retain Jacque as a leading member of our coaching staff,” Marks said. “Jacque has been an integral part of our program and a key contributor to the growth and development of our entire organization. His role in developing our players both on and off the court and his influence driving our culture have been invaluable.”

Nash is a flashy, big-name hire that will sell well in New York.

Nash is a Hall of Fame player but with zero coaching experience — and he leapfrogged experienced coaches who paid their dues to take over a team that expects to contend for a title. After retiring from playing, Nash has spent a couple of seasons as a consultant, working with Golden State Warriors players, and earning praise in that role.

But that is a long way from being a head coach. The leap to being an NBA head coach without coahing experienced has worked for some — Doc Rivers for one — but has failed miserably for many more (Magic Johnson, Derek Fisher).

What Nash has — what he had to have for this to work — is the backing of Durant and Irving. He got it, according to Mark Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated.

Gregg Popovich’s name had come up in the search, at the request of Durant, but it was a longshot he would ever leave San Antonio. Tyronn Lue now becomes a clear frontrunner in Philadelphia for that head coaching job.