NBA playoffs schedule 2020: Dates, times, matchups for all games

By Kurt HelinSep 3, 2020, 1:30 AM EDT
After a few days break where NBA players put Black Lives Matter back on the front page and made a difference, the NBA has resumed the playoffs with some dramatic games. The 2020 NBA playoffs schedule is out and we’ve got it.

Here are a few notes on the NBA playoffs schedule 2020:

• The NBA is continuing to push the pace to start the second round with two games a day.
• Games are played every other day in every series.
• The NBA has released an NBA Finals schedule to teams and their target is still a Sept. 30 Game 1.

Here is the NBA playoffs schedule 2020 (all times are Eastern):

SECOND ROUND

Eastern Conference

No. 2 Toronto vs. No. 3 Boston

Game 1: Aug. 30, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Sept. 1, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Sept. 9, TBD (ESPN)
Game 7: Sept. 11, TBD (TNT)

No. 1 Milwaukee vs. No. 5 Miami

Game 1: Aug. 31, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Sept. 4, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Sept. 6, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Game 5: Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Sept. 10, TBD (ESPN)
Game 7: Sept. 12, TBD (TNT)

Western Conference

No. 1 L.A. Lakers vs. No. 4 Houston

Game 1: Sept. 4, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Sept. 6, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Game 3: Sept. 8, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Sept. 10, TBD (TNT)
Game 5: Sept. 12, TBD (ESPN)
Game 6: Sept. 14, TBD (TNT)
Game 7: Sept. 16, TBD (TNT)

No. 2 L.A. Clippers vs. No. 3 Denver

Game 1: Sept. 3, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: Sept. 5, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 3: Sept. 7, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Sept. 9, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 5: Sept. 11, TBD (TNT)
Game 6: Sept. 13, TBD (ESPN)
Game 7: Sept. 15, TBD (ESPN)

FIRST ROUND

Western Conference

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers beat No. 8 Portland 4-1

No. 2 L.A. Clippers beat. No. 7 Dallas 4-2

No. 3 Denver beat. No. 6 Utah 4-3

No. 4 Houston beat No. 5 Oklahoma City 4-3

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Milwaukee beat No. 8 Orlando 4-1

No. 2 Toronto beat No. 7 Brooklyn 4-0

No. 3 Boston beat No. 6 Philadelphia 4-0

No. 5 Miami beat No. 4 Indiana 4-0

James Harden block saves Rockets, himself from embarrassment in Game 7 vs. Thunder

By Dan FeldmanSep 3, 2020, 2:09 AM EDT
After the Rockets lost in last year’s second round, James Harden spoke calmly.

“I know what we need to do,” Harden said. “I know exactly what we need to do. We’ll figure it out this summer.”

Wednesday, Harden yelled with all his might.

Maybe it was playing with frenetic Russell Westbrook. Maybe it was the prospect of losing to Chris Paul. Maybe it was the prospect of losing to Luguentz Dort.

Whatever the reason, Harden summoned one of the biggest plays of his career – on defense, no less – to lift Houston to a 104-102 Game 7 win over the Thunder. The Rockets advance to face the Lakers in the second round with Game 1 Friday.

Harden blocked Dort’s game-winning 3-point attempt with five seconds left, preventing a rash of embarrassing storylines about Harden and Houston.

Harden’s comment last year might have reflected his general feeling toward Paul, and the Rockets traded Paul for Westbrook last summer. It was a classic win-now move. Houston surrendered two first-round picks and two first-round swaps for the “upgrade.”

But Paul outplayed Westbrook this season, mentored Oklahoma City’s younger players and helped the Thunder take the Rockets to the brink in this first-round series.

Harden has more than his share of playoff disappointments. This was not a loss he wanted on his record.

Getting outplayed by Dort, an undrafted rookie, would’ve only added to the humiliation.

Harden shot just 4-for-15, including 1-for-9 on 3-pointers, with four turnovers. Dort scored 30 points.

The previous 106 players to score 30 in a Game 7 averaged more than 24 points per game in the regular season. The lowest regular-season scoring average in that group belong to Joe Dumars, who averaged just 11.8 points per game in 1986-87.

Dort averaged just 6.7 (!) points per game in the regular season.

Houston strategically ignored Dort, and obviously Harden attracted plenty of defensive attention (especially from Dort). But this wouldn’t have been about fair analysis. Harden is an MVP. Dort began this season on a two-way contract. The standards aren’t equal.

So, plenty was brewing when Harden made his great closeout, block and emotional reaction.

Bigger goals are still in reach for the Rockets, who exhibited their low floor and high ceiling throughout this series. At the end of regulation in its three losses, Houston trailed by zero, three and four. Finally succeeding in the clutch, the Rockets showed signs they could challenge the Lakers.

