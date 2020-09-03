Miami asking same questions Toronto did a year ago, Milwaukee still has no answers

By Kurt HelinSep 3, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Last May, Toronto asked questions the Milwaukee was not ready to answer. The Raptors slowed the game down, walled off Giannis Antetokounmpo so he couldn’t just drive to the rim, and put athletic defenders on the Bucks’ other scorers. Once Toronto found the formula Milwaukee never adjusted and Toronto won four straight, advance to the NBA Finals, and won.

Fifteen months later, Miami is asking the same questions, using the same basic playbook. Milwaukee still is not adjusting, still has no answers.

All that time to prepare and we see no innovation and little growth from the Bucks. That’s troubling.

It is also why the Heat are up 2-0 in the Eastern Conference second round, and it doesn’t matter if the referees made the end of Game 2 about themselves. Unless the Bucks find answers to the Heat’s challenges fast, the questions Milwaukee will need to answer going forward about Antetokounmpo’s future are much tougher. The Bucks are going to offer him a supermax contract extension this offseason, but if Antetokounmpo doesn’t believe Milwaukee is a contender, is he going to sign it?

The Bucks have not looked like a contender in this series.

Miami is winning on both ends of the court.

They are winning because Mike Budenholzer has played Antetokounmpo — a freak athlete in peak condition — just 36 minutes a night in each of the first two games. He did this a year ago as well and said the Bucks should be able to win with Antetokounmpo playing fewer than 40 minutes. Why? It’s the playoffs, use your best weapons. Play Antetokounmpo 40+ minutes a night — and keep him in the game when he picks up a third foul. Trust the MVP to know how to adjust his game a little to stay on the court.

Antetokounmpo had 29 points in Game 2, but a look at his shot chart shows what Miami is doing — walling him off and making it difficult for him to get to the rim — is working. In part because he can’t hit from anywhere else against physical and athletic Miami defenders.

When he does get a little room in transition, when he can get playing downhill, we see the MVP Antetokounmpo emerge.

But that’s rare against a disciplined Heat defense — and the Bucks have just a 102 offensive rating when Antetokounmpo is on the court the first two games in this series.

Mike Budenholzer has to find a way to make the game easier for Antetokounmpo, to get him the ball moving toward the rim, through cuts and other steps. It can’t be Antetokounmpo pounding the ball 30 feet out and attacking straight on. Miami is too good for that.

Part of this is on Antetokounmpo, too. There’s a lot of talk about how he needs to develop a three-ball to keep defenses honest (30.4% from three this season). That would help. But what would help more is a good pull-up 16-18 foot midrange shot. The best players have this in their toolbox (watch Kawhi Leonard for a game, or LeBron James, James Harden can do it, etc.) and it keeps the defense off-balance. Antetokounmpo needs that balance.

As a team, the Bucks are not making the collapsing Heat defense pay with threes, either — Milwaukee took 25 threes in Game 2, their fewest attempts all season. This was one of the core tenets of the Bucks philosophy — surround Antetokounmpo with shooters to space the floor and let him attack — that they have not followed or made work against the Heat.

The bigger problem may be the other end of the court, where the Heat are shredding the Bucks basic drop-back coverage that prioritizes protecting the paint. The threat of the Heat shooters pulled Bucks players out a little in Game 1, and then it was death by 1,000 back cuts. Miami did what they were not supposed to be able to —they got to the rim in Game 1.

Milwaukee did a better job protecting the rim in Game 2, but Miami poses a bigger problem — they have great shooting.

The Bucks defense protects the rim first, last, and always, but they also take away corner threes well. What they give up are above-the-break threes but to lesser shooters. Against most teams that works — if the best player drives and kicks out, there are limited guys who can knock down the shot, and the Bucks can target them.

Miami has shooters everywhere — through two games they are 28-of-63 (44.4%) on above-the-break threes. The Heat will take what the Bucks give and beat them with it.

Miami has to start switching more on defense (at least off the ball) and has to slow the rate of threes from the Heat. Easier said than done, Miami has a lot of them.

The Bucks problems this series do not all fall on Budenholzer and his system, nor on Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee GM Jon Horst has built a talented roster but not the most athletic one by NBA standards. Miami has athletes all over the floor. Through two games, that is winning out.

This series is not a blowout — both the Heat and Bucks have each won four quarters through the two games. Game 2 was a coin flip kind of game that could have gone either way. Milwaukee knows it can come back — last May the Bucks had a 2-0 lead on the Raptors, before Nick Nurse and company made adjustments and took the next four.

Now it’s on Budenholzer to do the same thing, make adjustments — like playing the MVP more — to get his team to the next level. If not, the next questions in Milwaukee will be more painful to answer than the ones Miami is asking.

