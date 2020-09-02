Jay Wright 76ers
Villanova’s Jay Wright takes himself out of running for 76ers job

By Kurt HelinSep 2, 2020, 3:50 PM EDT
Jay Wright is a Pennsylvania native, a Tony Luke’s guy who turned Villanova into a national champion and a powerhouse. He’s a local hero.

So could he fix the 76ers? His name came up came up when the Sixers decided to replace Brett Brown as coach, but on Wednesday Wright took his name out of the mix.

Tyronn Lue is considered the frontrunner for the job, but there could be a bidding war with Brooklyn. Lakers’ assistant Jason Kidd and Rockets assistant John Lucas are both interested in the job. Ime Udoka, currently a 76ers assistant, is in the mix as well.

Philadelphia is a job that comes with a lot of challenges but also the opportunity, if things go right, to compete at the highest levels of the league. This roster needs a coach who can better mesh the games of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons on the court (and get through to Simmons about taking threes). However, to really win would require changing the roster around those stars to add shooting and playmaking, something not in the coach’s hands.

Jay Wright looked at all that and took a pass.

Marcus Morris fined $35,000 for hard foul to Luka Doncic

Marcus Morris fined
By Kurt HelinSep 2, 2020, 2:17 PM EDT
Marcus Morris and the Clippers should be thankful this was a fine and not a suspension.

It is a stiff fine by league standards, however — Marcus Morris was fined $35,000 by the league for “recklessly striking Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić above the shoulders.” Morris was ejected for the play.

Morris has been in Doncic’s face all series, or in once case behind stepping on the heel of Doncic, then saying it was an accident. The foul in the first half of Game 6 Sunday was no accident, it was a clear Flagrant 2 and deserved the ejection. That foul has been an ejection all season.

The two went back-and-forth at each other about the kind of player Morris is.

The Clippers are off until Thursday, when they tip off their second-round series against Denver. Morris will be available for Game 1, if just a little lighter in the wallet.

 

Brooklyn starts coaching search, shadow of Gregg Popovich looms over process

Popovich Brooklyn
By Kurt HelinSep 2, 2020, 1:08 PM EDT
I’d say that somewhere Gregg Popovich is rolling his eyes at all this speculation surrounding his future, except wherever Popovich is right now, he’s not thinking about the Nets or the Spurs. He’s thinking about the pinot noir grape harvest this fall.

But make no mistake, that speculation is out there.

The Brooklyn Nets have started their coaching search and interviewed interim coach Jacque Vaughn and he left a good impression, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. That Nets ownership was involved in the interview is a good sign for Vaughn. Even if the Nets don’t hire Vaughn as coach they hope to keep him in the organization in some role, according to the report.

Over the process looms the shadow of Popovich. He is the reported preference of Kevin Durant (and what he wants, he gets) and GM Sean Marks comes out of the Spurs organization. That in, however, means that while the rest of the world speculates Popovich and Marks have probably already talked. Via Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

Irina Pavlova — who was entrusted by Prokhorov with both the 2016 GM search that landed Marks, and to some extent the coaching search that found Atkinson — has said as much on Twitter.

“If the Nets know they won’t be successful, they won’t pursue him at all. It’s a matter of one phone call to Pop to find out. Let’s not pretend like he and Sean haven’t spoken in 4 years,” Pavlova tweeted.

To clarify: “pursue” means formally ask the Spurs for permission to interview. If it gets that far, it means the deal is in the works. If Popovich informally indicates he is not leaving the Spurs, there won’t be a request to interview and therefore no “pursuit.”

Around the league, it is considered an incredible longshot Popovich, at age 71, would leave the Spurs for the Nets, no matter who is on the team or how much money they throw at him. But if Durant wants the Nets to ask, they ask. If he said yes, by the time the negotiations went public the process would be well down the road.

Vaughn and Tyronn Lue remain the frontrunners for the Brooklyn job, but Lue is still in the bubble as the lead assistant to Doc Rivers with the Clippers. All we know for sure is the process has started.

 

Donovan Mitchell on Utah: “This ain’t the end. This is just the beginning.”

By Kurt HelinSep 2, 2020, 11:13 AM EDT
Utah was thisclose to advancing.

Donovan Mitchell had the ball poked away from him on a drive to tie the game, then stood — his arms in the air, wide open — watching Mike Conley take a running three to win the series for Utah… then watching that shot rim out. Mitchell collapsed on the court.