Robert Covington (21 points on 6-of-11 shooting with three blocks and three steals) is an awesome complementary player in Houston’s micro-ball scheme. Westbrook (20 points) and Eric Gordon (21 points) added offensive punch with Harden struggling. This is a team that can win without it looking pretty, though sometimes it does look pretty.

The Lakers should be favored in the second-round series. But the Rockets’ unconventional style adds variability. Harden is incredibly talented, and Westbrook – in addition to his own talent – adds a contagious edge.

The steady Thunder were a good first test. For all he did well, Paul (19 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, six turnovers) just wasn’t quite sharp enough in the end. At least Oklahoma City still has all those long-term assets. This wasn’t wasn’t supposed to be the Thunder’s year.

All the pressure was on the Rockets, and that came through with Harden’s passionate scream.

James Harden block, after tortuous ending, sends Rockets past Thunder in Game 7 (video)

By Dan FeldmanSep 3, 2020, 12:07 AM EDT
Defensive stopper James Harden stifled scoring whiz Luguentz Dort in the biggest moment.

On a bizarro night, the Rockets escaped with a 104-102 win over the Thunder in Game 7. Houston advances to face the Lakers in the second round – though not before plenty of late drama.

Harden shot 4-for-15, including 1-for-9 on 3-pointers. But the typically offensive-minded/defensive-indifferent guard made the big stop with five seconds left. Dort – who scored 30 points – had a clean-looking chance at the game-winning 3-pointer until Harden swooped in for the big block.

Oklahoma City fouled, and Robert Covington only split the ensuing pair of free throws. In the night’s second game with questionable late officiating, Houston was then called for a foul before Oklahoma City inbounded. That gave Danilo Gallinari a free throw, and the Thunder kept the ball. But Gallinari missed from the line, and Oklahoma City didn’t get off another shot.

So, P.J. Tucker‘s floater with 1:25 left stood as the game-winner.

Questionable foul calls, dull free throws make disappointing ending but Miami beats Milwaukee

By Kurt HelinSep 2, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT
Forget the whistles and questionable calls. The bottom line: The scoreboard reads 116-114 Miami, which puts them up 2-0 over Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

How we got there in the final minute ended up with too many referee whistles on questionable — and that’s putting it kindly — fouls, making for a disappointing and ugly finish. Ultimately, the game was won with Jimmy Butler standing alone at the free-throw line, 0.0 on the clock, because of a questionable touch call on a missed final shot as time expired that gave Butler the chance to win it from the line.

Here is the foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo that sent Butler to the line for the win. A lot of people (myself included) were yelling at their TVs “you can’t call that with the game on the line.”

Butler getting that chance seemed to balance the Karmic scales, because the only reason Butler had to attempt a fade-away game-winner was a worse call on the other end. Down three with the shot clock running out in the final seconds, Khris Middleton put up a three over Goran Dragic, who had established position and was vertical. Referee Mark Davis blew the three-shot foul, but nobody else saw it (except Steve Javie in the replay booth).

The Bucks can’t blame anyone but themselves for this loss. They trailed most of the night because the defense that was best in the league in the regular season is letting them down in the playoffs. The Bucks are protecting the paint as they always have, but the Heat are one of the league’s best three-point shooting teams, and they hit 17-of-45 attempts (37.8%). All game long, whenever it felt like the Bucks were about to make a run, the Heat would drain a couple of threes and stay ahead.

Defensively, Miami has done a good job forming a wall in front of Antetokounmpo — although he scored 29 points on 18 shots anyway — and still chasing shooters off the three-point line. The Bucks were 7-of-25 from three (28%), their fewest attempts on the season.

Through it all, the Bucks fought back and were within striking distance late. In part thanks to a Butler error throwing the ball away under his own basket.

Miami, led by Butler, had the grit to get the win.

Milwaukee, the best regular-season team two years running, has some hard questions to ask and answer before Game 3 on Friday night.

Let’s hope Game 3 ends better, because Game 2… well, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne summed it up best.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray after Tuesday’s Game 7: ‘We play Thursday?!’ (video)

Jamal Murray after Nuggets-Jazz Game 7
Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 2, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT
The Nuggets outlasted the Jazz in a thrilling Game 7 Tuesday. Both teams were clearly gassed at the end of the long series, shooting a combined 0-for-12 on 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. But both teams also fought hard until the very end.

Denver advances to face the Clippers with Game 1 Thursday – which prompted this fantastic reaction from Jamal Murray.

ESPN:

At least the Nuggets don’t have to travel to L.A.