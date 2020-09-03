Chris Paul calls out referee Scott Foster: ‘They’re going to fine me’

Chris Paul and referee Scott Foster have a history.
They clashed again in the Thunder’s Game 7 loss to the Rockets last night.
In the second quarter, Chris Paul stepped in front of a driving James Harden. Paul got called for a shooting foul but thought maybe Harden should’ve been called for a charge. Ultimately, Houston didn’t challenge.
However, Foster whistled Paul for a delay of game – the Oklahoma City’s second, which gave Houston a free throw.
Paul:
It’s crazy. This has been going on in the bubble – like the replays. They show the replays sometimes so that, obviously, it’s an advantage if you get to see the replay and then you challenge.
So, myself, I dropped down to tie my shoe up to hopefully see if we see the replay. Scott Foster walked over to me and told me, “Chris, you ain’t got to do that. I got them sweeping up the floor.” OK, cool. So, I start tying my shoe back up, and he still calls delay of game. That s— don’t make no sense. But I don’t know. That’s crazy. He just – I don’t know.
We could’ve won the game, but that situation – the league knows. Yeah. They’re going to fine me. I said his name. Yeah. We already know the history.
Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:
Thunder guard Chris Paul says referee Scott Foster made a point to tell him before the Game 7 loss to the Thunder tonight that he also reffed his Game 7 loss to the Spurs in 2008 when CP was with the Hornets.
— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 3, 2020
Keep in mind: This only Paul’s version of what Foster said. There was plenty of room for Paul to misinterpret Foster’s remarks.
But it is curious Foster called Paul for a delay of game while the floor was still being mopped.
That said, everyone else was lined up for the free throw. And Paul admitted he was trying to delay the game in order to see a replay.
If you tempt Foster with a potential delay-of-game violation, he might call it. Paul should know that.
Funny bonus to that above video: Mark Jones, smugly, misgendering Kenya Barris.