Mitchell is in just his third NBA season, Rudy Gobert is in his prime, and how much this team missed Bojan Bogdanovic (out with wrist surgery) was painfully obvious the past two games. The trajectory of the Jazz is still up, and after the game a frustrated Mitchell was still optimistic about the franchise’s future. Via Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

“This isn’t the last of it. This is me scratching the surface. I know what I can do, how hard I’ve worked, how hard this team has worked. This won’t be the end of it. That’s what’s fueling me. This ain’t the end. This is just the beginning. I’m ready to go hoop again right now. I think we all are. This is just the beginning.”

Utah is a team that overcame a lot — including Mitchell and Rudy Gobert testing positive for the coronavirus early on (which led to tension between them). Through a lot of adversity this season, the Jazz bonded and got better, but in the end they were the young team that didn’t take advantage of their opportunities earlier in the series and paid the price for that in Game 7.

“We shouldn’t have even been in this situation,” Mitchell said. “That’s where a lot of the emotions come from. There are so many things we can go to as a unit. I think that’s what hurts the most. We can go to my 8-second violation in Game 1, we can go to blowing a 15-point lead in Game 5, we can go to not matching their level in Game 6 … but yeah. There’s so many things I feel like we could’ve did, and we didn’t. I think that’s where the hurt really comes.”

Utah has a lot to figure out this offseason.

Mitchell is up for a max extension of his rookie contract, $158 million over five years (that jumps to almost $190 million if he makes All-NBA next season — Mitchell almost didn’t play in the bubble not to risk injury because of that). He will get that contract. It was a given already, and Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports confirmed the sides will put the deal together in October (or, whenever free agency opens and they can). Utah and Mitchell could choose not to ink it until the  2021 offseason — preserving more cap flexibility for the Jazz to add/shift players — but Mitchell is both the best and most popular Jazz player, and he will be paid.

Jazz GM Dennis Lindsey has been clear they plan to build around Mitchel and Gobert, but the rumors about a Gobert trade will not go away. He is still the best defensive center in the league, he and Mitchell appear to be getting along better (and it was never as bad as the people around the league who promote drama wanted it to be), but there are also limits to what Gobert can do for them. Gobert could get a five-year, $221 million supermax extension from the Jazz and it would be a surprise to see them go that route. Utah will offer less — still a lot, but less. Gobert is not likely going to find a better offer out in the market (teams are now trying to fill out the center position on the cheap to use that money for more ball-handling wings) but expect the rumors to fly.

In the end, the Jazz are pretty capped out this summer but will try to make some moves.

Mitchell is right, this is much closer to the beginning than the end. But Utah has work to do to get where it wants to go.

Minnesota open to trade for No. 1 pick, will test market

Minnesota trade No. 1 pick
By Kurt HelinSep 2, 2020, 8:30 AM EDT
Minnesota landed the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft… and that may not be the best thing for them.

Getting the top pick is not a bad thing. But this season, for this team, it presents challenges. This draft does not have a true superstar — Zion Williamson or Ja Morant of last year — at the top of the board. Then there are fit issues with the best players. LaMelo Ball overlaps skill sets and needs the ball like D'Angelo Russell. Anthony Edwards is not going to play better than Malik Beasley did for the Timberwolves last season. The bigger problem is Minnesota’s defense is already suspect with Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, and both Ball and Edwards are terrible on that end of the floor. James Wiseman overlaps with Towns. None of the top guys fit.

So why not trade out? Timberwolves president Gersson Rosas told NBC Sports’ Tom Haberstroh he would consider it last week on Haberstroh’s podcast.

Other GMs already expected the same thing, reports Sam Vecenie at The Athletic.

Rosas is one of the most aggressive general managers in the league. Sources around the league already expect that he’ll work the phones over the next couple of months at least to see what’s out there on the market. The consensus around the league is that this will simply be a value play for Rosas, not necessarily one based upon a specific timeline they want to adhere to.

The questions become: What can Rosas get for the pick, and is it enough to make the trade worthwhile? What the Timberwolves need is one GM to fall in love with a player (most likely Ball, he has the highest upside… we’re looking at you, Knicks) and be willing to trade up to make sure they get their man. Rosas would gladly take a future high first-rounder for the top pick this year, or he could move down in the draft and stockpile picks.

If no trade is out there, Rosas will take the top player on their draft board and call it a day. One way or another, the Timberwolves will add talent this offseason. The bigger question is, will that talent fit.