On a bizarro night, the Rockets escaped with a 104-102 win over the Thunder in Game 7. Houston advances to face the Lakers in the second round – though not before plenty of late drama.
Harden shot 4-for-15, including 1-for-9 on 3-pointers. But the typically offensive-minded/defensive-indifferent guard made the big stop with five seconds left. Dort – who scored 30 points – had a clean-looking chance at the game-winning 3-pointer until Harden swooped in for the big block.
Oklahoma City fouled, and Robert Covington only split the ensuing pair of free throws. In the night’s second game with questionable late officiating, Houston was then called for a foul before Oklahoma City inbounded. That gave Danilo Gallinari a free throw, and the Thunder kept the ball. But Gallinari missed from the line, and Oklahoma City didn’t get off another shot.
So, P.J. Tucker‘s floater with 1:25 left stood as the game-winner.
Questionable foul calls, dull free throws make disappointing ending but Miami beats Milwaukee
Forget the whistles and questionable calls. The bottom line: The scoreboard reads 116-114 Miami, which puts them up 2-0 over Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
How we got there in the final minute ended up with too many referee whistles on questionable — and that’s putting it kindly — fouls, making for a disappointing and ugly finish. Ultimately, the game was won with Jimmy Butler standing alone at the free-throw line, 0.0 on the clock, because of a questionable touch call on a missed final shot as time expired that gave Butler the chance to win it from the line.
Here is the foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo that sent Butler to the line for the win. A lot of people (myself included) were yelling at their TVs “you can’t call that with the game on the line.”
Butler getting that chance seemed to balance the Karmic scales, because the only reason Butler had to attempt a fade-away game-winner was a worse call on the other end. Down three with the shot clock running out in the final seconds, Khris Middleton put up a three over Goran Dragic, who had established position and was vertical. Referee Mark Davis blew the three-shot foul, but nobody else saw it (except Steve Javie in the replay booth).
The Bucks can’t blame anyone but themselves for this loss. They trailed most of the night because the defense that was best in the league in the regular season is letting them down in the playoffs. The Bucks are protecting the paint as they always have, but the Heat are one of the league’s best three-point shooting teams, and they hit 17-of-45 attempts (37.8%). All game long, whenever it felt like the Bucks were about to make a run, the Heat would drain a couple of threes and stay ahead.
Defensively, Miami has done a good job forming a wall in front of Antetokounmpo — although he scored 29 points on 18 shots anyway — and still chasing shooters off the three-point line. The Bucks were 7-of-25 from three (28%), their fewest attempts on the season.
Through it all, the Bucks fought back and were within striking distance late. In part thanks to a Butler error throwing the ball away under his own basket.
The Nuggets outlasted the Jazz in a thrilling Game 7 Tuesday. Both teams were clearly gassed at the end of the long series, shooting a combined 0-for-12 on 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. But both teams also fought hard until the very end.
Denver advances to face the Clippers with Game 1 Thursday – which prompted this fantastic reaction from Jamal Murray.
In the third quarter, Smart chased behind Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam on a fastbreak. While VanVleet made a layup, Smart crashed into Siakam and fell down. Siakam got called for a foul, and the basket was disallowed.
Toronto challenged, and the call was changed to a foul on Smart. VanVleet’s basket counted, and Siakam added a free throw.
Furthering the swing in fortunes, Smart got fined for flopping.
NBA release:
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $5,000 by the NBA for violating the league’s anti-flopping rules.
The incident occurred with 2:46 remaining in the third quarter of the Celtics’ 102-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sept. 1
I’m not sure Smart gets fined if the initial call were correct. It’s reasonable for someone to fall when two players collide while running. Smart drawing a foul and the review process drew way more attention to this play. In slow motion, players appear to hold greater control of their balance than in reality.
That said, Smart wasn’t making a basketball play. He was trying to knock Siakam and accentuate contact to get a call. Naturally falling in the process isn’t a great excuse.
Also considering Smart’s well-deserved and admitted reputation, he doesn’t deserve sympathy here.
Midway through the third quarter of Game 6, Luka Doncic was trying to keep his Mavericks in the game. Down double digits, he came up the court on the right side, decided to drive at Paul George, and got called for an offensive foul (it was the right call, Doncic pushed off with his off arm).
As the ball came through the basket, Doncic grabbed it and threw it toward the referee on the baseline, and he did it with a little frustration behind it, but not in a threatening way.
Doncic got a technical for that, which seemed questionable at the time.
Wednesday he got a $15,000 fine for “throwing the ball off the legs of a game official.”
Referees absolutely need to be protected and respected. Period. But did this play violate those concepts? To my mind, the technical was a little quick, but I can get it if there was a sense Doncic was frustrated and crossed a line. The fine seems overkill. And if this is $15,000, should Marcus Morrishave gotten more for his acts?
The Clippers beat the Mavericks despite an outstanding series from Doncic, and they will take on Denver starting Thursday in the next round.