In shocking twist, Brooklyn Nets hire Steve Nash as coach

Steve Nash Brooklyn
Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 3, 2020, 10:07 AM EDT
In a move that caught the entire NBA off guard, the Brooklyn Nets have hired Steve Nash as their new head coach.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant got their Hall of Famer head coach – it’s not that wine connoisseur from San Antonio who had been rumored. But, it is someone both players know and respect.

This is a move driven by GM Sean Marks and Nets owner Joesph Tsai — they recruited him hard, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“After meeting with a number of highly accomplished coaching candidates from diverse backgrounds, we knew we had a difficult decision to make,” Nets General Manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “In Steve we see a leader, communicator and mentor who will garner the respect of our players.  I have had the privilege to know Steve for many years. One of the great on-court leaders in our game, I have witnessed firsthand his basketball acumen and selfless approach to prioritize team success. His instincts for the game, combined with an inherent ability to communicate with and unite players towards a common goal, will prepare us to compete at the highest levels of the league.”

The Nets will keep their previous head coach, Jacque Vaughn, on as the lead assistant (and the highest-paid assistant coach in league history). The Nets had wanted to keep him in the organization.

“We are thrilled to retain Jacque as a leading member of our coaching staff,” Marks said. “Jacque has been an integral part of our program and a key contributor to the growth and development of our entire organization. His role in developing our players both on and off the court and his influence driving our culture have been invaluable.”

Nash is a flashy, big-name hire that will sell well in New York.

Nash is a Hall of Fame player but with zero coaching experience — and he leapfrogged experienced coaches who paid their dues to take over a team that expects to contend for a title. After retiring from playing, Nash has spent a couple of seasons as a consultant, working with Golden State Warriors players, and earning praise in that role.

But that is a long way from being a head coach. The leap to being an NBA head coach without coahing experienced has worked for some — Doc Rivers for one — but has failed miserably for many more (Magic Johnson, Derek Fisher).

What Nash has — what he had to have for this to work — is the backing of Durant and Irving. He got it, according to Mark Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated.

Gregg Popovich’s name had come up in the search, at the request of Durant, but it was a longshot he would ever leave San Antonio. Tyronn Lue now becomes a clear frontrunner in Philadelphia for that head coaching job.

Chris Paul calls out referee Scott Foster: ‘They’re going to fine me’

By Dan FeldmanSep 3, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Chris Paul and referee Scott Foster have a history.

They clashed again in the Thunder’s Game 7 loss to the Rockets last night.

In the second quarter, Chris Paul stepped in front of a driving James Harden. Paul got called for a shooting foul but thought maybe Harden should’ve been called for a charge. Ultimately, Houston didn’t challenge.

However, Foster whistled Paul for a delay of game – the Oklahoma City’s second, which gave Houston a free throw.

Paul:

It’s crazy. This has been going on in the bubble – like the replays. They show the replays sometimes so that, obviously, it’s an advantage if you get to see the replay and then you challenge.

So, myself, I dropped down to tie my shoe up to hopefully see if we see the replay. Scott Foster walked over to me and told me, “Chris, you ain’t got to do that. I got them sweeping up the floor.” OK, cool. So, I start tying my shoe back up, and he still calls delay of game. That s— don’t make no sense. But I don’t know. That’s crazy. He just – I don’t know.

We could’ve won the game, but that situation – the league knows. Yeah. They’re going to fine me. I said his name. Yeah. We already know the history.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

Keep in mind: This only Paul’s version of what Foster said. There was plenty of room for Paul to misinterpret Foster’s remarks.

But it is curious Foster called Paul for a delay of game while the floor was still being mopped.

That said, everyone else was lined up for the free throw. And Paul admitted he was trying to delay the game in order to see a replay.

If you tempt Foster with a potential delay-of-game violation, he might call it. Paul should know that.

Funny bonus to that above video: Mark Jones, smugly, misgendering Kenya Barris.

James Harden block saves Rockets, himself from embarrassment in Game 7 vs. Thunder

By Dan FeldmanSep 3, 2020, 2:09 AM EDT
After the Houston Rockets lost in last year’s second round, James Harden spoke calmly.

“I know what we need to do,” Harden said. “I know exactly what we need to do. We’ll figure it out this summer.”

Wednesday, Harden yelled with all his might.

Maybe it was playing with frenetic Russell Westbrook. Maybe it was the prospect of losing to Chris Paul. Maybe it was the prospect of losing to Luguentz Dort.

Whatever the reason, Harden summoned one of the biggest plays of his career – on defense, no less – to lift Houston to a 104-102 Game 7 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Rockets advance to face the Lakers in the second round with Game 1 Friday.

Harden blocked Dort’s game-winning 3-point attempt with five seconds left, preventing a rash of embarrassing storylines about Harden and Houston.

Harden’s comment last year might have reflected his general feeling toward Paul, and the Rockets traded Paul for Westbrook last summer. It was a classic win-now move. Houston surrendered two first-round picks and two first-round swaps for the “upgrade.”

But Paul outplayed Westbrook this season, mentored Oklahoma City’s younger players and helped the Thunder take the Rockets to the brink in this first-round series.

Harden has more than his share of playoff disappointments. This was not a loss he wanted on his record.

Getting outplayed by Dort, an undrafted rookie, would’ve only added to the humiliation.

Harden shot just 4-for-15, including 1-for-9 on 3-pointers, with four turnovers. Dort scored 30 points.

The previous 106 players to score 30 in a Game 7 averaged more than 24 points per game in the regular season. The lowest regular-season scoring average in that group belong to Joe Dumars, who averaged just 11.8 points per game in 1986-87.

Dort averaged just 6.7 (!) points per game in the regular season.

Houston strategically ignored Dort, and obviously Harden attracted plenty of defensive attention (especially from Dort). But this wouldn’t have been about fair analysis. Harden is an MVP. Dort began this season on a two-way contract. The standards aren’t equal.

So, plenty was brewing when Harden made his great closeout, block and emotional reaction.

Bigger goals are still in reach for the Rockets, who exhibited their low floor and high ceiling throughout this series. At the end of regulation in its three losses, Houston trailed by zero, three and four. Finally succeeding in the clutch, the Rockets showed signs they could challenge the Lakers.

Robert Covington (21 points on 6-of-11 shooting with three blocks and three steals) is an awesome complementary player in Houston’s micro-ball scheme. Westbrook (20 points) and Eric Gordon (21 points) added offensive punch with Harden struggling. This is a team that can win without it looking pretty, though sometimes it does look pretty.

The Lakers should be favored in the second-round series. But the Rockets’ unconventional style adds variability. Harden is incredibly talented, and Westbrook – in addition to his own talent – adds a contagious edge.

The steady Thunder were a good first test. For all he did well, Paul (19 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, six turnovers) just wasn’t quite sharp enough in the end. At least Oklahoma City still has all those long-term assets. This wasn’t wasn’t supposed to be the Thunder’s year.

All the pressure was on the Rockets, and that came through with Harden’s passionate scream.

NBA playoffs schedule 2020: Dates, times, matchups for all games

By Kurt HelinSep 3, 2020, 1:30 AM EDT
After a few days break where NBA players put Black Lives Matter back on the front page and made a difference, the NBA has resumed the playoffs with some dramatic games. The 2020 NBA playoffs schedule is out and we’ve got it.

Here are a few notes on the NBA playoffs schedule 2020:

• The NBA is continuing to push the pace to start the second round with two games a day.
• Games are played every other day in every series.
• The NBA has released an NBA Finals schedule to teams and their target is still a Sept. 30 Game 1.

Here is the NBA playoffs schedule 2020 (all times are Eastern):

SECOND ROUND

Eastern Conference

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 3 Boston Celtics

Game 1: Celtics 112, Raptors 94
Game 2: Celtics 102, Raptors 99 (Boston leads series 2-0)
Game 3: Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Sept. 9, TBD (ESPN)
Game 7: Sept. 11, TBD (TNT)

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 5 Miami Heat

Game 1: Heat 115, Bucks 104
Game 2: Heat 116, Bucks 114 (Miami leads series 2-0)
Game 3: Sept. 4, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Sept. 6, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Game 5: Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Sept. 10, TBD (ESPN)
Game 7: Sept. 12, TBD (TNT)

Western Conference

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 4 Houston Rockets

Game 1: Sept. 4, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Sept. 6, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Game 3: Sept. 8, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Sept. 10, TBD (TNT)
Game 5: Sept. 12, TBD (ESPN)
Game 6: Sept. 14, TBD (TNT)
Game 7: Sept. 16, TBD (TNT)

No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 3 Denver Nuggets

Game 1: Sept. 3, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: Sept. 5, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 3: Sept. 7, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Sept. 9, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 5: Sept. 11, TBD (TNT)
Game 6: Sept. 13, TBD (ESPN)
Game 7: Sept. 15, TBD (ESPN)

NBA playoffs schedule 2020: First Round results

Western Conference

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers beat No. 8 Portland 4-1

No. 2 L.A. Clippers beat. No. 7 Dallas 4-2

No. 3 Denver beat. No. 6 Utah 4-3

No. 4 Houston beat No. 5 Oklahoma City 4-3

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Milwaukee beat No. 8 Orlando 4-1

No. 2 Toronto beat No. 7 Brooklyn 4-0

No. 3 Boston beat No. 6 Philadelphia 4-0

No. 5 Miami beat No. 4 Indiana 4-0